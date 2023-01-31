Read full article on original website
Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to the...
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested after lengthy SWAT standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A woman was arrested on a series of charges following a SWAT standoff on North Reed Road in Hayden Wednesday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 11 a.m., KCSO located 41-year-old Sara Beebe, of Coeur d'Alene, driving on North Reed. According to KCSO,...
4 suspects, including 16-time felon, arrested in Spokane Valley drug bust
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Four people, including a 16-time convicted felon, were arrested during a drug bust in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning, authorities said. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), the incident stemmed from an ongoing SCSO fentanyl investigation into 33-year-old Damian Plumley, who has 16 previous felony convictions.
Airway Heights Police Department shuts down claim of fentanyl-laced paper on car
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - You can't believe just anything you read on social media, as one local drug scare shows. A Facebook post went viral this week, alleging a patron at the Airway Heights Walmart discovered a piece of paper attached their vehicle laced with fentanyl and ketamine. But the...
Community reacts to new Value Village in Shadle Park
The Boone Avenue Value Village was moved to Shadle Park this week. Many customers praised the move on Thursday.
Spokane City Council President Breean Beegs set to release draft police reform plan
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs, has issued a statement in response to the ongoing conversation of police reform. “Shortly after the death of George Floyd, I released a resolution with a suite of 24 proposed police reforms that I believed would support the reconciliation of our community and the police officers who work for us," said President Beggs.
Slick conditions for Wednesday commute
Tuesday brought an impressive Winter Weather system through the region. Snowfall totals range from .5"-2" throughout the Spokane region. Overnight temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will drop down to the low 20s which will cause snow on roadways to freeze over. Expect slick conditions on area roadways throughout Wednesday, especially on less traveled secondary roads.
Eastern Washington football adds 9 players to 2023 recruiting class
The Eastern Washington football team officially signed nine more members to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, adding to the 19 who signed in December. This new group includes six from Washington and one each from Idaho, California and Oregon. It is a large group – comparable to the 27...
Country singer and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Better mark your calendars for June 15, because acclaimed singer and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, is coming to the Spokane Arena for his All-American Road Show tour!. Stapleton has earned eight Grammy awards, 15 Country Music Association Awards, and 10 Academy of Country awards, and was named ACM's...
'Groovy Shoes': Lariah Hayes, JuJu Ervin lead North Central sweep of Shadle Park; NC takes sixth-straight 'Shoes'
The Greater Spokane League spirit games at the Arena provide an opportunity for players to participate in games in a professional atmosphere in front of raucous crowds of classmates. It also presents its share of challenges. Coaches try to prepare their teams, but there’s no substitute for going through the...
Gonzaga women must rally again in wake of Eliza Hollingsworth's concussion
The Gonzaga women will need to dig just a little deeper after starting forward Eliza Hollingsworth suffered a concussion last week. The Zags are still perfect in the West Coast Conference at 11-0, but the margin for error just got smaller as they prepare for a tough road trip to the Bay Area.
Gonzaga women's basketball falls to Santa Clara in nailbiter
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The 17th-ranked Gonzaga women's basketball team fell to a West Coast Conference opponent for the first time this season on Thursday, losing to the Santa Clara Broncos 77-72. The Bulldogs got off to a hot start, leading by as many as 11 points in the first quarter, but Santa Clara closed that gap with a 11-6 run to close the heading quarter.
Gonzaga returns home to face 'super skilled' Santa Clara squad
If you prefer to look at it with a glass half full, Gonzaga’s streak-busting loss to Loyola Marymount on Jan. 19 may have come with a few silver linings. In their first game back at the Kennel since losing 68-67 to the Lions, the Bulldogs should be motivated to avenge their first home defeat since Feb. 22, 2020, and start a new home streak when they host Santa Clara on Thursday – a game and opponent they may have been inclined to overlook with a rivalry matchup against No. 18 Saint Mary’s around the corner.
Gonzaga men's basketball wins convincingly over Santa Clara in West Coast Conference showdown
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 12th-ranked Gonzaga men's basketball team shook off recent woes and controlled a West Coast Conference showdown against Santa Clara wire-to-wire on Thursday, winning 88-70. Santa Clara struck first on a Carlos Stewart three-pointer, but Gonzaga quickly took the lead on baskets by Anton Watson and Drew Timme and never looked back, racking up a 43-24 lead by halftime.
GONZAGA PRINT GAMER
Gonzaga felt right on its home court. Anton Watson punctuated a blowout first half with a breakaway dunk, restoring confidence in the Kennel stands as the Bulldogs beat Santa Clara 88-70 on Thursday night at the McCarthey Athletic Center. The win was the Zags' first game in Spokane since a...
Recap and highlights: 12th-ranked Gonzaga builds early lead, coasts past Santa Clara 88-70
