Toledo, OH

City to expand park staff, support for youth programming

By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade
 3 days ago

The need for additional staff while also utilizing general fund dollars instead of federal relief money, has led to a $1.14 million increase in the city of Toledo’s 2023 proposed Parks and Youth Services Budget.

The Toledo City Council Education, Recreation and Employment Committee heard a presentation Monday for the Parks and Youth Services 2023 Operating Budget, which calls for $5.52 million to support programming and operations for Toledo’s 125 city parks.

The proposed budget calls for six additional staff, bringing the total to 35, which would include four new front-line maintenance workers added to the 15 existing positions. Expanding the maintenance crew will help keep up with grass mowing and litter control, and the new staff could also help support the needed playground equipment maintenance work, said Joe Fausnaugh, director of parks and youth services.

“I really feel like we’re going to be able to take our department beyond just mowing the grass and emptying trash cans,” he said. “We can really start to address some of the details of the parks and when they (the public) come and visit, that’s when they will notice that the park looks better, so this 2023 budget proposal is a first step in that direction.”

In order to get staff in place this spring, Toledo City Council last week approved the four new maintenance positions, but the proposal also calls for adding an administrative specialist and a manager of youth engagement and community outreach, which has not yet been approved.

The department has also budgeted $2 million for contracted services this year, which is a $340,000 increase over last year. That amount reflects a transition from using federal relief funds to the general fund to pay for lifeguards and swim lessons at the city’s pools. Also, part of the service fees are costs associated with pool maintenance, which will also come from the general fund, he said.

With staff dedicated to either administration or fieldwork, there is very little youth program work that is handled internally; however the department has set aside $2 million to support youth programming by allocating grant funding to organizations with established youth programming in place, Mr. Faunaugh said.

The grants range from $1,000 to $50,000 and are designed to either provide stability to those organizations or to help them expand youth programming. Applications are available on the city’s website and are accepted through Feb. 10 for this year’s budget cycle.

The city’s long-term goals for youth programming focus on several areas, such as safety and violence prevention, health and wellness, and job preparedness. The vision for the youth services division, which is still evolving, is to support the youth to reach his or her full potential in a safe and healthy environment, Mr. Fausnaugh said.

“I think it is absolutely critical to our long-term success,” he said. “Our reach goal is something we should be striving for because if we aren’t then we’re not serving the way we should be.”

Also included in the budget is $114,000 in basic maintenance projects at Toledo’s three golf courses, which include Ottawa, Detwiler, and Collins.

Councilman Vanice Williams, chair of the committee, said that the strategic plan is lofty, but she is hopeful that it can be accomplished.

“The action to put forth this plan is going to be hard,” she said. “But I am willing to help you and work with you.”

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
