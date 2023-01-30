The Last of Us actor Annie Wersching passes away at 45

Actress Annie Wersching, known for roles on Runaways, Star Trek: Picard, and The Last of Us, has tragically passed away at 45.

According to Deadline, Wersching died of cancer on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Her husband, Stephen Full, provided a brief statement.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment,” Full said. “She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

Wersching had ongoing roles in General Hospital, 24, Vampire Diaries, and more. Fans of The Last of Us recognize her as Tess for the original PS3 release, along with its PS4 remaster and PS5 remake. Neil Druckman, co-creator of the franchise, commented on Wersching’s passing and shared photos from their time working on the game.

“I miss my silly friend who helped bring Tess to life. Annie, you left us way too soon,” Druckman said on Twitter. “You will forever be part of [The Last of Us] & Naughty Dog family!”

Many are checking out and revisiting The Last of Us following the successful premiere of HBO’s TV show. Fans are still reeling from the latest episode.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.