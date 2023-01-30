ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Last of Us actor Annie Wersching passes away at 45

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Sco5_0kWlzwI300

Actress Annie Wersching, known for roles on Runaways, Star Trek: Picard, and The Last of Us, has tragically passed away at 45.

According to Deadline, Wersching died of cancer on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Her husband, Stephen Full, provided a brief statement.

“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment,” Full said. “She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.”

Wersching had ongoing roles in General Hospital, 24, Vampire Diaries, and more. Fans of The Last of Us recognize her as Tess for the original PS3 release, along with its PS4 remaster and PS5 remake. Neil Druckman, co-creator of the franchise, commented on Wersching’s passing and shared photos from their time working on the game.

“I miss my silly friend who helped bring Tess to life. Annie, you left us way too soon,” Druckman said on Twitter. “You will forever be part of [The Last of Us] & Naughty Dog family!”

Many are checking out and revisiting The Last of Us following the successful premiere of HBO’s TV show. Fans are still reeling from the latest episode.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 1

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
extratv

Annie Wersching of '24,' 'Timeless' Dies at 45

Annie Wersching, an actress remembered for her work on "24" and other hit TV series, died Sunday at 45 after a cancer battle,. Deadline reports her husband Stephen Full said in a statement, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."
MISSOURI STATE
tvinsider.com

‘24’ and ‘Bosch’ Star Annie Wersching Dies at 45

Annie Wersching, a veteran TV actress who starred in 24 and Bosch, has died at age 45 after a two-year cancer battle. Stephen Full, Wersching’s husband, paid tribute to his late wife in a statement to Deadline on Sunday, January 29. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

General Hospital Alum and Primetime MVP Dead at 45

“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”. Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.
RadarOnline

Late 'Boyz N The Hood' Director John Singleton’s $6 Million Estate To Be Split Between His 7 Children

John Singleton left behind over $6 million in assets at the time of his death and the money will be split between his children, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Singleton’s mother, Sheila Ward, has submitted her final report as an administrator of the late director’s estate. The famed director and movie producer died in 2019 at the age of 51 after suffering multiple strokes.In the final report, Ward revealed after handling debts and selling off assets the estate value is listed as $6,858,541.41. The assets include a Los Angeles home, a 1999 Lexus, a 2003...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
SheKnows

Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86

It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

212K+
Followers
263K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy