Opelika, AL

alabamanews.net

Illegal drugs and firearms seized at Opelika store, 11 arrested

Opelika police say 11 people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a neighborhood market in Opelika. Officials say around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, OPD and the Lee County SWAT team performed the search at the store in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. During the...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year. The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1. On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

LPD searching for suspect in shooting resulting in hospitalized 17-year-old

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday at around 10:47 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at WellStar West Georgia Hospital. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), responding officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The police department says the victim […]
LAGRANGE, GA
wrbl.com

Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

atlantanewsfirst.com

LaGrange police investigating multiple shootings

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LaGrange police are investigating multiple seemingly unrelated shootings that occurred late Wednesday and Thursday. Officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Hospital at 10:47 p.m. Feb. 1 and found a teenager being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. 17-year-old Eric Colton said he was walking down Daniel Street when he heard gunshots and was hit in the back. He was taken to the hospital by a family member.
LAGRANGE, GA
alabamanews.net

Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville

Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WTVM

Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “The community needs answers. We want to know what makes an animal do this,” says the Captain Johnathan Clifton Investigator with Opelika Police Department. “. Questions continue for the Opelika Police Department as they work to find answers in the case of Amore Wiggins....
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

WTVM

