alabamanews.net
Illegal drugs and firearms seized at Opelika store, 11 arrested
Opelika police say 11 people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a neighborhood market in Opelika. Officials say around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, OPD and the Lee County SWAT team performed the search at the store in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. During the...
WTVM
Opelika Police Dept. investigates illegal drug activity, narcotics test positive for Fentanyl
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) – According to the Opelika Police Department, the Narcotics Unit has been investigating reports of illegal drug activity throughout areas around the city. Over the past several weeks, authorities have arrested individuals who were in possession of large amounts of illegal narcotics. Some of the narcotics...
MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit arrest two on murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Unit, along with the U.S. Marshals agents, and the Russell County Sheriff’s office arrested two suspects wanted on murder charges on Thursday. Authorities with The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office say they noticed Lamarquis Edmonds, who was wanted on a murder charge, entering […]
WTVM
Opelika man arrested on attempted murder charge after 1 injured in shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested on attempted murder charges after a victim was shot in January. On January 31, Opelika police responded to a report of gunshots in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound....
WTVM
Man convicted in 2022 Phenix City gas station murder
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted for a deadly gas station shooting in Phenix City last year. The Russell County District Attorney tells News Leader 9 that Briterrin Campbell was convicted on Feb. 1. On May 4, 2022, Campbell shot 27-year-old Anthony Thomas at the Marathon...
Opelika-Auburn News
In three weeks, Opelika police arrested 14 people during drug investigations that involved fentanyl
The Opelika Police Department Narcotics Unit has made 14 arrests within a time span of about three weeks while investigating reports of illegal drug activity throughout the city of Opelika. Police arrested several people who were in possession of large amounts of illegal narcotics that police said have tested positive...
WTVM
LaGrange police searching for suspects involved in aggravated assault
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On February 1, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Dix Street in reference to shots fired into a residence. At the scene, officers spoke to the victim, who said he...
LPD searching for suspect in shooting resulting in hospitalized 17-year-old
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday at around 10:47 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to a report about a person suffering from gunshot wounds at WellStar West Georgia Hospital. According to the LaGrange Police Department (LPD), responding officers spoke with the 17-year-old victim, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The police department says the victim […]
wrbl.com
Phenix City woman appears in court after allegedly fatally shooting child
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1. According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.
CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
LaGrange police investigating multiple shootings
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - LaGrange police are investigating multiple seemingly unrelated shootings that occurred late Wednesday and Thursday. Officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Hospital at 10:47 p.m. Feb. 1 and found a teenager being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. 17-year-old Eric Colton said he was walking down Daniel Street when he heard gunshots and was hit in the back. He was taken to the hospital by a family member.
Alabama 12-year-old shot and killed, 50-year-woman charged with his murder
A 12-year-old Alabama boy was shot and killed Wednesday night by a homeowner who allegedly saw someone in her yard and thought she was going to be robbed, police said. Tywoana Jakes, 50, of Phenix City, was arrested Wednesday night after police say she shot and killed a 12-year-old boy, later identified as Connor Mullins.
alabamanews.net
Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville
Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
Phenix City man involved in 2022 Marathon shooting faces life in prison
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City man involved in a 2022 Marathon gas station shooting was convicted on Wednesday and faces life in prison. Briterrin Campbell was charged and convicted of a shooting at the Marathon gas station located on Highway 80 and Stagecoach Drive, which claimed the life of Anthony Davis on May 4, […]
WTVM
Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “The community needs answers. We want to know what makes an animal do this,” says the Captain Johnathan Clifton Investigator with Opelika Police Department. “. Questions continue for the Opelika Police Department as they work to find answers in the case of Amore Wiggins....
WTVM
Man wanted in home invasion arrested in Texas, extradited to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted in connection to a home invasion in Columbus has been arrested on separate charges in Dallas, Texas. Due to active warrants, the Columbus Police Department was notified about the arrest of 33-year-old Curtis Williams after he was taken into custody. On February 1,...
OPD arrest convicted Auburn felon in possession of narcotics; firearm during traffic stop
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Jan. 26, the Opelika Police conducted a traffic stop at South Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive after observing a traffic violation. According to the Opelika Police Department, during the traffic stop, one of the police department’s canines alerted officers to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. […]
WTVM
Family of 12-year-old killed in Phenix City says they’re ‘torn to pieces’
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about the 12-year-old shot and killed in Phenix City Wednesday night. Tonight, News Leader 9 spoke with the victim’s family, who say they’re torn to pieces. News Leader 9 spoke with that 12-year-old’s brother and his mom off-camera. Both,...
WTVM
LaGrange police searching for suspect in shooting leaving 17-year-old hospitalized
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a 17-year-old hospitalized. Police say on Feb. 1, officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Hospital concerning a person being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. The victim told authorities he was walking on Daniel Street...
WTVM
Suspect arrested in shooting leaving 12-year-old boy dead
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a deadly shooting that has left one child dead, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. On February 1, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to the area of Windtree Drive - off of U.S. Highway 80 West in reference to a person being shot.
