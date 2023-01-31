Look: Bengals Player Apologizes For Criticizing Joseph Ossai Immediately After Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals' season couldn't have ended in more devastating fashion.

In a game rife with controversial officiating , Burrow and the Bengals' hopes rested on holding the Kansas City Chiefs scoreless in the game's final 30 seconds.

That wasn't to be, as a Patrick Mahomes scramble resulted in 15 extra yards after Joseph Ossai pushed him out of bounds. The roughing the passer call led to a successful Harrison Butker field goal, and the Bengals' offseason had officially started.

Unfortunately, Ossai was roasted by not only fans but one of his own teammates. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was caught on tape shouting in disbelief at Ossai's penalty on Mahomes shortly after the game ended.

With cooler heads prevailing a day later, Pratt apologized in public to his teammate.

"I was emotional. I was in the moment. I was wrong," Pratt said of the postgame incident. "As a man you can look at yourself in the mirror and say 'I was wrong. I wasn't a great teammate at that moment.' But that don't define me as a man."

Pratt's moment of contrition is all that Ossai can ask for. Making a critical mistake in a moment of that magnitude is every pro athlete's worst nightmare, and one that Ossai is surely still coping with.

Additionally, Pratt was wise to make public amends to avoid being labeled a bad teammate. Pratt is an impending free agent; whether he'll sign elsewhere or return to Cincinnati, he did the right thing by apologizing to Ossai.