Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Related
'Risk to safety'? Montana congressman rejects Pentagon's reason for not shooting down Chinese spy balloon
Montana leaders are questioning why the Pentagon did not take action to remove a suspected Chinese spy balloon from American airspace while it was in a sparsely populated area.
Hawley demands Homeland Security investigation into Biden's 'baffling' response to Chinese spy balloon
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is demanding the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee immediately investigate President Biden's lack of response to China's spy balloon over the U.S.
Conservatives warn Chinese spy balloon has nothing on TikTok: 'A much greater security risk to America'
Prominent Republicans and conservatives argued that even a Chinese spy balloon floating over the U.S. was not as serious a threat to national security as TikTok.
DOJ closes investigation into retired general accused of secretly lobbying for Qatar
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has dropped a criminal investigation into retired four-star Marine Gen. John Allen, who was accused of lobbying on behalf of the Middle Eastern nation Qatar. Allen’s attorney, David Schertler, said in a statement he was informed by the DOJ’s National Security Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in central California…
House Homeland Security chair rips ‘weak’ Biden for hiding Chinese spy balloon, emboldening adversaries
Chairman Mark Green of the House Homeland Security Committee told Fox News Digital that the committee “cannot stand by” as the Chinese Communist Party attempts to overtake the U.S.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Stephen Colbert attacks Jim Jordan's response to Tyre Nichols: At what point do you 'start being evil?'
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert attacked Rep. Jim Jordan as potentially “evil” for not acting on reforming the police after Tyre Nichols’ police beating.
Kamala Harris mocked as 'utterly incapable' as husband emerges as key Biden admin player
Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer slammed VP Harris for her lack of political skill, warning she is 'utterly incapable' of ever becoming the president.
Ron DeSantis is 'happy to see Black people killed' MSNBC analyst claims after CRT removed from AP course
Professor Jason Johnson related the the death of Tyre Nichols to critical race theory saying those opposed to CRT in school are "happy to see Black people be killed."
Christian mom sues after 4-year-old was allegedly forced to participate in LGBT pride march: 'Just horrific'
Christian mother Izoduwa Montague sued after her young son's primary school in London allegedly forced him to partake in a LGBT pride march despite her religious objections.
St John's cheerleaders refuse to perform at game after school fails to recognize them on Women in Sports Day
St. John's cheerleaders protested after not being recognized by the school's social media posts celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day
California doctor cycling on scenic roadway rammed by Lexus then stabbed to death by driver: police
A Southern California doctor was killed Wednesday while cycling when a motorist attacked him, authorities said.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Hunter Biden laptop repairman responds to legal threats from president's son: 'Kind of gotten used to it'
The Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower responded to updated threats from the president's son demanding a criminal probe into his actions in a series of letters.
Lisa Marie Presley wanted daughter Riley, not Priscilla, to take over legacy: Graceland exec
Managing Partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, Joel Weinshanker, is speaking out about Lisa Marie Presley's last wishes, which include her daughter Riley Keough carrying on the family's legacy, not her mother Priscilla.
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
National security alarm bells are ringing due to Iran’s warlike saber-rattling and terrorism in Latin America, prompting a warning from some in Congress.
205 Democrats vote against bill forcing federal workers to return to the office as COVID winds down
Nearly every House Democrat on Wednesday voted against a bill aimed at forcing federal workers to return to their offices now that the COVID pandemic is winding down.
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
White House press secretary defends false statements at the podium: 'I have been consistent'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended making false statements from the podium, saying she will continue to follow the guidance of the White House Counsel's Office.
Fox News
952K+
Followers
5K+
Post
736M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1