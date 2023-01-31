Dallas Zoo needs to increase their surveillance cameras and security patrol. And check their perimeter fencing for breaches. The perpetrator(s) are getting in somehow.
Probably animal rights activists who have this idea that all animals should be allowed to be free, regardless of their ability to survive. PETA has this idea that all animals should be eliminated do the earth can be for humans only.. They are after all the only place that euthanizes 99.9% of all pets that enter their facilities.
It would seem to me that someone has a vendetta against someone at the zoo or the zoo itself for some reason. And they, whoever they are, are doing these things intentionally. I hope they solve this before someone gets really hurt or dies, or before another animal is killed.
