That’s some real monkey business. Twelve squirrel monkeys were stolen from a Louisiana zoo after it was broken into over the weekend, the facility said. The monkeys were taken from Zoosiana in Broussard just before midnight Saturday, the zoo said Monday. “Our facility was broken into shortly before midnight on Saturday, January 28th. The individual targeted facilities of smaller primates and specifically compromised the Squirrel Monkey exhibit,” Zoosiana wrote in a Facebook post. Zoosiana didn’t share how many squirrel monkeys were in the exhibit before 12 were taken but noted that the remaining animals were checked by a veterinarian and animal care team...

BROUSSARD, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO