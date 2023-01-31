ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘BMF’: Da’Vinchi Says His Real-Life Relationship With Terry Flenory Was Extremely Helpful for the Show

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

BMF Season 2 is underway. Starz series centers on Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), brothers who began their drug business on the streets of Detroit before expanding across the nation.

Since the series is based on a true story, with Flenory Jr. portraying his father, Da’Vinchi has also connected with the real-life Terry . He says it’s been extremely helpful for his portrayal on the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pyCm_0kWlyKE000
Da’Vinchi as Terry “Southwest Tee” Flenory in ‘BMF’ | Starz

Terry is undergoing a major transformation in ‘BMF’ Season 2

Though Demetrius has always seen him as a young brother, Terry is moving, shifting, and leveling up in BMF Season 2. He is undergoing a major transformation partly because of his relationship with Markisha Taylor (La La Anthony).

“The fans are going to be in for a treat,” Da’Vinchi told POPSUGAR . “You’re going to see Terry Flenory just boss up. He’s just like, ‘Yo, I’m not this little kid no more. I got this grown-ass lady, and I’m the man now. And she’s helping me become a man.’ He got a little different pep in his step, and it’s going to be interesting to watch.” The actor also explains that Markisha is a huge part of Terry becoming a man.

“She puts him on the path to becoming independent and gaining that autonomy that he always wanted,” he explains. “A lot of people could be hurt in the decisions that these two people make.”

Da’Vinchi says his real-life relationship with Terry Flenory was very helpful for ‘BMF’

Actors can rarely connect with the characters they portray. However, for Da’Vinchi, building a bond with the real-life Southwest T was extremely helpful for his portrayal in BMF . “I’m fortunate enough to have a pretty good relationship with Terry Flenory,” he told Express U.K. “We talked a lot; he told me a lot of things, a lot about the relationships he had with so many characters like Lamar, his mother and things of that nature.”

He added, “It was very helpful that I had that because it’s way better than just hearing from other people and trying to google as much information as you possibly can. When you have that direct source, it makes your life a whole hell of a lot easier when you’re telling a true story.”

Related

‘BMF’: Some Major Advice From K-9 Could Have Saved Meech From Arrest

Da’Vinchi says he’s similar to Terry in certain ways

Not only was it important for Da’Vinchi to form a real-life bond with Terry, but it also allowed him to see some of the similarities he shared with his character. “It’s a lot. It’s actually a lot of scary similarities, I think,” he told People . “We’re both just as bullheaded, and we see the world a certain way. And sometimes, when someone don’t see it the way that we see it, we get a little frustrated.”

The actor added, ” But, you know, I’m growing out of that, but we’re very similar in how we go about business — how organized we are, how we carry ourselves.”

It makes sense then that because both Terry and Demetrius are strong-willed, they would eventually clash, causing their relationship and brotherhood to crumble.

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Jinger Duggar Finally Reveals Her True Thoughts on Birth Control and Alcohol

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has opened up about her childhood and where her adult beliefs have veered from those of her parents. In her upbringing, the former 19 Kids and Counting star learned that using birth control and consuming alcohol were sins. Now that she’s a married adult, and a mother herself, she revealed how her feelings have changed from what her parents initially taught her on those subjects.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Meghan Markle Wanted to Be ‘the Beyoncé of the U.K.’ After Marrying Prince Harry, New Book Claims

Royal correspondent Valentine Low is the reporter who published the story alleging that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s staffers were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex before the pair stepped down from their roles as working royals. The Sussexses have called the claims “a smear campaign” before Low spoke to several of those individuals who brought forth such accusations for his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.
ILLINOIS STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

270K+
Followers
127K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy