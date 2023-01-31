ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

New UnityPoint emergency department coming to Marion

The DNR told TV9 the company C-6 Zero did not provide a list of the chemicals used inside the plant, by the deadline earlier this week. Mission of Hope in Cedar Rapids got some help for its daily free lunch for those in need from the Mount Vernon Boys Basketball Team.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque family thank hospital staff for saving ‘miracle baby’

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - She is being called a “miracle baby” and on Wednesday she returned to UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital where she was born. The hospital and parents call her a “miracle” because she coded for more than 15 minutes after delivery. Now nearly a month later - Traci and William Yeo got the chance to thank the care team whose quick action saved their newborn daughter’s life.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Madison Russo new findings, February

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Additional information has been seized in relation to the Madison Russo cancer scam. Previously, TV6 had obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 that revealed several items seized from Russo’s Bettendorf apartment. Now, additional information has been seized in the case. Court records filed on...
ELDRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

Missing Dubuque teens found in Wisconsin

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - 14-year-old Emily Dudney and 15-year-old Lilana Carey have been found. Dudney and Carey had previously been missing from Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque. They were found by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Cassville, Wisconsin on February 2nd. Both teenagers have been turned over...
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Dubuque. 37 year old Tiffany Scott, and their 15 year old passenger, both of Dubuque, were taken by ambulance for treatment. The crash occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Embassy West Drive. Police report that Scott was driving south on Embassy West, turning right onto Pennsylvania. A vehicle driven by 29 year old Andrew Ney, of Peosta, Iowa, was traveling west on Pennsylvania. Scott told police that she believed Ney’s vehicle was going to turn right onto Embassy West. Scott’s vehicle started to move forward from a stop sign, colliding with the right side of Ney’s vehicle. Scott was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Southwestern Wisconsin Hospital Takes Home Huge Honors

Southwest Health announced they have been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey's annual ranking of the country's top hospitals and health systems, according to performance...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
KCRG.com

Police looking to identify Dubuque subject

CR Advocate: fight for racial justice ‘nonending effort’. The moment of heightened awareness due to the death of Tyre Nichols overlaps with issues we're already seeing here at home. Family of 'miracle baby' thank Dubuque hospital staff for saving her life. Updated: 6 hours ago. The hospital and parents...
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Brutally Cold Temperatures Tonight and Tomorrow

Forecasters have issued a wind-chill advisory for the entire area, wind chill readings as low as 28 below zero. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is effective from 6 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow. The advisory area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. The weather service says that these conditions could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Redevelopment plans for Marquette’s school building

One of Marquette’s most historic buildings is being redeveloped. New owners Chad and Kandi Gillitzer, at a Jan. 23 Marquette special council meeting, shared their plans to create apartments, a vacation rental, bistro and rooftop patio at the Schoolhouse Mall on North Street. (Photo by Audrey Posten)
MARQUETTE, IA
CBS Minnesota

3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9

WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
WELLSBURG, IA
x1071.com

Man with gun robbed woman in Dubuque

A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he robbed a woman in Dubuque in December. 27 year old Xavier Deleon, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, was arrested Wednesday at the at the jail on a warrant charging first-degree robbery. Reports say that, on Dec. 15, Deleon contacted a Dubuque woman who was seeking to buy an iPhone. He indicated he had a phone to sell and instructed her to meet him. Deleon pointed to a nearby residence, indicated the phone was inside and instructed the woman to give him the $200 for it so he could go get it. Deleon then reached into a bag and pulled out a handgun, which he held in front of his chest. The display of the gun made (the woman) fear for her and her daughter’s safety, so she gave Deleon the $200. The woman reported the robbery to police on December 16th.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Miracle baby defies the odds after coding for nearly 20 minutes

Gwendolyn Yeo is being called a miracle baby. From the day she was born on January 12th, she has faced and defied all the odds. Traci Yeo, Gwendolyn's mom, said she had a normal pregnancy. With it being her second one, she said she knew what to expect. Until that...
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man sentenced after Clinton County arson, homicide

A 31-year-old Norwalk Iowa, man is serving a sentence of up to five years in prison after a homicide and arson last year in Clinton County. Trevor Ward appeared Dec. 21, 2022, with his attorney in Clinton County Court. Ward waived a pre-sentence investigation after he pleaded guilty to a...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Possessing Fentanyl

Dubuque Police arrested 48 year old Eric Thomas of Dubuque on Monday on a warrant charging possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver and control of a dangerous weapon by a felon. I am text block. Click edit button to change this text. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing...
DUBUQUE, IA
bellevueheraldleader.com

Sabula man wins $100,000

A Jackson County man has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Joshua Mueller of Sabula won the 28th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at K&J’s Hop N Shop, 416 Broad St. in Sabula, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
SABULA, IA
superhits106.com

Two People Arrested For Drugs in Delaware County

Authorities say two people were arrested last week after law enforcement discovered 2 pounds of marijuana in their car during a traffic stop in Delaware County. 40 year old Aubrey Thompson Jr. of Manchester, and 26 year old Brandon Marti of Cedar Rapids, were both arrested on January 25 near Delhi. Thompson was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and failure to affix a drug stamp. Martin was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A deputy pulled over a vehicle Thompson was driving for a traffic violation. Martin was a passenger in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed two large bags containing approximately 1 pound each of marijuana.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy