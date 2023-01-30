Read full article on original website
Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales
(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook (NASDAQ:META), which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in...
U.S. jury finds Tesla and Musk not liable in case over take-private tweet
(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday found Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc and CEO Elon Musk not liable in a securities fraud case over a tweet that he had lined up funding to take the electric car company private. Plaintiffs have claimed billions in damages and the decision also had been...
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
Morgan Stanley sees another 25-bps Fed hike in March after strong jobs report
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points (bps) at the March policy meeting following a blockbuster U.S. non-farm payrolls report for January, according to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)'s latest research note released on Friday. The U.S. investment bank previously called...
Alphabet A earnings missed by $0.13, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Alphabet A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported fourth quarter EPS of $1.05, $0.13 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.05B versus the consensus estimate of $76.07B. Alphabet A's stock price closed at $107.74. It is up 24.44% in the last 3 months...
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.38%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Consumer Services, Utilities and Basic Materials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.04%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 1.59%.
BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff
© Reuters BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff. BTC’s price has dropped 0.92% over the last 24 hours. The crypto market experienced a mini selloff late yesterday evening. BTC’s price is now resting on a medium-term positive trend line and may break below...
Kenya private sector activity jumps in January - PMI
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's private sector activity rose for a third consecutive month in January, helped by improved business in agriculture, manufacturing, services and wholesale and retail sectors, a survey showed on Friday. The S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) went up to 52.0 in January from 51.6...
Deutsche Bank CEO won't rule out job cuts
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBKGn) CEO Christian Sewing on Thursday refused to rule out job cuts as the bank strives to lower costs, in a sign of the uncertainty facing the global financial industry as economic growth slows. Sewing, who heads Germany's top lender that reaches from New York...
Amazon drops after earnings, analysts worried about AWS uncertainty
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has continued to move lower in pre-market Friday after the e-commerce giant reported mixed results and soft guidance. Amazon reported Q4 EPS of $0.03, missing the analyst estimate of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter came in at $149.2 billion, above the consensus estimate of $145.64B. Net sales rose by 8.6% year-over-year, driven by a 20% jump in AWS. Still, the company's cloud business missed the consensus. Amazon's e-commerce business also missed estimates as sales fell 2.3% YoY.
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries. FTX proposed to extend the bid date for its Japan and Europe subsidiaries. The preliminary bid date is extended to March 8, while the bid deadline is set on March 19. The auction is rescheduled for April 26, and the sale...
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
AMD Results Are No Reason to Buy Semiconductors, Yet
Advanced Micro Devices beat on the top and bottom lines. Guidance, however, is weak and points to a pullback for the semiconductor business in 2023. Diversification will help the company weather whatever comes. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is moving higher in the wake of the Q4 results and has the...
Stock market today: Dow slips as jobs gains deliver big blow to Fed pause bets
Investing.com -- The Dow closed lower Friday as pressure from Amazon and Google soured sentiment on tech just as a blowout jobs report dented bets on a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38%, or 127 points, and the Nasdaq was down 1.58%....
Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity
© Reuters Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity. Dogecoin has experienced a surge in price in the past few days. The cryptocurrency has seen its highest daily transaction volumes in 2023. Dogecoin’s price has surged by over 40% in the previous month.
U.S. stocks erase losses after big January jobs number
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks recovered earlier losses on Friday after surprisingly strong job growth in January. At 11:22 ET (16:22 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68 points or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was flat. All three indexes started the day falling after the jobs report.
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
South African business activity shrinks solidly in January
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa's private sector in January contracted a its fastest pace since the end of 2021 as new orders fell due to rolling power cuts and weak economic conditions, a survey showed on Friday. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)'s South Africa purchasing managers' index (PMI) contracted to...
Toyota Taps Astar Network Hackathon to Test Blockchain Use Cases
Toyota Taps Astar Network Hackathon to Test Blockchain Use Cases. Toyota is now researching the use cases of blockchain technology. The behemoth carmaker has tapped Astar Network for the Web3 hackathon. Astar has also worked together with major Japanese corporations. The world’s largest automaker, Toyota, is conducting an empirical investigation...
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers. Brent crude futures settled at $82.17 a barrel, shedding 67 cents, or 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled at $75.88 a barrel, down...
