Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lantern
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 Northwestern
A top-ranked, home matchup headlines Ohio State’s latest weekend matchups on the mat this weekend. The No. 5 Buckeyes will take on No. 1 Penn State (11-0, 4-0 Big Ten) Friday and No. 14 Northwestern (5-2, 4-2 Big Ten) Sunday and put their unblemished record in conference play thus far on the line.
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bid
Frustrations piqued in the first half for the Buckeyes, and it couldn’t quite fuel them enough to complete an 18-point comeback Thursday. Wisconsin (13-8, 5-6 Big Ten) forced the Buckeyes to make 16 turnovers and saw four players reach double figures in its 65-60 win, as Ohio State lost its eighth game in its past 10 outings.
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against Wisconsin
Head coach Chris Holtmann was ejected just before the end of the first half Thursday against Wisconsin. Things got testy in the final minute with about 35 seconds to go before the break. Ohio State hauled in an offensive rebound after graduate guard Isaac Likekele missed a jump shot. Redshirt...
Lantern
Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketball
On Jan. 5, then-No. 24 Ohio State fell to No. 1 Purdue 71-69 in Columbus, courtesy of Boilermakers freshman guard Fletcher Loyer’s game-sealing 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining. Despite the loss, the battle with the top-ranked team in the country left the Buckeyes feeling optimistic about their prospects moving...
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streak
The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team is looking to continue its 10-game winning streak as it travels north this weekend to face off in a two-game series against rival No. 3 Minnesota. This weekend’s rematch is the second-to-last road series of the season for Ohio State,...
Lantern
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the road
Senior guard Taylor Mikesell scored her 1,000th point as a Buckeye Wednesday, as No. 10 Ohio State’s three-game losing streak came to end after holding off a mid-third quarter run by Wisconsin 90-67 at the Kohl Center. Mikesell’s milestone as a Buckeye comes only two years after transferring from...
Lantern
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes complete weekend sweep with wins over Knights, Ducks
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association Tournament kicked off Saturday, and No. 2 Ohio State found plenty of success throughout the weekend. The Buckeyes defeated UCF on the first day of the tournament Saturday and Oregon Sunday. Posting 4-0 victories on back-to-back days, the Buckeyes advanced to the ITA Men’s National Team...
Lantern
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the US
Despite the fact “Black Boys” premiered in September 2020, its legacy is alive and impacting viewers. The documentary, which is an examination of what it means to be a Black boy and man in the U.S., will be shown for free at the Lincoln Theatre Saturday. Notable Columbus...
Lantern
Newly appointed faculty leaders to Office of Academic Affairs share their visions for the new year
Ohio State announced the appointment of three new leaders to the Office of Academic Affairs in Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam’s blog Academic Voices: A Provost’s Blog. Jason Reece was appointed as the university’s first-ever vice provost for urban research, and Ange-Marie Hancock was appointed...
Lantern
Local artist Annette Simon’s found success in unconventional path
Now a permanent artist at Studios on High, Columbus’ longest-running artist-owned and operated gallery, toil painter Annette Simon came to realize her passion after years of life’s setbacks. After the sudden death of her father at age 8, Simon said she became very introverted and insecure about any...
Lantern
Amazon Hub Lockers provide off-campus students with solution to package theft
Ordering a new item online and not receiving it has become a common frustration for off-campus students due to theft, and Amazon Hub Lockers can help curb this issue. Off-campus homes and apartments are experiencing a high frequency in stolen packages for a multitude of reasons, including unmonitored mailrooms. To combat this issue, some students are opting to have Amazon packages delivered to the Amazon Hub Lockers on High Street.
Comments / 0