Lantern

Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against Wisconsin

Head coach Chris Holtmann was ejected just before the end of the first half Thursday against Wisconsin. Things got testy in the final minute with about 35 seconds to go before the break. Ohio State hauled in an offensive rebound after graduate guard Isaac Likekele missed a jump shot. Redshirt...
Lantern

Local artist Annette Simon’s found success in unconventional path

Now a permanent artist at Studios on High, Columbus’ longest-running artist-owned and operated gallery, toil painter Annette Simon came to realize her passion after years of life’s setbacks. After the sudden death of her father at age 8, Simon said she became very introverted and insecure about any...
Lantern

Amazon Hub Lockers provide off-campus students with solution to package theft

Ordering a new item online and not receiving it has become a common frustration for off-campus students due to theft, and Amazon Hub Lockers can help curb this issue. Off-campus homes and apartments are experiencing a high frequency in stolen packages for a multitude of reasons, including unmonitored mailrooms. To combat this issue, some students are opting to have Amazon packages delivered to the Amazon Hub Lockers on High Street.

