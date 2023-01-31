YUMA -- Two people in Yuma have been flown to a hospital from a 35 foot drop in a RZR. The incident happened around 5:00 pm in the Fortuna Wash area. Police say the RZR was going south in the wash, when the driver drove up an incline failing to see the trail came to an end. The driver was unable to come to a stop in time and drove off the cliff.

