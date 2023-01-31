Read full article on original website
US Citizens Getting Paid $800 a Piece to Drive IllegalsMarcus RingoArizona State
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
SPECIAL REPORT: Four unsolved homicide cases from 2022 still unsolved
There are still four murders from 2022 that remain unsolved in Yuma County. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Four unsolved homicide cases from 2022 still unsolved appeared first on KYMA.
Here's every emergency call that Yuma Fire answered this week, 339
YUMA -- The Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 emergency calls for service:. Including: 1 for a vehicle on fire near an apartment, 1 for a grill fire at a restaurant, 1 for a fire set in a park restroom, 1 for a strong chemical smell in a building, 1 for a house fire, and various alarms.
Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has identified the body, found in the canal on Monday, as the missing person out of San Luis, Arizona. The post Body found in canal, identified as missing person out of San Luis appeared first on KYMA.
Man in San Luis found dead in canal, has been missing for about a week
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been investigating the reason behind the death of 28 year old Jose Jesus Velasco. On January 30, around 1:30pm, workers of the Yuma Mesa Irrigation District found a dead in the canal. Jose Jesus Velasco has been reported missing since January 24th, police say...
Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Monday. The post Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds appeared first on KYMA.
Double murder suspect charged for first degree murder
47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The post Double murder suspect charged for first degree murder appeared first on KYMA.
Suspected active shooter caught after shots reported near a Yuma high school
A Yuma, Ariz. high school went into lockdown Monday morning when reports of an active shooter in the vicinity near Gila Ridge High School in Yuma.
Body found in canal on Avenue 3E
Yuma Police found the body of a man who drowned in a canal. The post Body found in canal on Avenue 3E appeared first on KYMA.
Two people are in the hospital after failing 35 feet in a RZR
YUMA -- Two people in Yuma have been flown to a hospital from a 35 foot drop in a RZR. The incident happened around 5:00 pm in the Fortuna Wash area. Police say the RZR was going south in the wash, when the driver drove up an incline failing to see the trail came to an end. The driver was unable to come to a stop in time and drove off the cliff.
Yuma PD to retire three service canines
Transfer of ownership for three well-served Yuma Police Department canines will be authorized at the meeting. The post Yuma PD to retire three service canines appeared first on KYMA.
Suspect arrested in Yuma double homicide
Guadalupe Pelayo, 47, was arrested Monday night after turning himself into Yuma Police in connection to a double homicide. On Monday, at around 1:21 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 100 block of East First Street for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, two men were found...
Brawley residents will receive the Superior-Effort Act Award
The California Highway Patrol will host the Superior-Effort Act Award Presentation, honoring two Brawley residents for their heroic acts. The post Brawley residents will receive the Superior-Effort Act Award appeared first on KYMA.
Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
Man in Yuma turns himself in, commits to 1st degree murder
YUMA -- On January 30th around 1:00 in the morning, Yuma police got a call about two men being shot. When police got there, they found 41 year old Francisco Lopez, already dead. The other man, 35-year-old Luis Navarrete, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. About 18...
Double murder suspect turned himself in
On Monday night, just before 8:30 pm, 47-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo turned himself in to the Yuma Police Department in reference to a double homicide case. The post Double murder suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
Overnight shooting leaves 2 men dead in Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot to death overnight in Yuma. Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st and Main streets and found two men with gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene while a 35-year-old man died a short time later at a Yuma hospital. Their names have not yet been released.
YPD responds to double homicide, suspect turned himself in
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of shots fired near E. 1st Street and S. Main Street. The post YPD responds to double homicide, suspect turned himself in appeared first on KYMA.
Aggravated felon arrested by Welton border agents
WELLTON -- Border agents in Wellton arrested a 26-yeard-old aggravated felon when he tried re-entry into the U.S. Jose Erick Carmona Sanchez, a 29-year-old Mexican national, was convicted in 2016 in Illinois for sexual assault of a minor. Carmona Sanchez served 60 days in jail and was subsequently removed from the U.S.
2 men dead in Yuma shooting
Two men died early Monday after a shooting in Yuma. At about 1:21 a.m., Yuma police responded to reports of gunfire in the 100 block of East First Street, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene, while a 35-year-old man was rushed to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Campus shooting incident in Gila Ridge parking lot, 2 students injured
YUMA -- Update January 30th, 2023 5:20 PM: Police in Yuma have walked back their pervious statement of a shooting in the parking lot. Police now say that they are confident there was no shooting. It was originally reported that shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect...
