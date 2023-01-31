Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Nissan to face union vote at Tennessee plant after labor ruling
(Reuters) - A U.S. labor board has cleared the way for 86 technicians at Nissan (OTC:NSANY) Motor Co's Smyrna, Tennessee plant to vote on whether to join a union, rejecting the automaker's claim that the unit should include thousands of production workers. The Democrat-controlled National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) in...
investing.com
Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected
© Reuters. Billionaire’s Bitcoin Offer to Sri Lanka Gets Rejected. Tim Draper, a billionaire, proposed Bitcoin to Sri Lanka. The proposal was rejected by the nation’s Central Bank Governor. Draper says it is an opportunity to keep perfect records for the “corruption capital.”. Silicon Valley investor...
investing.com
Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group
(Reuters) - A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports...
investing.com
Huawei NFTs, Toyota’s hackathon, North Korea vs. Blockchain: Asia Express
Huawei NFTs, Toyota’s hackathon, North Korea vs. Blockchain: Asia Express. Our weekly roundup of news from East Asia curates the industrys most important developments. According to a Jan. 28 report by Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) News, Chinese telecom giant Huawei has recently filed for eight trademarks related to its Huawei “YunYunBao” nonfungible tokens (NFT) series. The trademarks include digital collectibles in the scientific instruments, furniture, education, jewelry, advertising and telecom sectors. Last April, Huawei unveiled its YunYunBao NFTs, featuring characters inspired by its namesake cloud service. Huawei NFTs are minted on its proprietary Huawei Petal Chain, which the telecom giant says has over 1,000 nodes and can handle over 50,000 transactions per second.
investing.com
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries. FTX proposed to extend the bid date for its Japan and Europe subsidiaries. The preliminary bid date is extended to March 8, while the bid deadline is set on March 19. The auction is rescheduled for April 26, and the sale...
investing.com
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
investing.com
More Chinese cities post gains in new home prices - private survey
BEIJING (Reuters) - New home prices in more major Chinese cities extended gains in January, a private survey showed on Wednesday, offering tentative signs of improving market confidence, as a flurry of property policy easing steps take effect. New home prices rose month-on-month in 12 cities, up from 10 in...
investing.com
Weekly Comic: Adani's woes are an opportunity for India
Investing.com -- It’s a moment of truth for India’s capital markets, and perhaps its whole growth model. Gautam Adani, on paper Asia’s richest man until last week, stands accused of “the largest con in corporate history,” using extreme leverage and a network of offshore shell companies to manipulate the value of his group companies higher.
investing.com
Honda to start producing new hydrogen fuel cell system co-developed with GM
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co said it will start producing a new hydrogen fuel cell system jointly developed with General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) this year and gradually step up sales this decade, in a bid to expand its hydrogen business. Honda will target annual sales of around 2,000...
investing.com
Spanish court rules Amazon 'Flex' couriers were falsely self-employed
MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish court has ruled that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) must compensate self-employed couriers who used their own vehicles for deliveries, a move welcomed by a labour union that has criticised worker conditions in the "gig economy". The Madrid labour court said in Thursday's ruling the tech giant would...
investing.com
Deutsche Bank CEO won't rule out job cuts
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (ETR:DBKGn) CEO Christian Sewing on Thursday refused to rule out job cuts as the bank strives to lower costs, in a sign of the uncertainty facing the global financial industry as economic growth slows. Sewing, who heads Germany's top lender that reaches from New York...
investing.com
Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1
Users Can Test Out Staked Ether Withdrawals Starting February 1. Staked ETH withdrawals set to be implemented on February 1. Dubbed Zheijiang, this is part of the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. Developers have planned March 2023 release for the Shanghai upgrade. On February 1, developers of the Ethereum protocol will launch...
investing.com
Global factory activity contracted again in January, highlighting fragile recovery
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Manufacturing activity across the United States, Europe and Asia contracted again last month, underscoring the fragility of the global economic recovery, although factories in the euro zone at least may have passed the trough, surveys showed on Wednesday. The latest figures come as central bankers gear up for...
investing.com
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers. Brent crude futures settled at $82.17 a barrel, shedding 67 cents, or 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) settled at $75.88 a barrel, down...
investing.com
Elon Musk's Tesla tweets are debated as trial nears end
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -A trial over whether Elon Musk should be liable for tweeting in 2018 about financing for a buyout of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc neared its end on Friday, with a lawyer for unhappy shareholders saying the billionaire was not above the law and Musk's lawyer saying his client was not a "tweeting monster."
investing.com
South African business activity shrinks solidly in January
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Activity in South Africa's private sector in January contracted a its fastest pace since the end of 2021 as new orders fell due to rolling power cuts and weak economic conditions, a survey showed on Friday. S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)'s South Africa purchasing managers' index (PMI) contracted to...
investing.com
India to see challenges in meeting fiscal deficit target - Fitch analyst
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India could find it challenging to meet the fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP in 2025-26, an analyst at Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday. Fitch has a BBB- rating on India with a 'stable' outlook. The government's budget gap, which hit a high of 9.5% of GDP...
investing.com
Options Market Suggests Turmoil May Be Lurking Around the Corner
On October 12, 1987, a week before Black Monday, the Wall Street Journal warned of the potential for significant market turmoil. Per the article: The use of portfolio insurance “could snowball into a stunning rout for stocks.” Today, we are increasingly alarmed that another trading tool similar to portfolio insurance could set markets up for a bout of turmoil.
investing.com
Fed Flushes Dollar Down the Drain, ECB and BoE Next
Fed chief strikes neutral tone, markets take it as ‘green light’ to party. ECB and BoE decisions coming up, both set for 50bps rate increases. Earnings season goes into full force with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Dollar crumbles, stocks surge after Fed. As expected, the...
investing.com
U.K. Moves Ahead with Bringing Crypto Industry Under Regulation
U.K. Moves Ahead with Bringing Crypto Industry Under Regulation. The United Kingdom has proposed a framework for regulating the cryptocurrency market. One proposal aims to implement stricter regulations for crypto lending services. After the consultation ends on April 30, the administration will start drafting a response. To curb the shady...
Comments / 0