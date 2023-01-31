Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Lantern
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany Lions
After a 13-day hiatus and four-game road trip, the No. 7 Ohio State men’s hockey team returns to home ice for the first time since Jan. 7 against No. 9 Penn State at the Schottenstein Center. The Buckeyes (16-9-1, 9-7-0 Big Ten) last won 2-0 against Wisconsin on Jan....
Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streak
The No. 1 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team is looking to continue its 10-game winning streak as it travels north this weekend to face off in a two-game series against rival No. 3 Minnesota. This weekend’s rematch is the second-to-last road series of the season for Ohio State,...
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bid
Frustrations piqued in the first half for the Buckeyes, and it couldn’t quite fuel them enough to complete an 18-point comeback Thursday. Wisconsin (13-8, 5-6 Big Ten) forced the Buckeyes to make 16 turnovers and saw four players reach double figures in its 65-60 win, as Ohio State lost its eighth game in its past 10 outings.
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against Wisconsin
Head coach Chris Holtmann was ejected just before the end of the first half Thursday against Wisconsin. Things got testy in the final minute with about 35 seconds to go before the break. Ohio State hauled in an offensive rebound after graduate guard Isaac Likekele missed a jump shot. Redshirt...
Lantern
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 Northwestern
A top-ranked, home matchup headlines Ohio State’s latest weekend matchups on the mat this weekend. The No. 5 Buckeyes will take on No. 1 Penn State (11-0, 4-0 Big Ten) Friday and No. 14 Northwestern (5-2, 4-2 Big Ten) Sunday and put their unblemished record in conference play thus far on the line.
Lantern
Opinion: Kishpaugh’s Korner: January slide a recurring issue for Ohio State men’s basketball
On Jan. 5, then-No. 24 Ohio State fell to No. 1 Purdue 71-69 in Columbus, courtesy of Boilermakers freshman guard Fletcher Loyer’s game-sealing 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining. Despite the loss, the battle with the top-ranked team in the country left the Buckeyes feeling optimistic about their prospects moving...
Lantern
Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Ohio State snaps 3-game skid, beats Wisconsin 90-67 on the road
Senior guard Taylor Mikesell scored her 1,000th point as a Buckeye Wednesday, as No. 10 Ohio State’s three-game losing streak came to end after holding off a mid-third quarter run by Wisconsin 90-67 at the Kohl Center. Mikesell’s milestone as a Buckeye comes only two years after transferring from...
Lantern
Newly appointed faculty leaders to Office of Academic Affairs share their visions for the new year
Ohio State announced the appointment of three new leaders to the Office of Academic Affairs in Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa L. Gilliam’s blog Academic Voices: A Provost’s Blog. Jason Reece was appointed as the university’s first-ever vice provost for urban research, and Ange-Marie Hancock was appointed...
Lantern
Local artist Annette Simon’s found success in unconventional path
Now a permanent artist at Studios on High, Columbus’ longest-running artist-owned and operated gallery, toil painter Annette Simon came to realize her passion after years of life’s setbacks. After the sudden death of her father at age 8, Simon said she became very introverted and insecure about any...
Lantern
National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart disease
To encourage healthy hearts, the Columbus City Council proclaimed Feb. 3 as National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases and help save lives. The proclamation was declared during the council’s Jan. 30 meeting. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the number one killer in America. Advocacy and awareness among college students and the broader Columbus community, with days such as National Wear Red Day, are crucial in the fight to combat this plague, Dr. Laxmi Mehta, director of preventative cardiology and women’s cardiovascular health at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, said.
Lantern
Sofar Sounds Columbus transforms everyday spaces into unique live-music venues for public
Sofar Sounds’ creator, Rafe Offer, attended a live shown in downtown London and noticed how performers had to play more aggressively and louder to be heard over the crowds at the bars. From then, Offer had the idea to relocate the performance from a typical concert environment to an intimate show in a nearby condo.
Lantern
Amazon Hub Lockers provide off-campus students with solution to package theft
Ordering a new item online and not receiving it has become a common frustration for off-campus students due to theft, and Amazon Hub Lockers can help curb this issue. Off-campus homes and apartments are experiencing a high frequency in stolen packages for a multitude of reasons, including unmonitored mailrooms. To combat this issue, some students are opting to have Amazon packages delivered to the Amazon Hub Lockers on High Street.
Lantern
Arrest made after camera found in Marion campus bathroom
An 18-year-old Marion man was arrested Thursday after police found cameras in two public restrooms a on Ohio State’s Marion campus and in a local YMCA. According to Marion Police Department, Benjamin Dunham was booked in the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion on charges of voyeurism — trespassing or nonconsensually invading the privacy of another person to spy, eavesdrop or record them — and interception of a wire or oral communication.
Comments / 0