Columbus, OH

Lantern

Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against Wisconsin

Head coach Chris Holtmann was ejected just before the end of the first half Thursday against Wisconsin. Things got testy in the final minute with about 35 seconds to go before the break. Ohio State hauled in an offensive rebound after graduate guard Isaac Likekele missed a jump shot. Redshirt...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Local artist Annette Simon’s found success in unconventional path

Now a permanent artist at Studios on High, Columbus’ longest-running artist-owned and operated gallery, toil painter Annette Simon came to realize her passion after years of life’s setbacks. After the sudden death of her father at age 8, Simon said she became very introverted and insecure about any...
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

National Wear Red Day declared for Friday, aims to bring awareness and fight heart disease

To encourage healthy hearts, the Columbus City Council proclaimed Feb. 3 as National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases and help save lives. The proclamation was declared during the council’s Jan. 30 meeting. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the number one killer in America. Advocacy and awareness among college students and the broader Columbus community, with days such as National Wear Red Day, are crucial in the fight to combat this plague, Dr. Laxmi Mehta, director of preventative cardiology and women’s cardiovascular health at the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State, said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Amazon Hub Lockers provide off-campus students with solution to package theft

Ordering a new item online and not receiving it has become a common frustration for off-campus students due to theft, and Amazon Hub Lockers can help curb this issue. Off-campus homes and apartments are experiencing a high frequency in stolen packages for a multitude of reasons, including unmonitored mailrooms. To combat this issue, some students are opting to have Amazon packages delivered to the Amazon Hub Lockers on High Street.
Lantern

Arrest made after camera found in Marion campus bathroom

An 18-year-old Marion man was arrested Thursday after police found cameras in two public restrooms a on Ohio State’s Marion campus and in a local YMCA. According to Marion Police Department, Benjamin Dunham was booked in the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion on charges of voyeurism — trespassing or nonconsensually invading the privacy of another person to spy, eavesdrop or record them — and interception of a wire or oral communication.
MARION, OH

