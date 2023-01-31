Read full article on original website
Gene Krafft
3d ago
well it looks I'll have something in my hand if anyone walks up to my car at the ATM. They won't like it.
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
KMOV
Police: motor vehicle thefts in St. Louis City at 691 so far this year, 14 carjackings
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s been nearly a week since pastor Mike Coleman’s terrifying run in with two car thieves, caught on camera, in the parking lot of Carondelet Baptist Church. “I’ve talked to people I haven’t talked to in three or four decades that were like,...
Carjacking suspect facing new, fatal carjacking charge
A St. Louis man currently facing charges for one carjacking was indicted Wednesday for a fatal carjacking in July 2022.
kttn.com
Missouri man faces multiple carjacking charges, one in which he killed the driver
A Missouri man already facing charges for one non-fatal carjacking in August was indicted on charges Wednesday that alleges he committed a fatal carjacking in July. The superseding indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, of St. Louis, discharged a firearm during the fatal carjacking of a 2014 Mercedes sedan on July 10, 2022.
KMOV
Toddler, man found dead in South City home
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A toddler and a man were found dead in a south St. Louis home Thursday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Octavia Williams, 3, and Tommy Williams, 60, were found dead at the home in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania just around 4 p.m. The man had been shot but the girl had “no obvious signs of trauma,” according to authorities.
KMOV
Suspect charged after 2 officers shot in Soulard Thursday night
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A suspect has been charged after two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 36-year-old Cortez Darrell Sipes with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Court documents state Sipes is a convicted felon.
Police: Surveillance video shows St. Louis alderman struck woman with his car, charges not issued
ST. LOUIS — Police say a St. Louis alderman struck a woman with his car moments before he went on social media accusing her of trying to carjack him, according to a report obtained by 5 On Your Side. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Office has declined to...
KMOV
Human remains identified after October discovery in North City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
KMOV
‘I fought back:’ Belleville car salesman describes armed carjacking, suspects still at large
Belleville, Il. (KMOV) - Workers at Savannah Motors in Belleville say this was a car theft unlike anything they have ever experienced before. “Dragged me out of the car, kicked me out and got in telling me, ‘I’m going to blow your brains out,’” said Alex Munive.
KMOV
Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case
MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
KMOV
South City resident describes being victim in armed ATM robbery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the bullet hole in Richard Beckett’s windshield that now serves as a fearful reminder of an incident he could never have imagined happening to him. “I’m physically fine. Mentally, I tear up every now and then thinking, ‘Wow, how am I still...
kttn.com
Rapper in Missouri indicted on multiple fentanyl and gun charges
A Missouri rapper was arrested Wednesday on fentanyl and gun charges. Antonio Harris, 25, of St. Louis, was indicted on June 22, 2022, on three charges: possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Harris, who performs as “LA 4SS,” appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Kait 8
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - One of the latest victims of carjacking in St. Louis is a church pastor. The pastor said he is thankful to be alive after two boys, who appeared to be middle schoolers, put a gun to his face and took his van. Surveillance video obtained...
KMOV
Grieving family demands answers after Sullivan woman convicted in Capitol insurrection charged in deadly drunk driving crash
SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) -- The suffering and sorrow of a grieving family are still so sharp, more than a year after a fatal crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin County. Vickie Wilson died, and her husband Ryan was severely injured. The woman accused of being drunk behind the wheel is Emily Hernandez. She is most notorious for being at the Capitol insurrection.
Victims' Families Say St. Louis Serial Killer Should Face Them in Person
"I want to look him dead in the eyes," said the half-sister of one victim
KMOV
FBI now searching for who is responsible for threats against LGBTQ businesses in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The FBI is now involved in the search for who is responsible for making threats to three LGBTQ businesses in the grove and the venue that was set to host a drag performer storytime. The co-owner of Prism said he had death threats made against...
Local rapper arrested on fentanyl, gun charges
A 25-year-old rapper from St. Louis was arrested Wednesday on federal gun and drug charges.
Woman who aided in armed robbery on Arch Grounds is sentenced
A Belleville, Illinois, woman was sentenced Tuesday for aiding in an armed robbery on the Arch Grounds in downtown St. Louis.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
Train collision in South St. Louis leaves SUV driver unhurt
This morning, a vehicle collides with a freight train in south Saint Louis. The collision occurred shortly before two a.m. on Graham Street and Manchester Avenue.
KMOV
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
