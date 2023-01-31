ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 10

Gene Krafft
3d ago

well it looks I'll have something in my hand if anyone walks up to my car at the ATM. They won't like it.

Reply
3
 

KMOV

Toddler, man found dead in South City home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A toddler and a man were found dead in a south St. Louis home Thursday. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Octavia Williams, 3, and Tommy Williams, 60, were found dead at the home in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania just around 4 p.m. The man had been shot but the girl had “no obvious signs of trauma,” according to authorities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Suspect charged after 2 officers shot in Soulard Thursday night

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A suspect has been charged after two St. Louis Police officers were shot at 9th and Lafayette in the Soulard neighborhood Thursday night. Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 36-year-old Cortez Darrell Sipes with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Court documents state Sipes is a convicted felon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Human remains identified after October discovery in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Human remains discovered in October in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood were identified Thursday as 61-year-old David Albrecht. Albrecht’s remains were found the afternoon of October 17 after a CrimeStoppers tip the day before. A fire department cadaver dog found the remains in the 3200 block of North 19th Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metro East man charged in connection with Pontoon Beach cold case

MADISON COUNTY (KMOV) -The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against a 55-year-old man in connection with a cold case in Pontoon Beach. Prosecutors say Roger Sutton is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in connection to the disappearance and death of East St. Louis resident Patrenia Butler-Turner. Investigators say she was 40 years old when she was last seen getting into a red pick-up truck on January 17, 2013. Sutton is accused of beating and strangling Butler-Turner and hiding her body in a wooded area of Pontoon Beach.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
kttn.com

Rapper in Missouri indicted on multiple fentanyl and gun charges

A Missouri rapper was arrested Wednesday on fentanyl and gun charges. Antonio Harris, 25, of St. Louis, was indicted on June 22, 2022, on three charges: possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Harris, who performs as “LA 4SS,” appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Kait 8

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - One of the latest victims of carjacking in St. Louis is a church pastor. The pastor said he is thankful to be alive after two boys, who appeared to be middle schoolers, put a gun to his face and took his van. Surveillance video obtained...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Grieving family demands answers after Sullivan woman convicted in Capitol insurrection charged in deadly drunk driving crash

SULLIVAN, Mo. (KMOV) -- The suffering and sorrow of a grieving family are still so sharp, more than a year after a fatal crash on Interstate 44 in Franklin County. Vickie Wilson died, and her husband Ryan was severely injured. The woman accused of being drunk behind the wheel is Emily Hernandez. She is most notorious for being at the Capitol insurrection.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

