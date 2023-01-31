Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested being found trespassing, driving a stolen vehicle
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Lonnie Johnson responded to an address on Hollace Chastain Road after a report of a trespassing complaint. According to a news release by Sheriff Greg Day, Sgt. Johnson located Dustin Collins, 50, of Mitchell...
wbiw.com
Mitchell police find knife in hand of man during arrest, leading to injuries and additional charges
MITCHELL – On Jan. 31, at approximately 10 p.m. Mitchell Police Canine Officers Michael Bargo and Kenton Carter, Officer Christian Anderson, and Officer Josh Turner executed a warrant service on 41-year-old Joe Porter. Porter was wanted on five outstanding failure to appear warrants on criminal charges of two counts...
wbiw.com
Police arrest two after discovering drugs while seeking wanted woman
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested Monday after Mitchell Police officers responded to Camelot Courts to arrest 41-year-old Kathy Martin, who was wanted on a warrant. When police arrived at 4:32 p.m. they knocked on the door and asked if Martin was at the residence. A female told motioned for officers to follow her inside to a bedroom.
wbiw.com
Traffic stop in Lawrence County leads to arrest of wanted Bloomington man
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Officer Brenten Trueblood conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 54 and State Road 37. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Jefferrey Cahill was wanted on an active warrant for failure to appear...
wbiw.com
Police arrest driver going wrong way on State Road 37 following pursuit
BEDFORD – A Gosport man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Central dispatch received a 911 call of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of State Road 37, near Judah. Lawrence County Sgt. Anthony Pope and Officer Kinsley Duncan located the vehicle near Avoca. It was still...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after police spot him driving erratically
OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday afternoon after Lawrence County Central Dispatch reported an erratic driver in a burgundy Jeep Cherokee traveling north on State Road 37 near Trogdon Lane. Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington was driving back from dropping off evidence at the Indiana State Police...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop
HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Lands Woman in Jail On Drug Charge
January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested Rhonda M. Barnes, 55, Madison, Indiana. Barnes was arrested after a traffic stop for an equipment violation, by Patrol Officer Nchle Midgett. The subsequent investigation following the stop led to the discovery of narcotics. Barnes was found to be in possession of a controlled...
wbiw.com
Springville man sentenced to prison after fatal crash
BEDFORD – Dakota Sykes, 22, of Springville, was sentenced by Lawrence County Superior Court Judge John Plummer III to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Sykes will serve 8 years in prison and the remaining two years on...
cbs4indy.com
Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat
INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home of Jacob Magness in Bloomington.
wbiw.com
Oolitic Town Marshal reports over 300 incidents over past month
OOLITIC – When proving his monthly report to the Oolitic Town Council on Monday, Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington said his department had responded to 333 calls from Dec. 19 to Jan. 30. Those are broken down as follows:. Agencies assisting OMO – 33 Agencies assisted by OMO...
YAHOO!
Greensburg officials: member of police force placed on desk duty
Feb. 2—A member of the Greensburg Police Department has been placed on desk duty, city officials said. The police employee wasn't identified in a statement issued Thursday by city solicitor Zachary Kansler on behalf of Mayor Robb Bell. The move comes as the city is conducting an internal investigation...
Local News Digital
3 arrested for hunting equipment theft in Jennings County
JENNINGS COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three people for the theft of hunting equipment earlier this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were allegedly located. Terry J. Kinworthy, 40; John Stacy, 50; and Meagan P. Stacy, 41; all of Paris Crossing, were taken into custody.
wbiw.com
Man hides in a hole cut in the floor of his mobile home to evade police
SALEM – Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to 2133 Old 160 East in Salem, at 11:56 a.m. Monday, to serve a felony warrant service on 40-year-old Shawn Colglazier. When officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the floor of the modular home. Officers...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 2-2-23
Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. February 1, 2023. Indiana State Police. Jesse Joe Simpson, 39, Salem. Possession of methamphetamine. Maintaining a common nuisance.
wbiw.com
Two arrested after child witnesses their physical domestic fight
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Monday after Bedford Police officers were called to 1714 C Street at 8:05 p.m. after a report of a physical domestic fight. When officers arrived they met with 22-year-old Amber Kast. Kast told police that 37-year-old Todd Voorhies had left on foot and was last seen walking south on C Street.
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
wbiw.com
Columbus man arrested after police find stolen money
COLUMBUS – Police arrested a man suspected of multiple business burglaries. The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple cases in which someone threw a rock through a window or glass door to get inside buildings. The individual then stole cash and lottery tickets. In the early morning hours of...
DOCS: Franklin man threatened kids on school bus, hit police officer, shot up home in series of events
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a Franklin man accused of threatening a school bus full of children, striking a police officer, and shooting up a window in his own apartment over a two-day stretch. Franklin police were first called to an apartment on Cedar Lane Drive on January 4. A tenant told […]
wbiw.com
Couple arrested after a domestic dispute in the presence of a minor
MITCHELL – On Wednesday, Jan. 25th at 12:54 p.m. Mitchell Police officers were summoned to a home in the 200 block of West Main Street after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived 30-year-old Paige Penrose told police she had been involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend 39-year-old Kristopher Canfield, of Bedford.
