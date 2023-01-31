ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings County, IN

wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested being found trespassing, driving a stolen vehicle

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Lonnie Johnson responded to an address on Hollace Chastain Road after a report of a trespassing complaint. According to a news release by Sheriff Greg Day, Sgt. Johnson located Dustin Collins, 50, of Mitchell...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Police arrest two after discovering drugs while seeking wanted woman

MITCHELL – Two people were arrested Monday after Mitchell Police officers responded to Camelot Courts to arrest 41-year-old Kathy Martin, who was wanted on a warrant. When police arrived at 4:32 p.m. they knocked on the door and asked if Martin was at the residence. A female told motioned for officers to follow her inside to a bedroom.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after police spot him driving erratically

OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Monday afternoon after Lawrence County Central Dispatch reported an erratic driver in a burgundy Jeep Cherokee traveling north on State Road 37 near Trogdon Lane. Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington was driving back from dropping off evidence at the Indiana State Police...
MITCHELL, IN
bcdemocrat.com

POLICE: Man, woman face drug charges following traffic stop

HAMBLEN TWP. — A man and woman from Martinsville, 39-year-old Jessey Richardson and 26-year-old Miranda Cooper, face multiple charges for possession of illegal substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop last month. On Jan. 15, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Schonfeld was field training Deputy Derek Frensemeier in a...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Traffic Stop Lands Woman in Jail On Drug Charge

January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested Rhonda M. Barnes, 55, Madison, Indiana. Barnes was arrested after a traffic stop for an equipment violation, by Patrol Officer Nchle Midgett. The subsequent investigation following the stop led to the discovery of narcotics. Barnes was found to be in possession of a controlled...
MADISON, IN
wbiw.com

Springville man sentenced to prison after fatal crash

BEDFORD – Dakota Sykes, 22, of Springville, was sentenced by Lawrence County Superior Court Judge John Plummer III to 10 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Sykes will serve 8 years in prison and the remaining two years on...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Feds: Bloomington man ordered, tracked fentanyl via Snapchat

INDIANAPOLIS – A judge sentenced a Bloomington man to more than five years in federal prison for ordering fentanyl pills on Snapchat and receiving them through the mail. On Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service found a suspicious package with a nonexistent return address from California. That package was addressed to the home of Jacob Magness in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Oolitic Town Marshal reports over 300 incidents over past month

OOLITIC – When proving his monthly report to the Oolitic Town Council on Monday, Oolitic Town Marshal James Harrington said his department had responded to 333 calls from Dec. 19 to Jan. 30. Those are broken down as follows:. Agencies assisting OMO – 33 Agencies assisted by OMO...
YAHOO!

Greensburg officials: member of police force placed on desk duty

Feb. 2—A member of the Greensburg Police Department has been placed on desk duty, city officials said. The police employee wasn't identified in a statement issued Thursday by city solicitor Zachary Kansler on behalf of Mayor Robb Bell. The move comes as the city is conducting an internal investigation...
GREENSBURG, IN
Local News Digital

3 arrested for hunting equipment theft in Jennings County

JENNINGS COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested three people for the theft of hunting equipment earlier this month near Paris Crossing. As a result of their investigation, conservation officers executed a search warrant on a residence where multiple stolen items were allegedly located. Terry J. Kinworthy, 40; John Stacy, 50; and Meagan P. Stacy, 41; all of Paris Crossing, were taken into custody.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man hides in a hole cut in the floor of his mobile home to evade police

SALEM – Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to 2133 Old 160 East in Salem, at 11:56 a.m. Monday, to serve a felony warrant service on 40-year-old Shawn Colglazier. When officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the floor of the modular home. Officers...
SALEM, IN
wslmradio.com

Washington County Inmate Roster – 2-2-23

Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. February 1, 2023. Indiana State Police. Jesse Joe Simpson, 39, Salem. Possession of methamphetamine. Maintaining a common nuisance.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two arrested after child witnesses their physical domestic fight

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Monday after Bedford Police officers were called to 1714 C Street at 8:05 p.m. after a report of a physical domestic fight. When officers arrived they met with 22-year-old Amber Kast. Kast told police that 37-year-old Todd Voorhies had left on foot and was last seen walking south on C Street.
wbiw.com

Columbus man arrested after police find stolen money

COLUMBUS – Police arrested a man suspected of multiple business burglaries. The Columbus Police Department is investigating multiple cases in which someone threw a rock through a window or glass door to get inside buildings. The individual then stole cash and lottery tickets. In the early morning hours of...
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Couple arrested after a domestic dispute in the presence of a minor

MITCHELL – On Wednesday, Jan. 25th at 12:54 p.m. Mitchell Police officers were summoned to a home in the 200 block of West Main Street after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived 30-year-old Paige Penrose told police she had been involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend 39-year-old Kristopher Canfield, of Bedford.
MITCHELL, IN

