LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum Store has a new look ahead of Derby 149. The old light wood was painted white, and the layout of the store was adjusted to be more open to guests. This is the first renovation project for the store since it opened in this spot in 2000. Kristina Gerard, the Director of Retail Operations, said the whole thing cost about $30,000.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO