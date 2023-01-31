ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Search for Kentucky Derby Festival ‘Thundernator’ begins soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for the next person to begin the Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show is coming soon. Information on this year’s Thundernator search will be shared with the public on Feb. 6. The individual named “Thundernator” will be rewarded with a VIP...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New pilot project begins in Louisville to create colorful downtown crosswalks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local artists have an opportunity to create colorful crosswalks in downtown Louisville thanks to a new pilot project. The Community Crosswalks program, announced by the Louisville Metro Office of Advanced Planning in collaboration with the Office of Arts & Creative Industries, is calling attention to four of Louisville’s major intersections.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pedestrian hit, killed on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian has been hit and killed on Dixie Highway near Bethany Lane on Thursday evening, according to LMPD. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation showed that a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

House fire in Wyandotte neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house on fire in the 4400 block of South 8th Street on Thursday evening. The Louisville Fire Department said the call came in around 8:40 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later. Officials said there were 25 firefighters on scene and it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky Derby Museum Store reopens after renovations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Museum Store has a new look ahead of Derby 149. The old light wood was painted white, and the layout of the store was adjusted to be more open to guests. This is the first renovation project for the store since it opened in this spot in 2000. Kristina Gerard, the Director of Retail Operations, said the whole thing cost about $30,000.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Heavy police presence in Valley Station neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a heavy police presence in the 5100 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department Twitter, if you are already in the area in a home you are advised to shelter in place for the time being. No other information...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville janitor accused of recording men in airport bathroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Grand Jury indicted a Louisville man on voyeurism charges Tuesday after he was accused of recording men in the bathroom stalls of the Louisville airport. In December, officers received a report that stated a janitor was recording a naked customer with a cell...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 2/2

The new executive director of the Association for Teaching Black History (ATBH) in Kentucky was in Louisville on Wednesday to kick-off Black History Month. Student taken into custody after gun found at Moore High School. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST. The incident was confirmed in a letter...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating deadly shooting in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in the Butchertown neighborhood on Friday afternoon. MetroSafe dispatchers confirmed calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m. LMPD Officer Matt Sanders confirmed a person died...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Parents fed up with guns being taken into JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents are outraged and tired of feeling helpless as guns are found at JCPS schools. Now they’re trying to make a change before tragedy strikes. JCPS is 24 weeks into the school year, and 18 guns have been found on JCPS campuses. That averages out to almost one a week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Both directions of Clark Memorial Bridge closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers who use the Clark Memorial Bridge should be aware of traffic being blocked. Crews have both directions of the bridge closed right now due to a police incident, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY

