Ed Montilus to return for 2023 season

The senior lineman was the Tar Heels best graded offensive lineman in 2022.

Earlier this month, UNC offensive lineman Ed Montilus announced that he would forgo his final season of eligibility and pursue opportunities in the NFL.

Less than four weeks later and the left tackle has had a change of heart.

According to head coach Mack Brown, Montilus has decided to return to Chapel Hill for the 2023 season. Brown made the announcement during his media availability on Monday.

Montilus started all 15 games at left tackle in 2022 and has started 38 of the last 39 games for the Tar Heels.

He earned Third Team All-ACC honors this past season and graded out as North Carolina's best offensive lineman, allowing just 21 pressures.

With Montilus returning, the Tar Heels can maintain up to four starters on the offensive line from the 2022 season.