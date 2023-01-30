Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William's Beard Goes Viral After Harry's 'Spare' Jealousy Claim
A TikTok video showing Prince William with a beard has been viewed over 1 million times after Prince Harry recounted an argument over facial hair in his memoir.
Meghan Markle Roasted Over Serena Williams Viral Curtsy Clip: 'No Excuses'
Williams' curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II during a 2010 meeting has been compared to Meghan's Netflix docuseries claims that she thought the gesture was a "joke."
Prince Harry Says Prince William & Kate Middleton's Romance Made Him Question Future With Ex Chelsy Davy
Prior to his romance with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry admitted that watching his brother, Prince William, fall in love with his wife, Kate Middleton, made him question his future with his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Spare, the royal got candid about how his older sibling’s relationship made him question whether Davy, whom he dated for six years, could be his future wife, a sentiment he said came from the fun times the four shared together.“Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with...
netflixjunkie.com
Did You know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Denied of Their Dream Wedding by The Palace?
Prince Harry and his record-breaking memoir have been ripping certain members of the Royal Family into pieces. Starting from the brothers’ physical altercation to King Charles’s disgraceful comments concerning his alleged parents, he said it all. His memoir exposed plenty of revelations about various members of the family. However, the one thing present in equal abundance was his love for his wife, Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry ‘Snapped’ at Meghan Markle During Blowout Fight: I Was ‘Sloppily Angry’
Writing about the good times — and bad. Prince Harry recalled a blowout fight with wife Meghan Markle in his Spare memoir, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. “Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy,” the […]
King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir
Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
netflixjunkie.com
“on her knees… her eyes closed”: Prince Harry Reveals How Meghan Markle Asked Princess Diana for Guidance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have brought the Royal Family down to the dust, but their unquestioned respect for the Duke’s mother, Princess Diana is unconditional. Following the death of his mother, the sidelined Prince devoted his entire life to seeking justice for his mother who had to meet such a tragic death. Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the Royal Family, she could share the same amount of respect for her mother-in-law as Harry.
Prince Harry said he received a 'horrible reaction' from the royal family on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death
Prince Harry opened up about what it was like to reunite with the royal family after the Queen died, and at her funeral service in September.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Buckingham Palace Fuming Over Prince Harry's Decision To Include Heated Private Messages Between Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton, Spills Source
While Prince Harry felt it was necessary to include the heated text exchange between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, Buckingham Palace seemed to disagree. After the Duke of Sussex released his memoir, Spare, on Tuesday, January 10 — with excerpts making headlines before his book debut — an insider spilled that the palace "does not love" that the private messages made it into the tell-all."They claim it’s just part of the story, and in any event, it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts," said the source to a news outlet, pointing out that the texts "clearly show that...
netflixjunkie.com
HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media
Prince Harry is all set to drop a final bomb on the royal family with his controversial book Spare. Before the release, he is coming up with two interviews on January 08 for promotion. The trailers of his interactions with ITV’s Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper have set the internet on fire. In the short clips, the Duke revealed that the leaking and briefings by the Palace are the main reason behind the Netflix docuseries and memoir.
New Book Claims Prince William Made Sure Prince Harry Didn't Get To Say Goodbye To The Queen
Just off the heels of the intense documentary "Harry and Meghan" Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare" is set to hit the shelves on January 10. It promises to divulge even more startling information about the royal family. Many of the truths that were revealed in the documentary focused a lot...
netflixjunkie.com
Twitter Fumes With Anger as Haters Slander Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland With a Big Accusation
Ever since Meghan Markle stepped into the royal waters, she has had to sacrifice a lot to look forward to a life with Prince Harry. Starting from her career to basic side hobbies, she had to give up everything in order to get the approval of the ‘The Firm’. However, she was not the only one facing blatant criticism from all sides. Owing to her native roots, her entire family was once in the grip of trenchant controversies including her mother, Doria Ragland.
netflixjunkie.com
“I avoid them at all costs”- How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made F1 Legend Lewis Hamilton Change His Ideas About Marriages
It was a significant day in royal history on May 19, 2018, as Prince Harry took the plunge with American actress Meghan Markle. Thousands of people surrounded Windsor Castle to be a part of the iconic wedding. Millions witnessed the glorious ceremony live while sitting in their homes because of the live telecast. It might surprise you that the British racing driver Lewis Hamilton was also one among the many who watched the wedding on their television.
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts
It feels like just yesterday that William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were children. The brothers grew up in the public eye, transforming before the eyes of the British press while attempting to maintain a normal life. In a funny story shared by Harry in his book, "Spare," he recalled when William told him to pretend that they did not know each other while attending high school together with Anderson Cooper during a "60 Minutes" interview. This story showed that while they are part of the most famous royal family in the world, they were just like normal teenagers in certain aspects.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Montecito, home to Ellen DeGeneres, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ordered to evacuate due to mudslides
DeGeneres shared a video of hazardous conditions and an overflowing creek in her backyard on Instagram and was prepared to evacuate her home near Santa Barbara.
netflixjunkie.com
SHOCKING! Royal Family Kept Two Royal Members in Hiding From the World, Both Queen’s Cousins
The British Royal Family has always been a topic of curiosity and discussion among the people of the world. Whether it was the rebels Prince Harry and Meghan Markle or Princess Diana, neither the media nor the public stopped slandering the family whenever they had the opportunity. This time, however,...
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Comments / 1