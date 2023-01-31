ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NBA Fans Are Shocked After Anthony Edwards Admits He Eats 21 Bags Of Hot Cheeto Fries Every Single Week

By Nico Martinez
 3 days ago

Timberwolves star reveals how often he eats his favorite snack.

Credit: Brace Hemmelgram/USA Today Sports

At just 21 years old, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is already one of the best scorers in the game. This season, his third in the NBA, Edwards is averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game and 4.5 assists.

And while the young stud has been impressive this season, there have been some concerns about his fitness, diet, and conditioning at this stage of his young career.

Recently, he even sparked concerns about his eating habits after admitting to eating a startling number of hot Cheetos.

"Chester's Hot Fries, the best chips that are ever made. I've been eating them since probably I was five years old. I prefer these over any chips in the world. Probably eat like three a day. You do the math. What is that, like 21 bags? That's how many I eat. Probably more tho, for real."

NBA athletes are famous for having wild diets, but they need a lot of calories to maintain their large and very active bodies. Ant is obviously playing like a star, but it doesn't mean fans aren't worried about the stuff he's been consuming.

Needless to say, it's a miracle that Ant is dominating opponents while his stomach is full of Chester's Hot Fries. While NBA players are always working off what they eat, a disciplined diet is important to longevity in the NBA.

Karl Anthony Towns' Warning To Young Teammate

Earlier this season, before we knew the details of Ant's favorite snack, Karl-Anthony Towns tried to warn Ant about taking better care of his body .

"Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet, and everything. That'll be on me. I know you all think it's funny up here when he talks about Popeye's and all that s***. That doesn't make me happy to hear. We're high-level athletes," Towns told reporters in the post-game conference. "We’re high-level athletes, so I got work — I got work to do,” continued Karl-Anthony Towns. “But it also falls on me too, you know. It’s all a cliché, everyone wants to take the blame. It’s all of us. We’re a team.”

We don't know how seriously Edwards took that advice, but it seems he still indulges in some of his guilty pleasures.

As for the Timberwolves as a whole, their season might be cooked if Towns doesn't come back soon. As good as Edwards is, he can't hold down the fort on his own, and he needs help to take this team back into the playoffs.

Comments / 78

Georgianna Roney
3d ago

Okay 21 bags! cause in about 30 years when your intestines are hanging out of a bag on your left side you'll be wishing you had listen to ppl that told you that eating that much was BAD FOR YOU. THAT AINT CUTE SON!

Reply(1)
26
Zion
3d ago

High Blood Pressure 100% and Kidney Failure is what he is begging for. Around 40's when all will start breaking down his body and health. .

Reply(1)
12
Cold War Kid
3d ago

He might be joking but even if he's serious I don't get it. There are foods I really like but can't imagine consuming them in quantity every day for years.

Reply(2)
7
 

