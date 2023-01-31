‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Zach Shallcross Refused to Kiss Aly on Group Date, Reality Steve Says

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 is here, and fans will see how Zach Shallcross’s season unfolds. So far, The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve show that some women are more forward than others when chasing Zach’s love. And spoilers note he doesn’t kiss Aly Jacobs on the group date even when the audience cheers him on.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 spoilers ahead for episode 2.]

A group date in ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Episode 2 is cut, according to Reality Steve

Zach Shallcross already eliminated 10 women before The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2. Given the extensive first elimination, all of the women either get a one-on-one date or a group date in the second episode. The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve note the second group date, which involves the women putting on a puppet show, doesn’t get shown.

The puppet show date involves Gabi Elnicki, Anastasia Keramidas, Greer Blitzer, Aly Jacobs, Kimberly Gutierrez, Kaity Biggar, Ariel Frenkel, Victoria Jameson, Charity Lawson, and Jess Girod.

“The puppet date’s not getting shown in the episode tonight,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast on Jan. 30, 2023. “It got cut. Why? No idea. You’re still going to see the after party. … You could be like, what’s the deal with that? The answer is, I don’t know. Has it happened before? Yes.”

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers: Zach Shallcross didn’t kiss Aly Jacobs on the first group date

The Bachelor Season 27 fans won’t see everything happening during the puppet show group date. And it seems Zach Shallcross didn’t want to go in for the kiss with Aly Jacobs.

“Aly volunteered to go first,” Reality Steve wrote regarding The Bachelor spoilers. “Her bit was using a puppet version of herself to practice her first kiss with Zach on an orange. Then, a Zach puppet joined and the puppets kissed. When she came off stage to hug him, the audience said to kiss her, but he didn’t.”

Aly is a 26-year-old healthcare strategist who seems like a good fit for Zach. However, given the information from the spoiler guru, it’s unlikely Aly makes it to the end. Zach already kissed multiple women on the first night of the season, and he stated before that he’s open to kissing whenever it feels right.

3 women are cut at the 2nd rose ceremony

While 10 women went home on night one of The Bachelor Season 27, only three went home during the second rose ceremony. The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve state Cat Carter, Kimberly Gutierrez, and Victoria Jameson head home.

Kimberly and Victoria were on the second puppet group date, while Cat Carter was a part of the first group date. The first group date involved Bachelor Nation alumni Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson, and Tahzjuan Hawkins as judges, and Brianna Thorbourne, the recipient of America’s First Impression Rose, won the date.

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

