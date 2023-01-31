‘The Last of Us’ Cast Reveals the Behind-the-Scenes ‘Giggle Situation’

HBO’s The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama, full of danger and emotion. However, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t plenty of time for levity while on set. The show’s cast recently shared details about the “contagious giggle situation” they had to deal with while shooting the series.

‘The Last of Us’ tells the story of Joel and Ellie as they navigate post-apocalyptic America

Anna Torv as Tess, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, and Pedro Pascal as Joel in ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 | Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us is based on the popular video game of the same name. The show stars Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie; an unlikely pair who are working to make their way across America after a fungal infection kickstarts an apocalypse.

The viral infection turns those who are infected into cannibalistic creatures who hunt and infect others. Ellie is immune to the infection and might hold the key to creating a vaccine. Joel, a smuggler, has been tasked with transporting her from a quarantine zone to a group who are working to cure the disease.

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, The Last of Us stars Anna Torv as Tess, a fellow smuggler, Nico Parker as Sarah, Joel’s daughter who died at the beginning of the apocalypse, and Gabriel Luna as Joel’s younger brother.

‘The Last of Us’ cast opens up about ‘the contagious giggle situation’ while shooting

In a video from IMDb, the cast of The Last of Us revealed some behind-the-scenes details about the making of the show — including the moments when they couldn’t stop laughing!

“I just laughed a lot,” Parker shared. “Pedro’s really funny. In between takes, he would just make me die laughing.” Torv agreed with Parker, sharing that they would all “get the giggles a lot.”

“You spent so much time being serious that you’d start going, ‘This is ridiculous!'” the actor laughed. “We would just crack up — like, tears running down our faces.” Pascal and Ramsey, who spent the most time shooting together, even revealed that they laughed so hard it made the crew annoyed with them.

“The contagious giggle situation got to the point where it was so extreme that we suffered,” Pascal remembered. “Like, the crew…they were ready to kill us. Which just made us laugh even more.” Ramsey added, “So funny seeing people suffer,” which — no surprise — cracked Pascal up.

Will ”The Last of Us’ get a second season?

The Last of Us premiered on January 15, 2023, and has already become a massive hit with fans and critics alike. The series premiere was watched by 4.7 million viewers on the first day, which was the second-biggest premiere for an HBO show since 2010.

New episodes will air each Sunday until March 12 and are also available to watch on HBO Max. With all the success of The Last of Us, it’s no surprise the show has already been renewed for a second season.