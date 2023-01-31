Read full article on original website
KUTV
DEA seeing resurgence in Utah of drug commonly referred to as bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An old drug, known to be deadly, is popping back up in Utah, according to the Utah office of the Drug Enforcement Administration. A synthetic drug commonly known as bath salts are showing up more often. Todd Hull used the illegal and banned chemical...
Opposition to new law banning transgender surgeries for Utah youth continues
The debate on Utah's Capitol hill continues, as some people show frustration over the passing of Senate Bill 16.
890kdxu.com
Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?
Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
Hyperallergic
Concerns Over Proposed Nine Mile Canyon Road Expansion
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal to reconstruct 5.2 miles of a roadway that intersects with Nine Mile Canyon in Utah, which is home to the highest concentration of monochromatic Indigenous rock art in North America. But some advocates are criticizing the plan, which would widen the paved highway partially managed by BLM and Utah’s School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA), potentially leading to increased traffic, mostly from oil tankers. In just under a week, the BLM will close their month-long public call for comment on the so-called “right-of-way amendment.”
Post Register
Idaho legislators push for discussions about moving the state’s border with Oregon
Two Idaho legislators are pushing a longshot proposal to have certain rural eastern Oregon counties secede from the state and join Idaho. Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, are sponsoring House Joint Memorial 1, a nonbinding petition that invites the Oregon Legislature to begin discussions with the Idaho Legislature about the potential to relocate the Idaho/Oregon border. A similar joint memorial was introduced in Oregon earlier this year, KOIN reported.
etvnews.com
Record-Breaking Snowpack Recorded in Utah
Plowing snow to open the Geyser Pass parking area. Forest Service image by Brian Murdock. The snowpack in Utah has been impressive this winter, which is great news considering that the state has experienced drought conditions for some time now. In the Manti-La Sal monthly newsletter, snowpack was highlighted for the Beehive State.
kjzz.com
State removes teacher gender ID training after mother posts, 2News questions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A mother and substitute teacher posted it on social media, 2News began asking questions, and now a state agency has taken down a training video for Utah teachers on how to teach gender identity---including to young children. "I thought the public should know," said...
ksl.com
Why Mitt Romney, Sean Reyes say ESG funds are bad for retirement accounts
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah headed a group of 25 Republican-led states in a lawsuit filed last week against the U.S. Department of Labor over a rule change allowing 401(k) managers to consider climate change and other environmental, social and governance factors, or ESG, when choosing investments. On Wednesday,...
Utah just banned gender-affirming healthcare for transgender kids. These 21 other states are considering similar bills in 2023.
Republican lawmakers across the country are proposing a flood of bills aiming to restrict or outright ban healthcare options for transgender youth.
ksl.com
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including 1 in Utah
NEW YORK — Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores, including one in Utah, as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy. These closures are in addition to the 150 closures Bed Bath and Beyond announced last August. Included in the new list are five buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics, plus several of the retailer's flagship-brand stores across the country.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
ksl.com
Utah truck driver arrested in California killing from 1994
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
etvnews.com
See Thousands of Geese Migrating Through Utah
It’s a sight you have to see to believe: Thousands of geese lifting off Gunnison Bend Reservoir amid honks and the beating of wings. If you want to see the incredible spectacle yourself, head to the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival later this month. The festival, hosted by the...
Some beers may disappear from Utah store shelves
An annual bill on alcohol policy will add more bar licenses, but some beer brands could potentially disappear from grocery and convenience store shelves.
ksl.com
Should pregnant women be able to use the HOV lane in Utah?
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Stephanie Gricius knows what it's like to have to pull over to the side of the road because of pregnancy sickness. So with other expectant mothers in mind, the Eagle Mountain Republican is sponsoring a bill that she hopes will help them save time while also recognizing a fetus as a separate person.
Post Register
Oregon bill would ban lawmakers from hiring family as aides
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature that would ban lawmakers from hiring family members as aides has sparked a debate about nepotism at the state Capitol. Under current law, public officials are barred from employing relatives unless they declare a conflict of interest. Legislators,...
How to prepare for flooding in Utah
With the increased snowfall this year, here’s some government-issued advice on how to prepare your household for flooding.
Utah set aside $10M for homelessness. Instead of services, cities tapped it for police
The following story was funded by The Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with KUER, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Standard-Examiner and The Spectrum News. It’s an early January afternoon and behind the Rio Grande Depot in Salt Lake City, several...
kslnewsradio.com
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
kslnewsradio.com
Bill would allow individuals to become teachers without a bachelor’s degree
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the topics being discussed during the 2023 Utah Legislative Session is how to combat the teacher shortage around the state. A Utah lawmaker is proposing a bill that would allow individuals to become teachers through a certification program rather than the usual bachelor’s degree.
