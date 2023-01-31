ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: How Old Is Christina Mandrell’s Daughter?

By Lauren Weiler
 3 days ago

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 premiere gave fans a glimpse into Zach Shallcross’s relationship with Christina Mandrell. Christina arrived on a party bus, ready to have fun with Zach. Now, fans may see a more serious side of her during her one-on-one date — and she’ll likely bring up her daughter, Blakely. So, how old is Christina Mandrell’s daughter?

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 spoilers ahead regarding Christina Mandrell.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sieVh_0kWlvZby00
Christina Mandrell and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Christina Mandrell is competing for love on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 following her divorce

The Bachelor Season 27 heavily features Christina Mandrell in the first three episodes. According to Life & Style, Christina married William B. “Blake” Dennis on May 2, 2015, and they started dating in 2012. The couple separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce in March 2021. Christina cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, as well as “inappropriate marital conduct.”

It’s unclear precisely what happened between Christina and Blake, but they appear on good terms now. Christina often posts photos and videos of her and her daughter, Blakely, hanging out with Blake’s current girlfriend, Sydney Freeman. On Sept. 20, 2022, Sydney posted a video of her, Blake, and Blakely watching Christina compete on The Bachelor.

“POV: late-night watching #bachelorette finale and you see your boyfriend’s ex-wife as a new contestant,” the caption reads. “Jokes on y’all @christinamandrell and I are bestties. We love and support you. Hope you find love bb.”

Christina Mandrell’s daughter, Blakely, is 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038ABl_0kWlvZby00
‘The Bachelor’ contestant Christina Mandrell | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Christina Mandrell and Blake Dennis had their daughter, Blakely, in December 2016. In 2023, Blakely will turn 6 years old. Christina is 27 years old.

The Bachelor Season 27 contestant has posted to Instagram about the difficulties of motherhood. “Having a baby at an age in my life where I was really just figuring out who I even was, has really shaped me into the woman I am today,” she captioned a post in August 2018.

Christina gave another update about her daughter in January 2023. “I’d be proud of my daughter no matter what, but this girl keeps overachieving!” she posted along with a photo of her and Blakely. “Previously this school year, she was the first student to receive the Citizen of the Month award! Now, she’s received the first Star of the Week award.”

Life & Style notes Christina has primary residential custody of her and Blake’s daughter, and she receives $414 per month in child support.

Does Zach Shallcross want kids? He doesn’t seem opposed to the idea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5eh9_0kWlvZby00
Latto and Zach Shallcross | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Where does Zach Shallcross stand with kids? This question will certainly come up during his one-on-one date with Christina Mandrell in The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2.

Given how Zach gave Christina the first one-on-one, it’s safe to say he’s open to becoming a father. The Stanford Daily also asked Zach how he feels about his future children watching his season of The Bachelor.

“I’ve never been asked that question before; that’s a good one,” Zach said. “I think it is a pretty cool thing to have to actually show your kids the whole crazy process of how their parents came to be. But they’d have to be older. I think a little kid does not need to be watching The Bachelor.”

The Bachelor Season 27 airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

