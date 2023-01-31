ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elite Daily

Clare Crawley Got Married, & Bachelor Nation Is Weighing In

Clare Crawley has had a tumultuous love life, but the former Bachelorette officially put that turmoil behind her on Feb 1. Crawley and her now-husband Ryan Dawkins tied the knot in Sacramento, California. She told People, "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing!” It seems like her joy is infectious. After Crawley posted the happy update on Feb. 2, fellow Bachelor alums started chiming in with their congratulations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Detroit

Video surfaces of Armani Kelly days before he, 2 other rappers disappeared after canceled Detroit show

(CBS DETROIT) - It has been 12 days since anyone has seen Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. Now, a Facebook live video conversation has surfaced where Kelly is seen talking with three men about coming to Detroit only two days before he went missing."I think it has to do with that video," said Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother. Kemp said, at one point, the men can be seen arguing about something Kelly said recently online. In that video, Kelly mentioned he was going to pick up "Jugg" before heading to Detroit to meet up with the masked men in the video. "You...
DETROIT, MI
People

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her Wedding Dress Was Stolen: 'Everything Is for a Reason'

Clare Crawley announced her engagement to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in October 2022 Clare Crawley recently revealed that her wedding dress was stolen, but that there was a happy ending to her stroke of bad luck. On her Instagram Story Saturday, the former Bachelorette told the wild tale of how the gown went missing, and why she believes "everything is for a reason." "I know I always share this, but I am deeply, deeply in the belief that everything is supposed to happen how it's supposed to happen, regardless...
HAWAII STATE
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
The Hollywood Gossip

Mackenzie McKee: PREGNANT By New Boyfriend Khesanio Hall?!

Just a few months after Mackenzie McKee parted ways with husband Josh McKee, both of the exes are in serious relationships. Much has been made of the fact that Josh’s new girlfriend looks just like Mackenzie. But it appears that that controversy is about to take a backseat, thanks...
PopCrush

Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring (PHOTO)

Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared...
TENNESSEE STATE
Scary Mommy

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Michael Allio Shares The Sweetest Proud Dad Moment

While we enjoy the humor in parenting fails, nothing is more gratifying than a parenting win. Bachelor In Paradise star Michael Allio shared a story on his Instagram today of a moment he had with his son, James, 6, and reflected on his journey as a single dad — and what it means for him to see he’s doing at least some things right.
TVLine

The Good Doctor Twist: [Spoiler] Fired

St. Bonaventure is down a resident following Monday’s episode of The Good Doctor. TVLine can confirm that Season 6’s 11th episode, “The Good Boy,” marked the final appearance by recurring guest star Savannah Welch, who was introduced last fall as surgeon-in-training Danica “Danni” Powell. Chief of surgery Dr. Audrey Lim was forced to fire Powell after she attempted to carry out an unsupervised operation on an old Navy friend with supplies she stole from the hospital. Asher, who guided Powell through the procedure prior to Lim’s arrival, was placed on a two-month probation. Powell had shown a pattern of disobedience during her...

