Elite Daily
Clare Crawley Got Married, & Bachelor Nation Is Weighing In
Clare Crawley has had a tumultuous love life, but the former Bachelorette officially put that turmoil behind her on Feb 1. Crawley and her now-husband Ryan Dawkins tied the knot in Sacramento, California. She told People, "If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn't change a thing!” It seems like her joy is infectious. After Crawley posted the happy update on Feb. 2, fellow Bachelor alums started chiming in with their congratulations.
‘The Bachelor’: Christina Mandrell Is the ‘Ring Leader’ Who Causes Brianna Thorbourne to Quit
'The Bachelor' cast member Christina Mandrell is the 'ring leader' in the situation regarding Brianna Thorbourne being bullied during filming.
The Bachelor Fans Think They Already Know Who The Next Bachelorette Is, And I’m Here For It
Just two weeks into Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor, fans think they may know who will lead The Bachelorette Season 20.
Does Zach give his final rose to this Columbus native? Read spoilers about her time on ‘The Bachelor’
Zach’s season of The Bachelor premieres tonight on ABC. But if you’re hungry for some spoilers, we’ve got the dish. Here’s more about Charity, the Columbus High and Auburn grad competing for a rose.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Video surfaces of Armani Kelly days before he, 2 other rappers disappeared after canceled Detroit show
(CBS DETROIT) - It has been 12 days since anyone has seen Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker. Now, a Facebook live video conversation has surfaced where Kelly is seen talking with three men about coming to Detroit only two days before he went missing."I think it has to do with that video," said Lorrie Kemp, Kelly's mother. Kemp said, at one point, the men can be seen arguing about something Kelly said recently online. In that video, Kelly mentioned he was going to pick up "Jugg" before heading to Detroit to meet up with the masked men in the video. "You...
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her Wedding Dress Was Stolen: 'Everything Is for a Reason'
Clare Crawley announced her engagement to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in October 2022 Clare Crawley recently revealed that her wedding dress was stolen, but that there was a happy ending to her stroke of bad luck. On her Instagram Story Saturday, the former Bachelorette told the wild tale of how the gown went missing, and why she believes "everything is for a reason." "I know I always share this, but I am deeply, deeply in the belief that everything is supposed to happen how it's supposed to happen, regardless...
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
The Hollywood Gossip
Mackenzie McKee: PREGNANT By New Boyfriend Khesanio Hall?!
Just a few months after Mackenzie McKee parted ways with husband Josh McKee, both of the exes are in serious relationships. Much has been made of the fact that Josh’s new girlfriend looks just like Mackenzie. But it appears that that controversy is about to take a backseat, thanks...
Miranda Lambert Shows Off Her New Wedding Ring (PHOTO)
Miranda Lambert began year five of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin with a new wedding band. The singer showed off a custom ring on social media, explaining that it was a gift from her husband. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in Isla Mujeres, Mexico. On Jan. 26, she shared...
‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Michael Allio Shares The Sweetest Proud Dad Moment
While we enjoy the humor in parenting fails, nothing is more gratifying than a parenting win. Bachelor In Paradise star Michael Allio shared a story on his Instagram today of a moment he had with his son, James, 6, and reflected on his journey as a single dad — and what it means for him to see he’s doing at least some things right.
Hallmark Channel Star Nikki DeLoach and Ryan Goodell’s Relationship Timeline: From Dating for a Decade to Married With Kids
Not like the movies! Nikki DeLoach has wooed many suitors as a Hallmark Channel actress, but her real-life romance with Ryan Goodell is her best love story. The Curious Caterer: Grilling Season actress fell for Goodell in 1999 at the height of his fame as one of the members of Take 5. The boy band, […]
‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Zach Shallcross Refused to Kiss Aly on Group Date, Reality Steve Says
ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 is here, and fans will see how Zach Shallcross’s season unfolds. So far, The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve show that some women are more forward than others when chasing Zach’s love. And spoilers note he doesn’t kiss Aly Jacobs on the group date even when the audience cheers him on.
‘Bachelor’ Alum Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown’s Relationship Timeline: How They Met, Fertility Struggles and More
Sticking together. Bachelor Nation’s Sarah Herron has been candid about her ups and downs with love Dylan Brown by her side. Bachelor views met Herron on season 17 of the ABC series, which starred Sean Lowe and aired in 2013. She subsequently appeared on seasons 1 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise but met The […]
T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Pack On The PDA Hours After 'GMA' Exit
Alexa, play “’03 Bonnie & Clyde” by Jay-Z and Beyoncé…. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have officially made their departure from Good Morning America, but it seems like they’re both handling the news quite well. In photos obtained by Page Six, the couple was spotted...
The Good Doctor Twist: [Spoiler] Fired
St. Bonaventure is down a resident following Monday’s episode of The Good Doctor. TVLine can confirm that Season 6’s 11th episode, “The Good Boy,” marked the final appearance by recurring guest star Savannah Welch, who was introduced last fall as surgeon-in-training Danica “Danni” Powell. Chief of surgery Dr. Audrey Lim was forced to fire Powell after she attempted to carry out an unsupervised operation on an old Navy friend with supplies she stole from the hospital. Asher, who guided Powell through the procedure prior to Lim’s arrival, was placed on a two-month probation. Powell had shown a pattern of disobedience during her...
Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Disappoints Fans With New Instagram Announcement
Bad news from Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany. The country music superstar’s significant other took to Instagram to announce that she... The post Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Disappoints Fans With New Instagram Announcement appeared first on Outsider.
‘Married at First Sight: Gina’s Blunt Comments on Clint’s Looks Could Poison Their Marriage
After Gina from 'Married at First Sight' tells Clint she doesn't 'vibe' with redheads, he seems to fire back with some criticisms of his own.
Adam Levine Welcomed His Third Child With Behati Prinsloo & People Are Trolling 'Baby Sumner'
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo just welcomed their third child, and people are already jumping to conclusions over the baby’s name. While this is probably a happy time for the couple, the world is not letting Levine off the hook for his cheating scandal just yet, and there are already plenty of "Sumner" jokes on the internet.
