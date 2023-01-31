Forget what’s happening on Tobacco Road; Purdue vs. Indiana is the best rivalry game of the weekend. Purdue is absolutely deserving of its No. 1 ranking, playing at a high level behind the tower of power that is 7’4” Zach Edey. And yet, the Boilers are overdue to lose and this is the spot to drop one.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO