WLWT 5
One of Cincinnati's oldest craft breweries is changing ownership
CINCINNATI — One of the city's first craft breweries is going to be under new ownership. The owners of Listermann Brewing Company, Dan and Sue Listermann, announced they're retiring and will be transferring ownership of the company. Listermann is one of the city's first craft breweries and the region's...
WLWT 5
5th annual 'I Am Me' youth summit to be held for Greater Cincinnati area teens
CINCINNATI — A local organization is hosting a youth summit to help support kids and young adults in the Greater Cincinnati area. Guiding Light Mentoring is dedicated to serving kids ages 8-18 by providing positive role models and teaching relationship skills. The organization will host its' fifth annual "I...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Feb. 3-5
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. The 15th Annual Cincy Winter Beerfest is back at Duke Energy Center. The two-day festival will feature over 350 local, regional and hard-to-find...
WLWT 5
Moeller High School football coach stepping down after 3 years
CINCINNATI — Moeller High School's football coach is stepping down after three years with the team. The school announced that Mark Elder will be leaving his position as varsity head coach for a position in the business world. Elder became head coach in 2020, transforming the team and taking...
WLWT 5
LIST: Black History Month events around Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Black History Month is here and there are several events in and around Cincinnati that are educating and celebrating the importance of this month. This list will be updated as more events are announced. Did we miss an event? Email web@wlwt.com with your event information. Black History...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Bowling Green Court in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Bowling Green Court in Millvale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Officials urge residents to avoid Little Miami River after leak
LOVELAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Metropolitan Sewer District has determined that the flow leaking into the Little Miami River is not from a sewer leak. MSD, with Hamilton County Public Health also on scene, completed testing of the river and found that there have been no environmental impact identified. Testing will continue to determine the source of the leak.
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Boudinot and Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Boudinot and Harrison Avenue in Westwood. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Springfield Pike and Fleming Road in Wyoming
WYOMING, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Springfield Pike and Fleming Road in Wyoming. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
All lanes reopen following crash on north I-471 over Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes on northbound I-471 at the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge have reopened to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge toward Cincinnati, Friday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Tranportation, a crash...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police seeking help finding missing elderly man
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officials are asking for the public's help in locating a elderly missing man. Donald Tipton, 85, was last seen on Jan. 25 on the 5300 block of Kennedy Avenue in Norwood. Tipton was reported missing on Jan. 31. Officials state that it is...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man indicted for allegedly claiming to run taxi business while in prison
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted for allegedly claiming to run a taxi business while he was in prison. United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio office announced Willie Boyce, 41, was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury with crimes related to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fraud.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester
BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of an armed robbery on Rosemont Avenue in Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an armed robbery on Rosemont Avenue in Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals RB Joe Mixon; agent says charge will be dropped
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have issued an arrest warrant for Bengals' RB Joe Mixon WLWT learned Thursday. According to police records, Mixon is accused of aggravated menacing following an incident with a woman in January. Court documents said on Jan. 21 in the 300 block of Walnut Street, Mixon...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported wires down on Millville Oxford Road near Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews respond to reported wires down on Millville Oxford Road near Oxford. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of an incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Women's locker room incident at area YMCA stirs controversy
XENIA, Ohio — A 31-year-old from Fairborn faces three counts of public indecency for an incident inside the Xenia YMCA. On all of the police reports and court documents obtained by WLWT, the suspect is listed as a male named Darren Glines, but, according to police reports, Glines claimed to be a woman when Glines reportedly exposed private parts.
WLWT 5
Crash blocking lanes on south I-71 in Columbia Township
CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking lanes during Friday's rush-hour commute in Columbia Township. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the two right lanes along southbound Interstate 71 near Red Bank Expressway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
