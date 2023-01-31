ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

One of Cincinnati's oldest craft breweries is changing ownership

CINCINNATI — One of the city's first craft breweries is going to be under new ownership. The owners of Listermann Brewing Company, Dan and Sue Listermann, announced they're retiring and will be transferring ownership of the company. Listermann is one of the city's first craft breweries and the region's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Feb. 3-5

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list of events below. The 15th Annual Cincy Winter Beerfest is back at Duke Energy Center. The two-day festival will feature over 350 local, regional and hard-to-find...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Moeller High School football coach stepping down after 3 years

CINCINNATI — Moeller High School's football coach is stepping down after three years with the team. The school announced that Mark Elder will be leaving his position as varsity head coach for a position in the business world. Elder became head coach in 2020, transforming the team and taking...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

LIST: Black History Month events around Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Black History Month is here and there are several events in and around Cincinnati that are educating and celebrating the importance of this month. This list will be updated as more events are announced. Did we miss an event? Email web@wlwt.com with your event information. Black History...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Officials urge residents to avoid Little Miami River after leak

LOVELAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Metropolitan Sewer District has determined that the flow leaking into the Little Miami River is not from a sewer leak. MSD, with Hamilton County Public Health also on scene, completed testing of the river and found that there have been no environmental impact identified. Testing will continue to determine the source of the leak.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown﻿

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police seeking help finding missing elderly man

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officials are asking for the public's help in locating a elderly missing man. Donald Tipton, 85, was last seen on Jan. 25 on the 5300 block of Kennedy Avenue in Norwood. Tipton was reported missing on Jan. 31. Officials state that it is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Eagle Martin Drive in Blanchester. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BLANCHESTER, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Madison Avenue in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Women's locker room incident at area YMCA stirs controversy

XENIA, Ohio — A 31-year-old from Fairborn faces three counts of public indecency for an incident inside the Xenia YMCA. On all of the police reports and court documents obtained by WLWT, the suspect is listed as a male named Darren Glines, but, according to police reports, Glines claimed to be a woman when Glines reportedly exposed private parts.
XENIA, OH
WLWT 5

Crash blocking lanes on south I-71 in Columbia Township

CINCINNATI — A crash is blocking lanes during Friday's rush-hour commute in Columbia Township. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the two right lanes along southbound Interstate 71 near Red Bank Expressway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
CINCINNATI, OH

