goduke.com
Blue Devils Travel to Blacksburg for Hokie Invitational
DURHAM - The Duke swimming and diving program concludes the 2022-23 regular season this weekend, traveling to Blacksburg, Va., to compete in the Hokie Invitational hosted at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center. The meet begins on Friday, Feb. 3 and conclude on Sunday, Feb. 5. NOTABLES. Swimming alongside the Blue Devils...
goduke.com
Coach Scheyer, Players Meet With Media Ahead of North Carolina Game
DURHAM - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with junior Jeremy Roach and freshman Kyle Filipowski met with media members on Thursday ahead of Duke's rivalry tilt against North Carolina on Saturday eveninig. HEAD COACH JON SCHEYER. On if this week and upcoming game is a moment he...
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes Two Big Ten Opponents to Sheffield
[25] Duke vs. Illinois – Friday at 6 p.m. [25] Duke vs. [23] Northwestern – Sunday at 11 a.m. DURHAM – No. 25 Duke men's tennis hosts Illinois and Northwestern this weekend for two matches at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Blue Devils welcome the Fighting Illini...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Beat Demon Deacons in Thriller, 75-73
DURHAM – A career-high 17 first-half points by Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski's 11th double-double of the season helped Duke defeat Wake Forest on Tuesday night, 75-73. Roach finished with 21 points, one shy of his career-high, and was joined in double-figures by Tyrese Proctor, who matched his career-high with 17 and Filipowski, who finished with 16 points.
goduke.com
Duke Places 18 on All-ACC Academic Team
DURHAM – Eighteen members of the Duke field hockey program were selected to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Team as announced by the ACC office Thursday afternoon. Senior Hannah Miller headlines the Blue Devils' 18 selections with her third career honor, while Charlotte van Oirschot earned a spot on the squad for the second season. Issy Carey, Josephine Palde, Josie Varney, Macy Szukics, Alayna Burns, Brynn Crouse, Barb Civitella, Kira Curland, Mary Harkins, Kelsey Reznick, Shelby Bumgarner, Paige Bitting, Grace Brightbill, Piper Hampsch, Megan Maransky and Raphaelle van de Walle collected their first All-ACC Academic awards.
goduke.com
Women’s Tennis Continues to Move Up ITA Rankings
DURHAM – Head coach Jamie Ashworth and the Duke women's tennis team continue to move up the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) rankings as the Blue Devils come in at No. 4 in the latest listing released on Wednesday. It marked the second straight week the Blue Devils inched up...
goduke.com
O’Neill Named to USILA Preseason All-America First Team
DURHAM – Duke junior attackman Brennan O'Neill made it a clean sweep for the 2023 preseason All-America lists, garnering first-team recognition from the USILA as announced Wednesday morning. O'Neill was a preseason first-team pick by USA Lacrosse Magazine and a second-team choice by Inside Lacrosse. O'Neill, recently selected to...
goduke.com
Ten Named to All-ACC Academic Team
DURHAM - Ten members of the Duke volleyball team were selected to the All-ACC Academic Team for the 2022 campaign, as announced by the league office Tuesday. The Blue Devils honored were Taylor Atkinson, Devon Chang, Lizzie Fleming, Gracie Johnson, Kerry Keefe, Rachel Richardson, Sydney Tomlak, Nikki Underwood, Moorea Wood and Sydney Yap.
goduke.com
Duke Tabbed No. 16 in USA Today/NFCA Preseason Poll
DURHAM – Duke softball was ranked in the USA Today/NFCA top-25 preseason poll for the third consecutive year after earning the No. 16 spot the organization announced Tuesday. With the announcement of Tuesday's release, the Blue Devils have been ranked in the top-25 in all four major preseason polls...
goduke.com
Stroud Named Scholar-Athlete of the Year, 16 Blue Devils Named to 2022 All-ACC Academic Team
DURHAM - The men's soccer team had 16 players selected to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Team, led by Peter Stroud who was selected as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced by the league on Wednesday. Stroud finished his junior season as a finalist for the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy...
goduke.com
Morra Earns ACC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week
DURHAM – After helping lead fifth-ranked Duke to a pair of victories over VCU and Wisconsin over the weekend during the ITA Kickoff Weekend, Blue Devil graduate student Cameron Morra was tabbed the ACC Women's Tennis Player of the Week on Tuesday. A native of Rockville, Md., Morra went...
goduke.com
2023 Iron Dukes Scholarship and Endowment Celebration
DURHAM – There was a palpable feeling in the air at the JB Duke Hotel Ballroom on Saturday night. It was equal parts immense pride and sincere gratitude with a dash of panache as over 300 Duke student-athletes, coaches and scholarship donors gathered to share an evening of fellowship at the annual Iron Dukes Scholarship & Endowment Celebration. The long-standing event has become a recurring favorite amongst donors, student-athletes and staff alike as it is a striking reminder of the impact of the Duke experience.
goduke.com
New Episode of All-Access With Jon Scheyer Now Available
DURHAM - The 10th episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach Scheyer" is now available on the Duke Athletics YouTube channel. The show is also set to air on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on Bally Sports South, Sundays at 12 noon on ABC-11 WTVD and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. on MASN.
