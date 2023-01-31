ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q985

Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining

You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Top 7 Best Things To Do In Rockford Right Now

The bone-chilling cold shouldn't stop you from doing fun things in Rockford! If you're trying to find something to enjoy during these colder months, look no further. Living in Rockford my entire life, I always loved keeping up with everything going on in town. From Rockford City Market events, to seeing Broadway shows at the Coronado, to cheering on the Rockford IceHogs!
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the Month of February many organizations in the Stateline are celebrating Black History Month. The Rock River Valley Swedish American Riverfront YMCA will be hosting an event each Thursday. This can be anywhere from dancing to painting all in an effort to educate people on black culture in the Stateline.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

How Did Groundhog Day Become Such a Big Deal in Illinois?

For well over 100 years Groundhog Day has been celebrated on February 2 throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, but have you ever wondered how this ridiculous tradition started?. The History of Groundhog Day. To fully understand why Groundhog Day is a thing, we need to know that it...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired

One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
FREEPORT, IL
CBS Chicago

Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Mystery Animal Prints in a Snowy Rockton Backyard, Leave People Puzzled

These mystery prints were across my backyard last night, what animal could this possibly be? I did some research online, and do not one definitive answer...yet. When I got home from work last night, I was asked to take a look at something in our backyard. There were some sort of prints in the snow, a good 20-25 feet from our deck. Now while we do have a dog, our 15lbs French Bulldog would never venture out that far, and the snow is too deep for her to do that anyway.
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man latest victim of Hyundai theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A TikTok challenge from last year is still causing problems for owners of Kia and Hyundai cars, after online videos showed thieves how to steal them. Nathan Bjornbak, who lives in Rockford’s Edgewater neighborhood, said he took his dog for a walk last week and came back to find his car, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Collins and Stone Funeral Home releases statement after van, body stolen

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Collins and Stone Funeral Home director Brandy Collins released a statement Wednesday after a van containing the body of Curtis Brown was stolen on January 21st. Collins and Stone Funeral Home releases statement …. Collins and Stone...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

1440 WROK

Rockford, IL
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy