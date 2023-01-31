Read full article on original website
rockrivercurrent.com
What will happen with Hard Rock’s temporary Rockford casino? Here’s the ‘leading idea’
ROCKFORD — Geno Iafrate said when he came to Rockford to open Hard Rock‘s casino he was surprised to learn the city didn’t have a culinary school. It could have one in the future if Hard Rock‘s “leading idea” comes to fruition, Iafrate said Thursday during The Update, a new quarterly series from the Rockford Chamber of Commerce.
Top 7 Best Things To Do In Rockford Right Now
The bone-chilling cold shouldn't stop you from doing fun things in Rockford! If you're trying to find something to enjoy during these colder months, look no further. Living in Rockford my entire life, I always loved keeping up with everything going on in town. From Rockford City Market events, to seeing Broadway shows at the Coronado, to cheering on the Rockford IceHogs!
Illinois retirement home serves seniors ground groundhog on Groundhog Day
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A nursing home in Oregon, Illinois says it came up with a novel way to celebrate Groundhog Day… by serving its residents groundhog meat on crackers. “After learning all about groundhogs and six more weeks of winter we had to try FRESH off the farm.. groundhog or whistle pig (as the […]
Building a GLOWing Winter Wonderland: Rockford Park District’s Free Snowman Kit Giveaway
The Rockford Park District in Illinois is proud to announce their Winter Flurry initiative, which provides a variety of programs, activities, and facilities to experience winter in new and exciting ways. With a fresh snowfall on the ground, the Park District is inviting residents to take part in their latest initiative: building a GLOWman!
MyStateline.com
Rockford Fire battles large fire at auto parts store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In the Month of February many organizations in the Stateline are celebrating Black History Month. The Rock River Valley Swedish American Riverfront YMCA will be hosting an event each Thursday. This can be anywhere from dancing to painting all in an effort to educate people on black culture in the Stateline.
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
How Did Groundhog Day Become Such a Big Deal in Illinois?
For well over 100 years Groundhog Day has been celebrated on February 2 throughout the United States, Canada, and Australia, but have you ever wondered how this ridiculous tradition started?. The History of Groundhog Day. To fully understand why Groundhog Day is a thing, we need to know that it...
Melee at Popular Downtown Rockford Bar Ends in Shots Fired
One man was critically injured over the weekend after a large fight spilled into the streets of downtown Rockford according to police. Rockford PD responded to the District Bar and Grill at 205 W. State Street on Saturday night (1/28) for a reported "large fight and multiple shots fired" around 12:20 am, and when they arrived received details about the argument that ended up in the street with one individual firing a shot toward a group of people.
WIFR
Stephenson County Fair Association announces fair dates for 2023
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Fair Association is bringing the Fair to Freeport on July 25th-29th 2023. Grandstand events will be Midwest Summer National Tractor Pulls on Tuesday and Wednesday. Youth and Family Night with Scrambles and Tough Trucks will be on that Thursday. Friday night Bulls and...
Four Illinois Men Charged in Vicious Murder at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park
After more than six months since an incident at a city park in Rockford, charges were filed today against four men who have each been charged with first-degree murder. According to the Rockford Police Department, the men were all involved in the shooting deaths of a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man on July 23 at Sinnissippi Park.
Lake Geneva Ice Castles open Saturday; Winterfest begins today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a delay due to mild weather in January, the Lake Geneva Ice Castles will open for the season this weekend.Warmer than normal temperatures at the start of the year pushed back the original Jan. 22 opening, but things are back on track with temperatures getting back to seasonal levels.The ice castles are now expected to open on Saturday, and tickets are on sale through Feb. 20.Meantime, Lake Geneva Winterfest kicks off on Wednesday, featuring the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship through Sunday. Contestants will begin carving up massive blocks of snow starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The event is free for anyone who wants to brave the temperatures and watch the snowy sculptures take shape.
Mystery Animal Prints in a Snowy Rockton Backyard, Leave People Puzzled
These mystery prints were across my backyard last night, what animal could this possibly be? I did some research online, and do not one definitive answer...yet. When I got home from work last night, I was asked to take a look at something in our backyard. There were some sort of prints in the snow, a good 20-25 feet from our deck. Now while we do have a dog, our 15lbs French Bulldog would never venture out that far, and the snow is too deep for her to do that anyway.
20 Hilarious Little Lies Rockford Parents Tell Their Kids
To each their own, some parents may frown on telling lies to their kids. Thank goodness it isn't any of these parents because these lies crack me up. 28 Big Things Everyone Else Loves But Rockford Folks Can't Stand. You've more than likely heard the old expression, "opinions are like...
rockrivercurrent.com
Nelson Knitting factory, once imagined as a Rockford museum site, now appears destined for demolition
ROCKFORD — The former Nelson Knitting factory, a nearly century-old building where classic red-heel socks were once made, was previously envisioned as a banquet hall and museum honoring Rockford’s industrial heritage. This week cleanup work began on the site that could set the stage for the building’s demolition....
WIFR
Four Rockford men charged in connection with July 2022 Sinnissippi Park shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four Rockford men are charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a Rockford park last summer. Two men, a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old, were killed in the shooting at Sinnissippi Park on July 23. Two others were also hurt in the shooting. Below...
Rockford man latest victim of Hyundai theft
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A TikTok challenge from last year is still causing problems for owners of Kia and Hyundai cars, after online videos showed thieves how to steal them. Nathan Bjornbak, who lives in Rockford’s Edgewater neighborhood, said he took his dog for a walk last week and came back to find his car, […]
MyStateline.com
Collins and Stone Funeral Home releases statement after van, body stolen
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. Collins and Stone Funeral Home director Brandy Collins released a statement Wednesday after a van containing the body of Curtis Brown was stolen on January 21st. Collins and Stone Funeral Home releases statement …. Collins and Stone...
WIFR
Rockford’s Busch Jeweler hosts grand opening
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Christmas day, Busch Jewelers near Cherry Vale Mall suffered a catastrophe when the pipes in the store froze causing extensive damage. After a month of doing business at their smaller temporary store, the main store had it’s reopening on Saturday at 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
