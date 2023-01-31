Read full article on original website
Alaska Health Fair is searching for volunteers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Health Fair happens across the state. In Juneau three events are seeking volunteers. One of the events in Juneau is a private fair for the legislative session on Feb. 15, but it's still in need of two more volunteers. Then there will be a...
NOTN 2-02-23
Yesterday afternoon, the Juneau Police Department received a report from Kroger Inc., located in North Carolina, regarding a possible threat at the Juneau Fred Meyer store. After an investigation, the threat was believed to be a hoax. The Alaska Department of Public Safety recently released its draft of a new...
Trail Mix is looking to fill vacancies and work more trails
Left (Mark Pusich) and on the right (Ryan O'Shaughnessy) hold the Mendenhall Penisula sign at their 2022 Trail Mix Auction. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Trail Mix members talked on Capital Chat on their goals for 2023. Executive Director Ryan O'Shaughnessy said what they are looking...
Juneau avalanche warning set to moderate through tomorrow morning
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Urban Avalanche Advisory was set to moderate this morning following the cooling temperatures after days of rain. The advisory was set to moderate after several days of rain and snow. Emergency Programs Manager Tom Mattice said that while the danger is moderate, if an...
Update: Juneau Police Department still investigating Fred Meyers, but no longer believes there's a threat
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Feb. 1st, at about 2:27 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report from Kroger Inc., located in North Carolina, regarding a possible threat at the Juneau Fred Meyer store. Update: 02/02/2023: 1:12 PM. JPD has released more information surrounding the investigation. A 70-year old...
