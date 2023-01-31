Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Stomping Grounds: N.J. Midterm Elections, Murphy’s gun laws, Dead Whales, and Wally Edge
New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and is now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high-level decisions are made. They will get together weekly with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
New Jersey Globe
Seaboldt is Freiman’s new chief of staff
Heading into a potentially competitive general election in Central Jersey’s 16th district, Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-Hillsborough) has hired Sarah Seaboldt as his new chief of staff. Seaboldt has been active with the Mercer County Young Democrats and the New Jersey Womens’ Political Caucus. She is a board member of...
Republican NJ Senator Delivering Results With Democratic Governor
Vince Polistina ran for the office of New Jersey Senator in order to “get things done.”. Polistina was successful and won the coveted Atlantic County, New Jersey Senate seat and has consistently delivered measurable results since taking office. The first calculus that has to be fully grasped is that...
nationalfisherman.com
After another whale stranding, New Jersey beach mayors, congressman join calls for wind power moratorium
Mayors from a dozen New Jersey beach communities and Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. sent joint letters to the federal departments of Interior and Commerce this week, urging a moratorium on survey and construction activity for New York Bight offshore wind projects after a two-month spate of whale strandings in the region.
theobserver.com
NA administrator Steven LoIacono named President of NJ Municipal Managers Association
North Arlington Borough Administrator Stephen LoIacono has been named President of the New Jersey Municipal Managers Association (NJMMA). The association counts nearly 300 municipal managers and administrators as members. Members must be committed to maintaining the highest level of professionalism and integrity in the position they hold. The association works...
What's taking NJ so long on environmental justice? We'll ask Gov. Murphy Thursday at 7 p.m.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy appears on the Jan. 11 edition of "Ask Gov. Murphy," on WNYC, WBGO and WHYY. He'll return to the WBGO studio in Newark for the next installment Thursday, Feb. 2. Call (973) 297-0941 to join us on the air, or tweet at us by using #AskGovMurphy. [ more › ]
baristanet.com
Gov. Phil Murphy Visits Temple Ner Tamid, Pledges to ‘Never Relent’
Bloomfield, NJ – Gov. Phil Murphy pledged his unrelenting support at a meeting Tuesday with Rabbi Marc Katz, Cantor Meredith Greenberg and congregants of Temple Ner Tamid. Murphy, joined by Attorney General Matt Platkin and Asaf Zamir, Israel’s consul general in New York, called the attempted arson attack that took place at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning “despicable, unacceptable.”
Initial rulings on New Jersey gun law should worry gun control advocates
A judge's rulings represent warning signs for anyone who thinks strict gun restrictions in New Jersey can stand after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen decision. The post Initial rulings on New Jersey gun law should worry gun control advocates appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
A very Jersey response — Murphy on SUV controversy
💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID $$ for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase a fleet of custom SUVs to drive him and other state officials around.
thelakewoodscoop.com
30th District Legislators Urge Colleagues to Establish State definition of Anti-Semitism
Today, Senator Singer, Ned Thomson and Sean Kean penned a letter to Assembly and Senate colleagues seeking their support of our bill A3882 which would establish a statutory definition of anti-Semitism in NJ consistent with the definition established by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. Here’s the letter:. Dear Colleagues:
New Jersey Globe
In Blue Jersey, GOP continues to gain on Dems in voter registration
New Jersey Republicans picked up 1,209 voters in January 2023, while the number of Democrats dropped by 1,316, according to data released by the New Jersey Division of Elections. The state has 1,002,195 more Democrats than Republicans, but that number has dropped by 7% since Joe Biden won the presidency...
N.J. could increase food aid to thousands of residents who will soon lose pandemic-era assistance
With enhanced pandemic-era cash assistance for food ending Feb. 28, the state Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would raise the minimum household benefit from $50 to $95 a month in New Jersey, sending it to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature. Lisa Pitz, director of the nonprofit Hunger Free...
This Astonishing Steak Is The Biggest In New Jersey And Its Glorious
There's nothing quite like a nice steak dinner, especially when you know you're about to have the absolute biggest steak in the entire state of New Jersey. I love going to steakhouses, granted it's not something I do more than once a year or so but when I go it's definitely a memorable experience.
insidernj.com
Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
After votes were counted twice, election recount will begin in 4 N.J. towns next week
A recount election for four Monmouth County towns will move forward next week after a judge greenlit the process Thursday. The recount was necessary in Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls due to a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections and the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections Office, which filed emergent applications for the process last month.
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
Unions say Chris Christie's labor legacy playing out in Rutgers University contract talks
These sorts of strikes are spreading at other major universities across the country.
Washington Examiner
More portions of New Jersey's 'sensitive places' gun law blocked at parks and casinos: Judge
A federal judge on Monday placed a temporary restraining order on portions of New Jersey's recently enacted bans on carrying guns in public "sensitive places" such as parks, beaches, and casinos but left in place other restrictions. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb in Camden, New Jersey, came after a...
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.
Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
