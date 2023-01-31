ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New Jersey Globe

Stomping Grounds: N.J. Midterm Elections, Murphy’s gun laws, Dead Whales, and Wally Edge

New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and is now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high-level decisions are made. They will get together weekly with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
VERMONT STATE
New Jersey Globe

Seaboldt is Freiman’s new chief of staff

Heading into a potentially competitive general election in Central Jersey’s 16th district, Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-Hillsborough) has hired Sarah Seaboldt as his new chief of staff. Seaboldt has been active with the Mercer County Young Democrats and the New Jersey Womens’ Political Caucus. She is a board member of...
PRINCETON, NJ
theobserver.com

NA administrator Steven LoIacono named President of NJ Municipal Managers Association

North Arlington Borough Administrator Stephen LoIacono has been named President of the New Jersey Municipal Managers Association (NJMMA). The association counts nearly 300 municipal managers and administrators as members. Members must be committed to maintaining the highest level of professionalism and integrity in the position they hold. The association works...
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
baristanet.com

Gov. Phil Murphy Visits Temple Ner Tamid, Pledges to ‘Never Relent’

Bloomfield, NJ – Gov. Phil Murphy pledged his unrelenting support at a meeting Tuesday with Rabbi Marc Katz, Cantor Meredith Greenberg and congregants of Temple Ner Tamid. Murphy, joined by Attorney General Matt Platkin and Asaf Zamir, Israel’s consul general in New York, called the attempted arson attack that took place at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning “despicable, unacceptable.”
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
94.5 PST

A very Jersey response — Murphy on SUV controversy

💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID $$ for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase a fleet of custom SUVs to drive him and other state officials around.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

In Blue Jersey, GOP continues to gain on Dems in voter registration

New Jersey Republicans picked up 1,209 voters in January 2023, while the number of Democrats dropped by 1,316, according to data released by the New Jersey Division of Elections. The state has 1,002,195 more Democrats than Republicans, but that number has dropped by 7% since Joe Biden won the presidency...
NEW JERSEY STATE
insidernj.com

Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’

Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

After votes were counted twice, election recount will begin in 4 N.J. towns next week

A recount election for four Monmouth County towns will move forward next week after a judge greenlit the process Thursday. The recount was necessary in Belmar, Fair Haven, Ocean Township and Tinton Falls due to a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice, according to the Monmouth County Board of Elections and the Monmouth County Superintendent of Elections Office, which filed emergent applications for the process last month.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.

Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year's America's 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...

Community Policy