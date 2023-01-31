Read full article on original website
montereycountyweekly.com
As floodwaters recede, the agriculture sector is taking stock of the damage – and how much it will cost.
Surveying the flood damage at his family’s farm outside of Castroville, Mike Scattini is relieved things weren’t any worse. The Scattinis have farmed their land near the Salinas River Lagoon for more than 100 years and have seen their share of severe weather – but when it comes to the recent storms that coupled rising river levels with king tides from the Pacific, even Scattini’s dad and uncle “haven’t seen it this bad before,” he says.
Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong
Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
benitolink.com
San Benito County farmer struggles after flooding
Pathway into the farm. Photo by Juliana Luna. Residents of north San Benito County are still feeling the effects of intense floods that hit the area in early January. Local organic farmer Maria Ines Catalán is among those affected. She finds herself again in limbo, just as she was five years ago when her farm was under flood water. The Catalán Family Farm is again in ruins but is slowly recovering.
mendocinobeacon.com
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
montereycountyweekly.com
Letters to the Editor 02.02.23
Well that’s an interesting take on the events, that leaves out some serious details (“Del Rey Oaks City Council is in gridlock, unable to decide on who should fill a vacancy,” posted Jan. 26). As you stated, there were six candidates, all with Planning Commission experience and...
lookout.co
Santa Cruz wraps up emergency repairs to West Cliff Drive, San Lorenzo River levee
The City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department has wrapped up some initial emergency repairs within the city. Senior Civil Engineer Josh Spangrud said that approximately 200 tons of rock and filter fabric was placed at the site opposite of 1016 West Cliff Dr., between Woodrow Avenue and David Way, last week.
montereycountyweekly.com
City councils in Del Rey Oaks and Greenfield are stuck in gridlock.
The increasing polarization in government is something that for years has felt to me like a story playing out on the national stage. At the local level, the incentive is to focus on the areas we can all agree on – everyone is for safer streets and thriving downtowns, no matter your views on abortion or gun control. I think of get-stuff-done local government as the antidote, so it’s disappointing to see two local city councils so divided they are struggling to even fill their ranks to get to five members.
montereycountyweekly.com
Seaside wants to bring back a farmers market. The hope is that this time it sticks.
The city of Seaside has had two farmers markets in the past few decades, but neither of them stuck. Perhaps the third time will be a charm. On Jan. 23, the city issued a request for proposals for an organization or persons to launch another farmers market in the city at one of three potential locations: lower Broadway (Seaside’s downtown, and where the most recent market shut down in 2019 due to lack of traction), Oldemeyer Center (which is across the street from a bus stop and multifamily housing) or the parking lot at City Hall, which is mostly empty on weekends.
How San Jose mayor will tackle trash, homelessness and crime
Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s time to “deliver” solutions in America’s 10th largest city – starting with the overflowing trash that’s plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose’s 66th mayor focused on three key areas City Hall needs to fix:... The post How San Jose mayor will tackle trash, homelessness and crime appeared first on San José Spotlight.
benitolink.com
Hollister sign installation stopped
Hollister City Council approved the design and over $236,000 price for the sign and a city employee stopped it from being installed. Photo by John Chadwell. The installation was almost completed when a city employee said she knew nothing about it and told workers to stop. Photo by John Chadwell.
montereycountyweekly.com
Toolbox 02.02.23
Sun Street Centers has created an interactive six-week program for parents, designed to help promote positive health and personal development for their children. The organization’s goal is to prevent alcohol and drug addiction by offering education, prevention, treatment and recovery to individuals and families regardless of income level. 5pm...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy City Council approves downtown improvement grants
The Gilroy City Council on Jan. 23 approved a program that aims to give downtown property owners a funding boost to improve their buildings. The program would provide a matching grant of up to $5,000 to improve a building’s facade. In addition, another $5,000 grant is available for projects that remove blight from vacant buildings, such as plywood from windows.
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Ride Santa Cruz METRO for free on February 4 in support of Transit Equity Week
Start your year off right by supporting local infrastructure and celebrating Transit Equity Week!. Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) will proudly offer free fares countywide on fixed-routes, Hwy-17 and ParaCruz services all day Saturday, Feb. 4, in recognition of Transit Equity Week, a national coalition movement celebrated to commemorate the life and legacy of Rosa Parks on her birthday.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Paseos to the future? New Santa Cruz Riverwalk may open up 10 new restaurant spaces — four on the river
It might take 10 years, but the changing face of downtown Santa Cruz could offer the kind of vibrant community spaces for recreation, tourism and nightlife that have marked successful riverwalk projects in cities such as San Antonio, Austin, Chicago and Detroit.
Capitola Village restaurant repairs moving along; some aiming to reopen within weeks
The timelines vary for Capitola Village restaurants' reopening, but the work is under way, and some look to open within weeks.
santaclaranews.org
City Council Majority Hires New City Attorney for $345,000 Salary But Doesn’t Know His Total Compensation Cost to City
A majority of the Santa Clara City Council voted to change the City’s salary structure to pay new City Attorney Glen Googins’ $345,000 per year. It was a required administrative action according to the outside consultants managing the City Attorney search process. The City had to update the...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Soledad family food company names first COO
SOLEDAD — Braga Fresh is promoting Colby Pereira to chief operating officer, making her the first person to hold that title as the company enters its 95th year in business. “Colby’s family farming background and reasoned, no-nonsense approach to problem-solving are an asset for this new position,” said Rod Braga, company CEO. “Her leadership and team building capabilities are instrumental to our continuous growth and success.”
