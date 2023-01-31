ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

montereycountyweekly.com

As floodwaters recede, the agriculture sector is taking stock of the damage – and how much it will cost.

Surveying the flood damage at his family’s farm outside of Castroville, Mike Scattini is relieved things weren’t any worse. The Scattinis have farmed their land near the Salinas River Lagoon for more than 100 years and have seen their share of severe weather – but when it comes to the recent storms that coupled rising river levels with king tides from the Pacific, even Scattini’s dad and uncle “haven’t seen it this bad before,” he says.
Lookout Santa Cruz

Eight things you know about homelessness that are wrong

Housing advocate Don Lane has worked on issues of homelessness for three decades. Here, he addresses the eight misconceptions "we need to overcome to advance our community thinking about homelessness." A former Santa Cruz mayor, Lane addresses the mental health argument, our community counting skills, the "send them back" stance and more.
benitolink.com

San Benito County farmer struggles after flooding

Pathway into the farm. Photo by Juliana Luna. Residents of north San Benito County are still feeling the effects of intense floods that hit the area in early January. Local organic farmer Maria Ines Catalán is among those affected. She finds herself again in limbo, just as she was five years ago when her farm was under flood water. The Catalán Family Farm is again in ruins but is slowly recovering.
montereycountyweekly.com

Letters to the Editor 02.02.23

Well that’s an interesting take on the events, that leaves out some serious details (“Del Rey Oaks City Council is in gridlock, unable to decide on who should fill a vacancy,” posted Jan. 26). As you stated, there were six candidates, all with Planning Commission experience and...
montereycountyweekly.com

City councils in Del Rey Oaks and Greenfield are stuck in gridlock.

The increasing polarization in government is something that for years has felt to me like a story playing out on the national stage. At the local level, the incentive is to focus on the areas we can all agree on – everyone is for safer streets and thriving downtowns, no matter your views on abortion or gun control. I think of get-stuff-done local government as the antidote, so it’s disappointing to see two local city councils so divided they are struggling to even fill their ranks to get to five members.
montereycountyweekly.com

Seaside wants to bring back a farmers market. The hope is that this time it sticks.

The city of Seaside has had two farmers markets in the past few decades, but neither of them stuck. Perhaps the third time will be a charm. On Jan. 23, the city issued a request for proposals for an organization or persons to launch another farmers market in the city at one of three potential locations: lower Broadway (Seaside’s downtown, and where the most recent market shut down in 2019 due to lack of traction), Oldemeyer Center (which is across the street from a bus stop and multifamily housing) or the parking lot at City Hall, which is mostly empty on weekends.
San José Spotlight

How San Jose mayor will tackle trash, homelessness and crime

Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s time to “deliver” solutions in America’s 10th largest city – starting with the overflowing trash that’s plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose’s 66th mayor focused on three key areas City Hall needs to fix:... The post How San Jose mayor will tackle trash, homelessness and crime appeared first on San José Spotlight.
benitolink.com

Hollister sign installation stopped

Hollister City Council approved the design and over $236,000 price for the sign and a city employee stopped it from being installed. Photo by John Chadwell. The installation was almost completed when a city employee said she knew nothing about it and told workers to stop. Photo by John Chadwell.
montereycountyweekly.com

Toolbox 02.02.23

Sun Street Centers has created an interactive six-week program for parents, designed to help promote positive health and personal development for their children. The organization’s goal is to prevent alcohol and drug addiction by offering education, prevention, treatment and recovery to individuals and families regardless of income level. 5pm...
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy City Council approves downtown improvement grants

The Gilroy City Council on Jan. 23 approved a program that aims to give downtown property owners a funding boost to improve their buildings. The program would provide a matching grant of up to $5,000 to improve a building’s facade. In addition, another $5,000 grant is available for projects that remove blight from vacant buildings, such as plywood from windows.
Lookout Santa Cruz

Ride Santa Cruz METRO for free on February 4 in support of Transit Equity Week

Start your year off right by supporting local infrastructure and celebrating Transit Equity Week!. Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) will proudly offer free fares countywide on fixed-routes, Hwy-17 and ParaCruz services all day Saturday, Feb. 4, in recognition of Transit Equity Week, a national coalition movement celebrated to commemorate the life and legacy of Rosa Parks on her birthday.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
salinasvalleytribune.com

Soledad family food company names first COO

SOLEDAD — Braga Fresh is promoting Colby Pereira to chief operating officer, making her the first person to hold that title as the company enters its 95th year in business. “Colby’s family farming background and reasoned, no-nonsense approach to problem-solving are an asset for this new position,” said Rod Braga, company CEO. “Her leadership and team building capabilities are instrumental to our continuous growth and success.”
