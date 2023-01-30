Read full article on original website
Police: Attempted Kansas kidnapping "falsely reported"
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington say it was "falsely reported." According to a statement from Hoisington Police on Friday, "During the course of the investigation it was discovered the information was falsely reported and the case is concluded." "You have to take...
Hutchinson police investigating copper thefts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating two copper thefts after the former Atrium Hotel & Conference Center was burgled Jan. 30, 2023 and the new firehouse on N. Main St. was burgled on Jan. 31, 2023. HPD Lt. Dustin Loepp said the theft at the Atrium was reported...
Woman dies in Reno County crash
A pickup crashed off of Kansas Highway 14 in Reno County just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing the driver.
Police report alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement are investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington. Just after 6p.m. Wednesday, a report was made to the Hoisington Police Department in reference to an attempted kidnapping in the 800 Block of W 2nd Street, according to a media release. The victim told police as...
📷: Riley County Arrest Report February 2
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. RYAN JAMES MANCUSO, 24, Junction City, Criminal possession of a weapon; convicted person/drug felony; firearm used in crime; Criminal use of weapons; Firearm to person addicted to and using controlled substance; Bond $5,000.
Deputies respond to an accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded just after two p.m. Wednesday to the 2800 block of Dietrich Road for a single vehicle injury accident. Loren Jeardoe, Junction City, was northbound on Dietrich Road when he made a maneuver in his Ford F150 to avoid another unknown vehicle driving in his lane. Jeardoe then lost control of his vehicle causing it to roll.
Crimestoppers seeks tips about stolen copper
Between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a locked storage unit in the 2100 block of E. North Street in rural Saline County. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole seven reels of No. 4 copper. The copper stolen...
Police release suspect information after Kan. jewelry store robbed
SALINE COUNTY —Police are looking for two men who robbed a downtown Salina jewelry store late Tuesday afternoon. Just after 5p.m., police were called to Vernon Jewelers, 123 N. Santa Fe Avenue in Salina, for the report of a robbery. An employee told officers that two Black men entered...
Kansas man arrested after components of methamphetamine lab found in home
A Kansas man was arrested on Monday, January 30, after components of a methamphetamine lab were found in his home in July of 2022.
Salina woman arrested after alleged incident at east Salina liquor store
A local woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly threw rocks at a cooler in an east Salina liquor store. Officers were sent to Hillside Liquor, 1200 E. Crawford Street, at 7 p.m. Monday for the report of a woman being disorderly, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 31
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Albers, Cherie Lynn; 58; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
Volunteers needed for Fort Larned's mountain gun firing demos
From the Fort Larned National Historic Site... If you have ever attended one of Fort Larned’s annual events, you may have been to one of our most popular types of programs — a firing demonstration. Though this is a fun experience for our visitors, it takes trained and skilled presenters in order to do it safely. This is where we need your help! We are looking for volunteers to help us safely present firing demonstrations with both small arms (rifles) and the 12-Pounder Mountain Howitzer.
‘Photo Angel’ connects 100-year-old Kansas picture with living relative
A Massachusetts woman has successfully connected a more than a century-old baby photo taken in Hutchinson with a relative on the west coast.
Local students among FHSU football signees on National Signing Day
HAYS - Wednesday is National Signing Day as Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown and the Tiger football coaching staff announce signings for the 2023 season. The next Tiger Football recruiting class will be sending in their National Letters of Intent (NLI) throughout the day. Updated at 6:30...
ncktoday.com
Concordia Police Department Make Multiple Drug Arrests
The Concordia Police Department has made a series of drug arrests this month. On Monday, January 23rd at 9:09 am, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street. Further investigation led to the arrest of Jennifer Bender of Concordia on a Cloud County Warrant for Possession of Stimulant, Possession of a Hallucinogenic, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia issued in connection with a search warrant served by the Concordia Police Department on January 17th. Bender was transported to Cloud County Corrections.
Children’s mental health hospital opens in Hays, filling a need
A new mental health hospital for children is opening in western Kansas, an area of the state experts say is in desperate need.
🎙 Post Podcast: Ellis County Sheriff shares cold weather safety information
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Ellis County sheriff, Scott Braun discusses cold weather safety tips.
wichitabyeb.com
The bin store craze continues with Bin Shop’n opening this weekend
If you’ve been following the bin store craze, it’s time to add another to the list with the arrival of Bin Shop’n coming to Towne West Square. Bin stores have been on the rise nationally and locally, receiving overstock or returned items from places like Amazon, Target and other big box stores. According to the press release, Bin Shop’n takes pride in the way they receive, sort, and process items, ensuring a quality customer experience. Items are pre-sorted at their Hutchinson, Kansas warehouse and then distributed to their store locations. This process ensures that each store location is getting a balanced variety of the items they sell. Bin Shop’n also assembles furniture items to ensure there are no broken, damaged, or missing pieces.
Russell city public transportation not in service Friday or Saturday
RUSSELL - The City of Russell Public Transportation bus will not be in service this Friday or Saturday, due to staffing issues. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
🎥 CVB: Community events in Hays during February
It's a month of music, basketball and wrestling, legislative updates, and of course, love. Melissa Dixon, Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, has highlights of some of the local activities and events during February. For an updated list of community events, check the CVB website at www.visithays.com.
