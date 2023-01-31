Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school
JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
KC man pushed police officer down stairs, broke his ankle
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in an assault of a police officer after the defendant caused the officer to fall down stairs and break an ankle, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Twann J. McGill Jr. 42,, faces Assault 2nd Degree and Resisting...
Homicide: Police ID Kansas woman found dead in hotel room
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the murder of a woman at hotel in Johnson County. Just before noon Sunday, police were dispatched to a hotel in the 20600 block of West 151st Street in reference to a welfare check involving a hotel guest who failed to check out of the hotel, according to Olathe Police.
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responders located a man later...
Suspect accused of setting Kan. house fire that injured two
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an intentionally set house fire that resulted in two people being seriously injured. Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 214 NE Chandler Street in reference to an unknown individual causing a disturbance outside of the home, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols.
KBI identifies man found dead at Kansas home
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
Kansas man dies after rear-end crash on the Kansas Turnpike
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 5a.m. Wednesday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2013 Toyota Tundra driven by Brent Young, 40, Mission, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just south of Interstate 635 in the number three lane. The pickup rear-ended a...
K-State researchers embark on study to preserve prairie health
MANHATTAN – Kansas State University researchers have launched a study to improve the effectiveness of controls on woody plants, an effort they say will help to preserve the health of native grasslands in Kansas. Carol Baldwin, a range specialist in K-State’s Agriculture, Natural Resources and Community Vitality unit, said...
Study: Effect of workplace sound level on physiological well-being
LAWRENCE — The sound made by a refrigerator is just 50 A-weighted decibels. A ringing telephone generates 70 dBA, a leaf blower 110 dBA and a jet engine 150 dBA. But how do these noises affect employees who are exposed to them every day at their workplace?. “It’s a...
K-State's 2023 football schedule includes home games with UCF, UH
MANHATTAN – Featuring seven home games – including two with new league members – K-State Athletics and the Big 12 Conference announced Kansas State’s 2023 football schedule on Tuesday. The 2023 campaign kicks off against Southeast Missouri on Sept. 2, while the Wildcats host Troy –...
Royals make Greinke signing official
KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Kansas City Royals announced this morning that they have signed right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a corresponding move, pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was designated for assignment. Greinke, 39, went 4-9 with a...
Chiefs' Mahomes gets back to work for Super Bowl
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes strolled through Arrowhead Stadium without any issues with his injured right ankle on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback expects to practice fully in the next 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl. Mahomes sprained the ankle during the divisional round...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
19K+
Followers
29K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0