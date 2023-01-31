ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

4 charged following vandalism at Kansas high school

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four teens in connection with vandalism at the Blue Valley High School football stadium and press box, according to a statement from the Johnson County District Attorney's office. The District Attorney's office charged 16-year-old Jaden J. Butler; 16-year-old Nathan J. Murphy;...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Search underway for suspect in Kansas robbery investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. During the investigation of the Jan. 30th weekend robbery, detectives gathered valuable information. The Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Warrant Unit located and arrested Michael-Don A. Vincent Sr., 32.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Homicide: Police ID Kansas woman found dead in hotel room

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating the murder of a woman at hotel in Johnson County. Just before noon Sunday, police were dispatched to a hotel in the 20600 block of West 151st Street in reference to a welfare check involving a hotel guest who failed to check out of the hotel, according to Olathe Police.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 900 block of SE 34th Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. First responders located a man later...
TOPEKA, KS
Suspect accused of setting Kan. house fire that injured two

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an intentionally set house fire that resulted in two people being seriously injured. Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to 214 NE Chandler Street in reference to an unknown individual causing a disturbance outside of the home, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols.
TOPEKA, KS
KBI identifies man found dead at Kansas home

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Wamego Police Department, and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man identified as Justin L. Meyer 47, of Wamego after his body was found Sunday afternoon at a residence in Wamego. Just after...
WAMEGO, KS
K-State researchers embark on study to preserve prairie health

MANHATTAN – Kansas State University researchers have launched a study to improve the effectiveness of controls on woody plants, an effort they say will help to preserve the health of native grasslands in Kansas. Carol Baldwin, a range specialist in K-State’s Agriculture, Natural Resources and Community Vitality unit, said...
MANHATTAN, KS
Royals make Greinke signing official

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Kansas City Royals announced this morning that they have signed right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a corresponding move, pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was designated for assignment. Greinke, 39, went 4-9 with a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chiefs' Mahomes gets back to work for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes strolled through Arrowhead Stadium without any issues with his injured right ankle on Thursday, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback expects to practice fully in the next 10 days leading up to the Super Bowl. Mahomes sprained the ankle during the divisional round...
KANSAS CITY, MO
