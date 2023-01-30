Twice a year, North Central Kansas Technical College awards a member of our staff or faculty with a 212° Award. The purpose of the 212° Award is to recognize individuals who demonstrate superior dedication and the willingness to go that extra degree. 212 degrees is the boiling point of water. We’ve all watched it happen as water goes from still to rumbling when it reaches that threshold. That boiling point is a transformation point. The water is transformed from calm and still, to boiling, and things start to happen. Recipients of this award will be employees who voluntarily go above and beyond the call of duty. These employees demonstrate a positive attitude and commitment to their profession, students, fellow employees, and a loyalty to the mission of NCK Tech.

