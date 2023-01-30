Read full article on original website
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Hays High vs Dodge City
The Hays High Indians return home for a Western Kansas Athletic Conference matchup Friday night. The girls game will tipoff at approximately 6:00 with the boys to follow from Hays High School. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app...
⚾ Tigers rally for split in season opener vs. Adams State
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Fort Hays State baseball team traded punches and split the season opening doubleheader with Adams State Friday, with the teams combining to score 50 runs across 14 innings. After falling 14-11 in game one, Justin Wichert snagged his first win as FHSU head coach thanks to an Isiah Ural walk-off in game two.
🏀 Nnanabu ties career high, Hammeke reaches milestone as Tigers down Jets
WICHITA, Kan. – Elijah Nnanabu scored a career-high 19 points and Kaleb Hammeke scored his 1,000th career point to help the Fort Hays State men's basketball team to a 71-62 win over Newman Thursday evening at Fugate Gymnasium. The Tigers (15-7, 10-6 MIAA) opened the game on an 8-2...
👟 Tiger men up to ninth in National Ratings Index
NEW ORLEANS - The Fort Hays State men's indoor track and field team moved up one spot to ninth in the latest USTFCCCA National Rating Index, released Tuesday by the coaches association. The Tigers accumulated 68.29 points in the computerized poll, just 1.36 points behind eighth-ranked Mississippi College. FHSU still...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger women begin final month of regular season at Newman
Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (16-7, 11-4 MIAA) at Newman (6-13, 3-11 MIAA) Thursday, February 2, 2023 • 5:30 p.m. The Fort Hays State women's basketball team enters the final month of the regular season Thursday (Feb. 2) when the Tigers travel to Wichita, Kan. to take on Newman. First tip between the Tigers and Jets is slated for 5:30 p.m.
🤼♂️ Area wrestlers in latest KWCA rankings
Several area wresters continue to be ranked in the latest Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association rankings out Tuesday afternoon. The Hays High boys have four ranked in Class 5A. Freshman Grady Lind is sixth at 106, junior Elijah McCullough fifth at 113, Cyrus Vajner sixth at 126 and Harley Zimmerman remains No. 1 at 132.
🎙 Post Podcast: Ellis County Sheriff shares cold weather safety information
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Ellis County sheriff, Scott Braun discusses cold weather safety tips.
Heart of a Tiger: FHSU Online at 25 years
The summer of 1997 was a period marked by great triumph and tragedy. In June, the world was introduced to the world of wizardry with the UK publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. In July, NASA’s Pathfinder rover safely landed on Mars and began sending back data and stunning images from the “Red Planet.” And in August, the world learned of the tragic death of Princess Diana in Paris.
🏀 TMP-Marian earns sweep of Trego
HAYS – The TMP girls and boys completed a second straight doubleheader sweep Tuesday with a pair of wins over the Trego Golden Eagles at Al Billinger Fieldhouse in Hays. The TMP girls used a 15-6 fourth quarter run on their way to a 47-41 victory over the Trego Golden Eagles Tuesday.
🏈 FHSU signs 53 on National Signing Day
Wednesday was National Signing Day as Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown and the Tiger football coaching staff announce signings for the 2023 season. The next Tiger Football recruiting class will be sending in their National Letters of Intent throughout the day. The Tigers announced the signing of...
Russell city public transportation not in service Friday or Saturday
RUSSELL - The City of Russell Public Transportation bus will not be in service this Friday or Saturday, due to staffing issues. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Volunteers needed for Fort Larned's mountain gun firing demos
From the Fort Larned National Historic Site... If you have ever attended one of Fort Larned’s annual events, you may have been to one of our most popular types of programs — a firing demonstration. Though this is a fun experience for our visitors, it takes trained and skilled presenters in order to do it safely. This is where we need your help! We are looking for volunteers to help us safely present firing demonstrations with both small arms (rifles) and the 12-Pounder Mountain Howitzer.
NW Kan. students awarded scholarships at Barton CC
GREAT BEND — The Barton Community College Foundation presents scholarships each year from funds received through its fundraising events, endowments and annual scholarship gifts. For the 2022-23 academic year, the Foundation has selected the following students (listed by hometown) for scholarship offers:. Burdett. Elizabeth Rasmussen, Golda Underhill Bailey Memorial...
Hays admissions counselor honored by NCK Tech
Twice a year, North Central Kansas Technical College awards a member of our staff or faculty with a 212° Award. The purpose of the 212° Award is to recognize individuals who demonstrate superior dedication and the willingness to go that extra degree. 212 degrees is the boiling point of water. We’ve all watched it happen as water goes from still to rumbling when it reaches that threshold. That boiling point is a transformation point. The water is transformed from calm and still, to boiling, and things start to happen. Recipients of this award will be employees who voluntarily go above and beyond the call of duty. These employees demonstrate a positive attitude and commitment to their profession, students, fellow employees, and a loyalty to the mission of NCK Tech.
Police: Attempted Kansas kidnapping "falsely reported"
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington say it was "falsely reported." According to a statement from Hoisington Police on Friday, "During the course of the investigation it was discovered the information was falsely reported and the case is concluded." "You have to take...
🎙Gifts to Heartland Foundation to be matched during February
Get more than double the local impact with a charitable gift this month. The annual Heartland Community Foundation match month has returned this February. As the group continues to build its coffers, the annual assistance from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation allows it to positively impact community groups and projects throughout the year.
Police report alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement are investigating an alleged attempted kidnapping in Hoisington. Just after 6p.m. Wednesday, a report was made to the Hoisington Police Department in reference to an attempted kidnapping in the 800 Block of W 2nd Street, according to a media release. The victim told police as...
KDHE: 11 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 11 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Jan. 21 and 27. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County fell to the moderate-incidence category, the KDHE reported. Trego, Gove, Thomas and Rawlins county were...
🎥 Hays CVB training for hotel employees helps boost economic impact
When visitors to Hays stay overnight in motels, they often have questions about what there is to do in town, where to eat, and where to fuel up their vehicles. Front desk employees at the local lodgings have the answers, thanks to the Convention and Visitors Bureau. Melissa Dixon, executive...
🎥 Moran at Hays town hall: 'We can't continue doing what we're doing'
More than 70 people attended last week's town hall meeting with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., at BriefSpace in downtown Hays. Earlier in the afternoon, Moran was a guest speaker at the Camber Children's Mental Health ribbon cutting for its new youth acute and residential mental health treatment facility near the Hays Regional Airport.
