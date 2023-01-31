ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Shore News Network

Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report

WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
Shore News Network

16-year-old reported missing in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE, NJ – Police in Pleasantville are asking the public for assistance in located a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. Yaneli Sanchez-Ruiz-16 years old, was reported missing by her mother on Thursday. She was last seen on the day before at her home in Pleasantville. Please contact the Pleasantville Police Department at 609-641-6100 or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org. Help us find other missing individuals: The post 16-year-old reported missing in Pleasantville appeared first on Shore News Network.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

What Does it Cost to Attend Super Bowl LVII?

Thinking about going to the Super Bowl to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansans City Chiefs?. According to the website Bookies.com, the lowest cost for two adults to attend Super Bowl LVII would be on average $18,098.66 for two tickets, airfare, two nights at a hotel, parking/ride service, two hot dogs, and two beers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

