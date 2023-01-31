Read full article on original website
Experts Claim the Best Illinois Cheeseburger Has an Egg On It
Where is the best cheeseburger in Illinois? That is debatable. However, there are online experts that the best you're gonna get in the Land of Lincoln has an egg on it. I'll attempt to explain why. This isn't my opinion, by the way. I'm relying on the online reviews left...
10 Cringe-y Things About Illinois Every Resident Will Agree With
Illinois is a state full of surprises, some good and some not-so-good. Living here means you get to experience a wide range of experiences, from the stunning beauty of its natural landscapes to the chaotic pace of its big cities. Whether you're a lifelong resident or a newcomer, you'll never run out of things to do or see.
10 Enjoyable Winter Activities in Wisconsin That Cost Zero Dollars
When you live and play in a state that consistently ranks in the top 5 for most brutal winter weather in the United States, you not only have to embrace the cold but find ways to have fun in those freezing temps. If you're looking for something to do and...
Illinois Has Lots Of Geese, But Can You Eat Their Eggs?
If it weren't for the stunningly high cost of eggs at the present time, there would probably be no need for questions like this. But, when you need to pass a credit check to consider adding a dozen or two eggs to your cart at the supermarket, and a the new status symbol is no longer a renovated kitchen but instead having more than one plate with an omelet on it, we can all understand why someone might want to check the viability of going after another type of egg.
Illinois’ Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy Couldn’t Be Any Less Exciting
How can this be Illinois' favorite Valentine's candy? In a world filled with the most unbelievable candy varieties, the people of Illinois loves this lame candy most. When I saw the results of this study on every state's favorite candy, I immediately asked everyone around the radio station about their favorite Valentine's candy, and NOT ONE PERSON mentioned this bland, chalky nonsense.
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today) Illinois may be “the Prairie State” these days, but it was once inundated by the sea. As a result, Illinois and other neighboring parts of the U.S. were poor areas for fossil preservation to occur. Let’s see how the geological history of the state impacted scientists’ knowledge of the dinosaurs that lived in Illinois.
959theriver.com
A 50-degree swing in temperatures is possible in Illinois
This is crazy stuff…from -5 to 40-something? It could happen. Check out the article from the Daily Herald. The Chicago area could see a 50-degree swing in temperatures in the coming days, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville. That all began overnight, when thermometers...
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
When Will Northern Illinois See More Rime Ice?
Before we get to when we'll see one of nature's most beautiful presentations, let's take a look at what exactly we're talking about. Rime ice is a type of ice that forms on objects in cold, foggy conditions. It is a white, granular ice that forms when supercooled water droplets freeze onto the surface of an object. The droplets freeze instantly and create a layer of ice that can accumulate to several centimeters thick. Rime ice is often confused with hoar frost, which is similar in appearance but forms differently.
Here’s What Illinois’s Groundhog Had To Say Today
It's Groundhog Day and groundhogs across America were put to task this morning. It's that time of year again. Time for a specific animal like a groundhog to predict the weather on a random day in February. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and condemned us all to six more weeks of winter. But luckily, our buddy Phil has a terrible recent track record, having only been right 4 out of the last 10 years from 2013-2022.
Here’s How Much Illinoisans Drink Compared To Other States
If you care, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that "moderate" drinking for men is defined as two drinks or less per day, and no more than one drink per day for women. The CDC also points out that two-thirds of drinkers regularly drink their way right past those suggested stopping points.
Frontier Airlines Just Gave Us A Great Excuse To Get Out of Illinois This Summer
Want to get out of Illinois? Frontier Airlines just announced one heck of a promotion that will let you fly out of Illinois as many times as you want this summer for one low price. Save Money On Your 2023 Summer Vacation. If you live in Illinois chances are you...
Keep These 11 Things In Your Car During Winter In Illinois
As a "seasoned" winter driver in Illinois, I've learned that keeping the essentials in my car can mean the difference between a stress-free, safe journey and a dangerous, miserable one. I've been driving for over 10 years in the worst blizzards, conquering black ice-filled streets, and dodging the worst potholes...
Can You Get Arrested For Doing This With Your Pet In Illinois?
If you're the type of person to drive your car with your furry friend on your lap, you might want to think about the consequences of it in Illinois. We've all driven with our pets on our laps instead of securing them in a carrier or restraint. Sometimes, they get antsy and it makes driving much more difficult when they're climbing all over the car.
The Favorite ‘Pizza Chain’ of Illinois Doesn’t Have Many Locations. How, What, Huh?
Being the favorite "anything" in the state of Illinois, has to mean that the "whatever" is huge or there is a lot of it...Beer, wings, city, park, car...see what I mean? This is an oddity in the "best of" category. The favorite pizza chain in Illinois only has 16 locations in the entire state of Illinois...How in the world is that possible? TEMPO.
12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois
I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
KMOV
What’s the coolest thing made in Illinois?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) – The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association has kicked off its fourth annual Makers Madness Contest. The competition is a bracket-style tournament where the public votes for their favorite Illinois-made product. Once nominations are submitted, people will be able to go online and vote to determine the top 16 products. Voting will continue in head-to-head matchups until a winner is selected.
An Illinois Farmer Will Be Featured In A Super Bowl Commercial
It's the most-watched event of the year. The Super Bowl. And while millions of Americans will gather around the TV to watch the Eagles take on the Chiefs in the game. Just as many will gather around to enjoy the halftime show and of course all those commercials. This year,...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing 87 More Stores, 5 More In Illinois
Looking back to last year, it was obvious that Bed Bath & Beyond had some serious problems to deal with if they had any hopes of surviving. However, after watching what's taken place since they announced that they'd be closing 150 stores and laying off a bunch of their workforce, it sure looks like a it's become a question of when they'll fold up, not if.
