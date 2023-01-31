Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Alaska Health Fair is searching for volunteers
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Health Fair happens across the state. In Juneau three events are seeking volunteers. One of the events in Juneau is a private fair for the legislative session on Feb. 15, but it's still in need of two more volunteers. Then there will be a...
kinyradio.com
NOTN 2-02-23
Yesterday afternoon, the Juneau Police Department received a report from Kroger Inc., located in North Carolina, regarding a possible threat at the Juneau Fred Meyer store. After an investigation, the threat was believed to be a hoax. The Alaska Department of Public Safety recently released its draft of a new...
kinyradio.com
Trail Mix is looking to fill vacancies and work more trails
Left (Mark Pusich) and on the right (Ryan O'Shaughnessy) hold the Mendenhall Penisula sign at their 2022 Trail Mix Auction. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Trail Mix members talked on Capital Chat on their goals for 2023. Executive Director Ryan O'Shaughnessy said what they are looking...
ktoo.org
Juneau Assembly approves tourism policy objectives, including five-ship limit
The Juneau Assembly approved a list of tourism industry policy objectives Tuesday night. They outline the city’s goals for negotiating with cruise ship companies and developing local tourism infrastructure. The city hopes to curb issues like crowding and air pollution in the downtown area. Its objectives are to limit...
kinyradio.com
Diabetes in Southeast Alaska lower than rest of state - but Alaska Native cases are increasing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Diabetes is a growing problem in the country and Alaska too, especially among Alaska Natives. Cynthia Gordon was on Action Line on KINY Tuesday, Jan. 31. She is the diabetes education program manager for Bartlett Regional Hospital. She has been a nurse for 24 years and began her career as a nurse in Kodiak at the Kodiak Area Native Association.
kinyradio.com
Treadwell Arena to celebrate twentieth anniversary in February with free events, prize drawing
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Juneau Parks & Recreation will host a series of DIY activities and events throughout February to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Treadwell Arena. Children and adults alike can enter a coloring contest or fill out the Treadwell Anniversary Tic-Tac-Toe board to...
ktoo.org
Douglas Island second crossing faces opposition to proposed routes through Mendenhall Wetlands
Juneau’s Mendenhall Wetlands make up the third largest tidal salt marsh area in Southeast Alaska. The wetlands are considered key habitat for hundreds of species of shorebirds and migratory waterfowl, and an essential spawning ground for salmon and other fish. “It’s an extraordinarily important piece of habitat that we...
Brewbound.com
Newest Alaskan Release Showcases Fresh Flavors and Balance
JUNEAU, ALASKA – As the seasons begin to heat up, so is the Alaskan Brewing Company as it announces the return of its award-winning Pilot Series, the Jalapeño IPA. Brewed with fresh Jalapeños, hand selected by brewers from Alaskan’s Brew Crew and combined with a blend of Centennial, Sterling, Magnum, and Apollo hops in balance with Munich and Crystal malts. The Jalapeño IPA pours a brilliantly clear reddish amber in color with earthy, light caramel, and herbal hop notes blending with the spice from the peppers on the nose; followed by a nice spice heat, citrus, pine, and an alcohol warming sensation upon taste.
kinyradio.com
Update: Juneau Police Department still investigating Fred Meyers, but no longer believes there's a threat
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Feb. 1st, at about 2:27 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report from Kroger Inc., located in North Carolina, regarding a possible threat at the Juneau Fred Meyer store. Update: 02/02/2023: 1:12 PM. JPD has released more information surrounding the investigation. A 70-year old...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Police Department responds to domestic violence assault
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday, Jan. 29th, at about 12:02 a.m., the Juneau Police Department received a 911 call from a 46-year-old female, stating she needed help at her residence in the 9000 block of Rosedale Street. The female told police that she had been in an argument with...
