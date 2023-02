KANSAS CITY, Mo.— The Kansas City Royals announced this morning that they have signed right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a corresponding move, pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was designated for assignment. Greinke, 39, went 4-9 with a...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO