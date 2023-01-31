Read full article on original website
The Grammys' 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop special enlists Missy Elliot, Future, The Roots, and more
Missy Elliott, Questlove, and Future Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Paras Griffin/Kevin Winter/Getty Images. The Grammys have something generational in mind this year for hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The Recording Academy announced today that Missy Elliott, Future, Run-D.M.C., Salt-N-Pepa, and more are all set to perform at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday as part of a large-scale tribute to the vanguard genre.
Goldie Hawn "really wanted" Sally Field to do First Wives Club
No one can deny that Hollywood likes Sally Field. She’s cultivated her career from singing nun to Oscar winner to elder stateswoman of film. According to a new interview from People, she did so by being choosy about her projects, recognizing her strengths and understanding her own weaknesses. “I know there’s a territory that I can own, and some where I dare you to be as good as me, and then there’s some I can fake,” she tells the outlet. “But really, I would rather not be faking it.”
CBS orders pilot of that Kathy Bates-led Matlock reboot we’ve been praying for
For the first time in nearly 30 years, we can rest easy. Ever since the end of the seminal legal procedural Matlock, fans have wondered when—if ever—will criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock return? Following the death of Andy Griffith in 2012, it seemed as though there would never be another Matlock.
M. Night Shyamalan on the joy of smaller films, why he hates sequels and what makes Dave Bautista special
Few directors are as idiosyncratic and successful as M. Night Shyamalan. Dusting off the “twist guy” expectations he received in the wake of 1999’s The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan has spent the last decade following his whims, taking risks, and challenging himself: he completed an unlikely superhero trilogy, dipped his toe in found footage, and shepherded an ambitious television project at Apple TV+.
Alan Cumming blames Hollywood misogyny for the lack of a Romy And Michele's High School Reunion sequel
Sexism is, in fact, everywhere, but Hollywood has its own special issues with misogyny. One such example is the entertainment industry’s historically terrible treatment of older women (see: Amy Schumer’s “Last Fuckable Day” sketch). This can be blamed for lots of injustice, including, in Alan Cumming’s opinion, the lack of a Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion sequel.
Lil Rel Howery isn't exactly sold on Ana de Armas' Blonde Oscar nomination
Here’s a statement sure to galvanize a certain Updates account: Lil Rel Howery isn’t so sure Ana de Armas deserves an Oscar nomination for Andrew Dominik’s Blonde. In a new conversation with Vulture’s “Into It” podcast, Howery ruminates on this year’s Best Actress nominees, and shares that a certain competitor in the category “doesn’t make sense.”
Time to let go: James Cameron finally admits that there was a way for Jack to survive Titanic
Ok Titanic fans, YouTube video essayists, and “Let’s debate this topic” Hinge prompt users everywhere: it’s time to put this one to rest once and for all. From the mouth of James Cameron himself, Jack could have maybe, possibly survived his watery grave at the end of Titanic. But there are still, according to the director, “a lot of variables” to consider. And no, he couldn’t have just gotten on the door with Rose.
Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, and more are up to enter the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced a (mostly) fresh slate of artists up for induction into the body of legendary artists. The 14 artists up for entry include Joy Division, The White Stripes, Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, and more. While most of these...
10 episodes that highlight The Wonder Years' uncommon empathy
With TV Club 10, we point you toward the 10 episodes that best represent a TV series, classic or modern. They might not be the 10 best episodes, but they’re the 10 episodes that’ll help you understand what the show’s all about. In 1988, at the end...
Who's Next Q&A:Kelvin Harrison Jr. on the "incredible" Chevalier and the Oscar-winners he really wants to work with
Part of the job description of a rising Hollywood star, the kind of person who tops a “Who’s Next” list, is being busy. So it’s no surprise that Kelvin Harrison Jr. had to squeeze The A.V. Club into a packed day of press, photo shoots, and travel as he gears up for the spring release of Chevalier, one of the first films that features him in the leading role. Harrison will bring to the screen the real-life story of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French Creole composer, contemporary of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and world-class fencer.
A Jerrod Carmichael documentary series is in the works at HBO
HBO’s plentiful relationship with Jerrod Carmichael continues to abound: per Deadline, the network has a documentary series based on Jerrod Carmichael’s life in the works. Carmichael will executive produce as part of his two-year overall deal with HBO. The network announced the news today and confirmed Ari Katcher...
Accent Watch: Austin Butler obviously dropped Elvis voice for Dune, reports Dave Bautista
There may be five nominees in the Oscars’ Best Actor category, but there’s a sixth character taking up a lot of oxygen (literally): Austin Butler’s Elvis accent. Ever since Butler started promoting the thing, much has been made about his voice changing to sound like The King. Butler has been forced to acknowledge it time and again, to sit through the jokes all in hopes of obtaining a shiny prize at the finish line. Luckily, though, he has a new character to sink his teeth (or his vocal chords?) into, and co-star Dave Bautista says there’s not a hint of Elvis in there at all.
NBC gives an early second season renewal to the Night Court revival
When looking at the scheduling decisions made by major networks and streamers, it often feels like you’re watching a series of extremely expensive games of chance all play out at once. Nobody actually knows what’s going to hit, so why not green light five more dating reality show? A drama series about a doctor with anosmia. A gritty modern-day take on The Three Musketeers. Hell, why not reboot Night Court, of all things, while you’re at it?
Ben Whishaw doesn't know if Paddington 3 is happening or not
Last February, voice actor Ben Whishaw shared that the third Paddington film was scheduled to enter production by the end of 2022. A year later, things aren’t looking so promising for the beloved Peruvian-born bear. “I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to...
CBS helps itself to a second season of So Help Me Todd
CBS, the network that rarely, if ever, met a law-adjacent procedural TV show it didn’t like, has just announced that it’s bringing its freshman series So Help Me Todd more fully into its quasi-immortal TV fold, granting a second season to the series. News of the renewal comes via TVLine, and arrives as the show is gearing up for the last two episodes of its 13-episode first season.
Will Smith heads back to basics with Bad Boys 4
Okay, so the prestige fare didn’t make you forgive Will Smith, so how about another classic action-comedy blockbuster? Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence announced on Wednesday that they’ll be returning to the beloved Bad Boys franchise for a fourth installment following the pre-pandemic success of the third film, Bad Boys For Life.
Guy Ritchie abandons allof his favorite tricks in this deadly serious trailer for The Covenant
Guy Ritchie has a very particular sense of style he likes to bring to his films, which are generally full of quippy, bombastic action that typically centers on very Bri’ish gangsters or cops or detectives shooting people and blowing stuff up. That was sort of the entire appeal of his 2019 film The Gentlemen, which involved a sprawling cast of criminals quipping at each other and killing each other. He put an even finer point on it with Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, a more heavily comedic action film that looks like it pushes past self-parody and dives right into outright self-mockery (the movie’s release was quietly delayed last year, presumably because the bad guys are Ukrainian gangsters).
And the award for above-board Oscar campaign goes to Andrea Riseborough
“For your consideration” are three of the most expensive words in Hollywood. Studios spend millions on pleading with everyone in the Academy to consider Babylon. These campaigns can cost as much as the films they’re supporting, with Variety reporting that some campaigns cost as much as $30 million to run in multiple categories. When someone sidesteps this process, it’s a problem.
Marvel is publishing Ant-Man’s memoir as an actual book
You’ve heard of comic books, and movies based on comic books, but what about regular books based on movies based on comic books? Well, it’s happening! Apparently, there’s a plot point in the upcoming Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania where Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man writes a memoir called Look Out For The Little Guy, and now Marvel Studios is putting it out as a real book. It’s got a cover and a spine and an ISBN number and everything.
5 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Connie Britton in Dear Edward; Pedro Pascal Photo: Apple TV+; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO (Getty Images) Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, February 3, to Sunday, February 5. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]
