Guy Ritchie has a very particular sense of style he likes to bring to his films, which are generally full of quippy, bombastic action that typically centers on very Bri’ish gangsters or cops or detectives shooting people and blowing stuff up. That was sort of the entire appeal of his 2019 film The Gentlemen, which involved a sprawling cast of criminals quipping at each other and killing each other. He put an even finer point on it with Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre, a more heavily comedic action film that looks like it pushes past self-parody and dives right into outright self-mockery (the movie’s release was quietly delayed last year, presumably because the bad guys are Ukrainian gangsters).

1 DAY AGO