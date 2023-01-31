A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employee agreed to pay back $32,478 she stole while working there, and has accepted her sentence. Cassandra Atkinson of Magnolia appeared with her attorney, David Price, in Columbia County Circuit Court. She received five years’ probation for stealing the money. The charges of forgery first degree and computer fraud were taken off the original charges as part of the negotiations between Price and the state prosecutors.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO