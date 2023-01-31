Read full article on original website
Sheriff Martin tells Rotarians about Monday's jail escape
More details are emerging about the escape of four prisoners from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Monday morning. All four of the men, including capital murder suspect Rico Jermaine Rose, were captured within 24 hours of the escape. Rose, 32, with Denickolas Maurice Brown, 32, and Dariusz Patterson and Meadow Saulsberry, both 19, are scheduled for arraignment on escape charges Monday morning in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Texarkana grandmother arrested for allegedly giving her grandson a gun
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police arrested a grandmother for allegedly arming her grandson in a fight on Tuesday. Police arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and charged her with deadly conduct. Authorities say her 16-year-old grandson was suspended and sent home after getting into a fight with another boy...
House fire claims life of Texarkana woman
Texarkana, Texas, police and firefighters worked the scene around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Jerome Street. Firefighters pulled the elderly woman from the burning residence and attempted resuscitation efforts, but were ultimately unsuccessful. Police and firefighters are still looking into the cause of the blaze. As a part...
Hope PD posts arrest records for last week of January
On January 24, 2023 at approximately 1:18pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Eliezer Reyes, 28, of Grand Rapids, MI. Mr. Reyes was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. The arrest occurred in the 2100 block of North Hazel Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Reyes was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Because of it, they say their father and husband, Carl Reynolds, now sits in the Smith County Jail. But Greenwood police say they have their man. “I’m feeling like they got the...
MISSING PERSON: The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 56-year-old woman
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 56-year-old Theresa Dawn Jones. Jones is described as a white female, standing five feet and six inches, and weighing approximately 163 pounds. According to authorities, she was last seen on February 2, 2023, at her residence in the Evergreen Community of Bernice. She had on […]
NE Texas Murder Trial Underway
The murder trial of Travis Turner is underway in Bowie County. The state is accusing him of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. They found her body in August of 2021 at a residence in Texarkana, and officers arrested Turner later that same day. They expect the trial to last about a week.
Woman arrested after taking car
An Arcadia woman was arrested Friday after she allegedly took an ex-boyfriend’s car, rammed a car containing two young children, and then left the scene. Grambling Police investigated a report of a vehicle theft on College Avenue. Officers were told Ar’Keciyah L. Ward, 20, was seen taking the car of her ex-boyfriend of three years.
Ouachita County Drug Court hosting Warrant Amnesty/Forgiveness Program until February 25th
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Drug Court will be participating in a Warrant Amnesty/Forgiveness Program until February 25, 2023. Anyone who has an outstanding warrant from the Ouachita County Drug Court can have that warrant canceled or recalled by reporting to Agent Mashall during regular business hours at the Probation Office. Authorities […]
South Arkansas drug bust: Authorities arrest 61 suspects for possessing nearly 9 pounds of narcotics and 52 firearms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the 13th Judicial Drug Task Force confirmed that approximately 61 south Arkansas suspects were arrested for drug and firearm offenses after conducting a drug-bust operation. According to the El Dorado News-Times, the Drug Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and approximately 12 south Arkansas […]
Atkinson receives suspended sentence, must repay $32,000 stolen from Sheriff's Office
A former Columbia County Sheriff’s Office employee agreed to pay back $32,478 she stole while working there, and has accepted her sentence. Cassandra Atkinson of Magnolia appeared with her attorney, David Price, in Columbia County Circuit Court. She received five years’ probation for stealing the money. The charges of forgery first degree and computer fraud were taken off the original charges as part of the negotiations between Price and the state prosecutors.
Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
Drug Task Force says 61 people charged in regional drug sweep
The 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force has released a statement detailing a three-month regional narcotics investigation conducted in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office previously announced the arrests of five county residents in connection with the operation. They are charged with a variety...
Police searching for missing Shreveport woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a woman missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. She drives a red 2011 Dodge Avenger. Davenport is approximately 5’11”...
COVID-19 cases down in South Arkansas counties
New cases of COVID-19 were down in Columbia and Union counties Thursday, and up in Ouachita County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715. Total Active Cases: 31....
Texarkana Man Arrested And Charged With Soliciting A Minor Online
The Texarkana Texas Police Department issued a statement today announcing the Monday arrest of a 48-year-old man at his place of work in Bowie County, he is being charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor. The TTPD report states that Robert Murphy, 48, of Texarkana, Texas, has been arrested and...
Ouachita County up to 125th COVID-19 fatality
Ouachita County has suffered its 125th death from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. COVID-19 cases were unchanged in Columbia and Lafayette counties, down in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and up in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,715. Total Active Cases:...
