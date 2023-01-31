Read full article on original website
2/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Debbie Lynn Rome, 63, 2123 Knight St. — three counts drug possession; three counts direct contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers in public places. Gregory James Billedeaux, 40, 229 Vincent Road Apt. B — resisting an officer by...
Two wanted in homicide at Westlake mobile home park
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people are wanted by authorities in connection to the homicide of a man in a Westlake mobile home park, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy is wanted on the charge of principal to second-degree murder. Autoria “Tori”...
Additional charges added for Jennings man accused in Lake Arthur burglary
Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish officials announced additional charges for a man accused of burglarizing a Lake Arthur home on Jan. 30. Clay Joseph Hebert, 22, of Jennings was initially arrested on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things. He now faces additional charges, including 1...
BREAKING: Two suspects sought in Westlake homicide
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Ned and Artoria “Tori” Lachney, both 22, in connection with the death of Demarcus Ardoin, 25. Ardoin was found dead in his home on Westwood Road in Westlake around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. “Anyone...
Overdose deaths on the decline in Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Drug overdose deaths continue to climb state wide, but in Calcasieu Parish there is a reason to be hopeful. “Overall as a state there’s been an increase by 11% in overdose deaths but here in Calcasieu Parish we actually had a 35% decrease,” Tanya McGee said.
Man wanted in Westlake homicide previously arrested in 2017 murder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man wanted in a homicide at a Westlake mobile home park pleaded to a lesser crime in a 2017 killing. Justin Ned was 16 years old when he was arrested in 2017 in the death of 31-year-old Gary Obrien on N. Simmons Street. Ned...
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident
Calcasieu refineries described as among the worst in the country
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local refineries have state and federal approval to pollute our waterways, as long as they adhere to the limits of their permits. An environmental group in Washington D.C. has just released their Environmental Integrity Project report. It breaks down the quantities of pollution discharged from refineries and ranks the companies.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring Full-Time Positions
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
Experts weigh in on the adoption of new building codes for roofs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans, Dan Mills said the vast majority of insurance claims during recent Louisiana hurricanes were caused by roof failures that could be prevented by improved installation techniques. “As home builders, we believe that more resilient structures...
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
Authorities in Louisiana Investigating Homicide in Westlake After Man Found Dead Inside His Home
Authorities in Louisiana Investigating Homicide in Westlake After Man Found Dead Inside His Home. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) reported that on January 31, 2023, around midnight, CPSO deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Road in Westlake, Louisiana in reference to suspicious circumstances.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Man Missing Since June 2022
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Man Missing Since June 2022. Louisiana – On January 31, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that it is attempting to locate Christopher Smith, of DeRidder, Louisiana for a welfare concern. According to authorities, Christopher was last seen in June...
Calcasieu officials assist in tornado survey
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Employees of the Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness assisted in the US National Weather Service of Lake Charles in their damage assessment of the tornado that hit Calcasieu Parish and Orange County last week. OHSEP and NWS used the “Swiftwater 1″...
12th Street at Highway 14 temporarily closing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The eastbound turn lane of 12th Street, between 9th Avenue and Highway 14 will be closed to traffic beginning on Friday, Feb. 3, according to the City of Lake Charles. The time of closing is set for 7 a.m. This lane closure will also affect...
Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack
Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack
Fire burns through attic of home on Louisiana Avenue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fire burned through the attic of a large home on Louisiana Avenue Wednesday morning, officials with the Lake Charles Fire Department said. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire and smoke were reported to be coming from the chimney. The house is in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue, between Clarence and Cleveland streets.
12 Street Lane Closure in Lake Charles on February 3
12 Street Lane Closure in Lake Charles on February 3. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, the eastbound turn lane of 12th Street, between 9th Avenue and Highway 14 will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
