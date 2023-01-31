ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Cindy Williams, "Laverne & Shirley" actor, is dead at 75

By CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngf8d_0kWloTQN00

Cindy Williams, star of "Laverne & Shirley," dead at 75 00:39

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died. She was 75. Her death was confirmed by a family spokesperson, Liza Cranis, who said Williams "passed away peacefully after a short illness" on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3idG_0kWloTQN00
Cindy Williams in New York on June 10, 2015. Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

Williams' credits included the films "American Graffiti" and "The Conversation." But she was by far best known for playing Shirley Feeney on the ABC sitcom "Laverne & Shirley." The show, a spinoff of "Happy Days," was one of the most popular shows on television in its prime. It ran from 1976 to 1983.

"Laverne & Shirley" was known almost as much for its opening theme as the show itself. Williams' and Marshall's chant of "schlemiel, schlimazel" as they skipped together became a cultural phenomenon and oft-invoked piece of nostalgia.

Williams played the straitlaced Shirley to Marshall's more libertine Laverne on the show about a pair of roommates that worked at a Milwaukee bottling factory in the 1950s and 60s. Marshall, whose brother, Garry Marshall, co-created the series, died in 2018 .

"The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege," said a statement released by her children. "She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UoCVp_0kWloTQN00
Actors Cindy Williams (left) and Penny Marshall sit on their sofa laughing in a still from the television sitcom "Laverne & Shirley." / Getty Images

Williams was born in Van Nuys, California, and began her acting in the early 1970s by appearing in commercials, including for Foster Grant sunglasses and TWA, according to her bio on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website .

She received her star, along with Marshall, in 2004 in a "rare and fun double ceremony," the Walk of Fame said in a statement inviting fans to place flowers on Williams' star starting Tuesday at noon.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Michael Strahan takes rare photo with girlfriend at Hollywood Walk of Fame

Former New York Giants defensive end and “Good Morning America” personality Michael Strahan was honored Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Strahan, 51, celebrated with fellow GMA co-host Robin Roberts and loved ones, including Kayla Quick, his long-term girlfriend since 2015. Quick, 33, runs her own business — Fizzness — a beauty-based wellness company co-founded by Jamie Giardino. The couple have managed to keep their relationship quite private over the eight years. One of Strahan’s most recent Instagram posts featuring Quick was taken at Christmas 2021 and pictures her and Strahan dressed in matching pajamas with three of...
NEW YORK STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTRF- 7News

Is Bob Barker still alive?

Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
E! News

Former Child Star Lance Kerwin Dead at 62

The television industry has lost a lifelong talent. Lance Kerwin, who rose to stardom in the '70s for shows such as Salem's Lot and James at 15, died on Jan. 24, his agent John Boitano confirmed to E! News. He was 62. No cause of death has been revealed. "I've...
OREGON STATE
extratv

Annie Wersching of '24,' 'Timeless' Dies at 45

Annie Wersching, an actress remembered for her work on "24" and other hit TV series, died Sunday at 45 after a cancer battle,. Deadline reports her husband Stephen Full said in a statement, “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."
MISSOURI STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return

Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
CBS LA

Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54

Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!

But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
CBS News

CBS News

605K+
Followers
79K+
Post
433M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy