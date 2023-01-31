ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here’s how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 into McDonald's 10 years ago

McDonald's customers are still "lovin' it" despite cutting back on restaurant spending due to inflation. For the fiscal fourth quarter, McDonald's reported earnings per share of $2.59 on $5.93 billion in revenue. That compares with earnings per share of $2.45 on $5.68 billion of revenue Wall Street expected, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC

Gold slips from nine-month peak as dollar regains lost ground

Gold prices slipped nearly 2% as the dollar rebounded and some investors locked in profits after bullion scaled a nine-month peak on dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Spot gold dipped 1.91% to $1,9153.09 per ounce, having hit its highest since April 2022 earlier in the session. U.S....
CNBC

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023: Cramer says don't sell this surging portfolio holding

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are not buying the notion the Federal Reserve is ready to ease their fight against inflation. Jim says now is not the time to sell one particular stock despite spiking after its earnings call and shares his outlook on three names in the Charitable Trust that are taking a hit after their recent reports. Jim also shares one stock he thinks you should buy right now.
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Jobs way up, stocks down, tech tough

1. Blowout jobs report ... nonfarm payrolls 517,000 in January versus 187,000 estimate ... sends bond yields back up. Yields shouldn't have come down in the first place after this week's Fed quarter-point interest rate hike and post-meeting commentary. People who thought the Fed should be thinking about when to cut rates are crazy. Rates need to go higher until labor slows. The.
CNBC

FedEx is laying off 10% of its officers and directors amid cooling demand

FedEx is cutting 10% of its officers and directors. The corporate job cuts come as the shipping giant tries to reduce costs amid cooling consumer demand. Shares of FedEx were up in midday trading. is cutting more than 10% of its officers and directors, CEO Raj Subramaniam announced Wednesday, as...
CNBC

Bitcoin dips post-jobs report, and Core Scientific to hand over rigs to pay debt: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Andrew Thurman, head of content at Nansen, discusses the analytics firm's research on liquid staking and what to expect from the Ethereum network's next upgrade.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and more

Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
CNBC

S&P 500 falls Friday, but heads for winning week as solid 2023 start continues

The S&P 500 fell Friday as a strong jobs report worried some investors the Federal Reserve would keep hiking rates. Sill, the broader market index is trading around its highest level in five months. It's also headed for its fourth weekly gain in five weeks as investors bet falling inflation is ahead.
CNBC

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023: Cramer says consider buying these stocks today

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks examine what Jim is calling a 'disturbing' U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI report and why it may sound an alarm before Wednesday's FOMC decision. Jim shares why he's going to keep holding a Club stock despite a post-earnings surge. He also gives members a list of three stocks he says are good buys today.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors need to have conviction and take advantage of ‘mistaken selling’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to block out the market bears, and use their missteps to bolster their own portfolios. "Their mistaken selling creates opportunities for you to buy the dips. You need to have conviction that the sellers are wrong and you're right. You need to believe in your view, not the view the tape gives you — that the bears give you," he said.
CNBC

Apple misses on top and bottom lines

CNBC's Steve Kovach joins 'Closing Bell: Overtime' to report on Apple's earnings. The Overtime Panel react to the dismal numbers.
CNBC

Adani abandons $2.5 billion share sale in big blow to Indian tycoon

Gautam Adani's flagship firm called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal on Wednesday as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks. share offering marks a stunning setback for Adani, the school dropout-turned-billionaire whose fortunes...
CNBC

Facebook-parent Meta announces $40 billion stock buyback

Meta Platforms increased its share purchase authorization by $40 billion. The social networking company has sought to rein in costs as revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. In 2022 the social network operator bought back about $28 billion in stock, according to the statement. The company began buying back...
CNBC

Gold demand surged to an 11-year high in 2022 on 'colossal' central bank buying

Annual gold demand jumped 18% to 4,741 tons (excluding over-the-counter or OTC trading) across the year. That's the largest annual figure since 2011, fueled by record fourth-quarter demand of 1,337 tons. Key to the surge was a 55-year high of 1,136 tons bought by central banks across the year. Annual...
CNBC

Ron Insana says even with the big jobs report, there are signs of disinflation

"He is intelligent but not experienced. His pattern suggests two-dimensional thinking." This is how Spock in describes nemesis Khan Noonien Singh's somewhat linear of view of warfare in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Adm. James T. Kirk, however, plays three-dimensional chess to destroy Khan and laugh at his...
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I want to own Sherwin-Williams

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy