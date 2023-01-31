Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations
"Someday, his kid is going to read about this," said Kutcher. "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way."
Portia de Rossi surprises wife Ellen DeGeneres with vow renewal ceremony
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are keeping their love strong. At a party celebrating de Rossi's 50th birthday, DeGeneres was the one to receive a surprise when it was revealed by her wife that the gathering was also a vow renewal ceremony. The sweet moment, which was captured and...
'Dear Edward' builds a story of resilience around a fatal plane crash
Finding drama and resilience in the seeds of tragedy, "Dear Edward" is a sensitively done series that never fully recovers from its challenging premise, built as it is around a 12-year-old boy who's the lone survivor of a plane crash, and the lingering impact on those who knew the dead. Intended to be uplifting, the Apple TV+ show is too much of a bummer to wholly recommend boarding this flight.
