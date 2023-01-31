ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 3 Night” game were:

1-7-0

(one, seven, zero)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Polytech Panthers in a 9 game winning streak

WOODSIDE, Del – The Polytech Panthers demolish the Sussex Central Golden Knights by 25 points. The Panthers were on fire behind the arc, making 15 three-pointers. Kyle Gamber led the way with 29 points and 6 three-pointers, Xavier Brewington added 18 points and 5 three-pointers and Dorrell Little chipped in 21 points and 3 three-pointers. Polytech moves to 12-2 on the season.
WOODSIDE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Seaford's Delino DeShields earns another shot as a Minor League manager

Seaford baseball legend Delino Deshields will once again be a Minor League manager this summer. The three-sport standout and Delaware State News 80's Delaware Athlete of the Decade, was named the manager of the Harrisburg Senators, the AA affiliate of the Washington Nationals, one step above the Wilmington Blue Rocks in their organization.
SEAFORD, DE
Speedway Digest

Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, makes first donations to Delaware charitable groups

The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter has donated $15,000 to three Delaware entities who emphasize the health, safety, welfare and development of children. The Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter’s focus is raising funds for Delaware and mid-Atlantic-based nonprofit organizations with a concentration on assisting Delaware...
DOVER, DE
WBOC

Major Announcement Expected Regarding Baby Formula in Delaware

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join local community leaders and organizations at the Food Bank of Delaware Feb. 1st to make a major announcement for Delaware families regarding baby formula. The event will be live streamed on the Lt. Governor's Facebook page starting at 11...
DELAWARE STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?

Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarepublic.org

State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money

Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
DELAWARE STATE
starpublications.online

Seaford basketball court named after former head coach Dave Baker

The Seaford High School Ben Sirman Gymnasium now has long time Coach Dave Baker’s name permanently in Seaford history as the court was named “Dave Baker Court” on Tuesday night. Coach Dave Baker came to Seaford after graduating from Western Maryland College in 1968 and was hired...
SEAFORD, DE
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

Free Baby Formula Pickup Locations in Delaware Starting Tomorrow

If you have a child under the age of one, you are eligible to receive a free 28.2 oz canister of formula starting tomorrow, Feb. 2nd. Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall announced today that the State of Delaware, in partnership with Donate Delaware, has purchased 44,000 canisters of Care Infant Formula from Gensco Pharma. The canisters will be distributed to high-needs areas throughout Delaware. A family member can get the formula at one of the distribution sites listed below and on the Lt. Governor’s website.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy