Delaware State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play 4 Night’ game

 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Delaware Lottery’s “Play 4 Night” game were:

4-7-2-9

(four, seven, two, nine)

The Associated Press

Fried, Braves go to salary arbitration for 2nd straight year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves for the second straight year, asking for $15 million instead of the team’s $13.5 million offer. The 29-year-old left-hander went 14-7 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48 from 3.04 in 2021. Fried was a first-time All-Star last season, was second to Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in Cy Young Award voting and was third in the National League in ERA behind Alcantara and Julio Urías with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal in arbitration. That was after he pitched six shutout innings in World Series Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Fried, who is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series, had his case heard Friday by a panel that’s expected to issue a decision Saturday.
Major Announcement Expected Regarding Baby Formula in Delaware

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will join local community leaders and organizations at the Food Bank of Delaware Feb. 1st to make a major announcement for Delaware families regarding baby formula. The event will be live streamed on the Lt. Governor's Facebook page starting at 11...
The Associated Press

Winter storm warning for Sierra, Tahoe starts Saturday night

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Lake Tahoe and much of the Sierra Saturday night through Sunday night as another storm packing up to 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow and winds gusting in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) makes its way into the area. The warning stretches from 7 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday at Tahoe, where 5 to 10 inches (12 to 25 cm) of snow is expected at lake level, the weather service in Reno said Friday afternoon. One to 2 feet (30 to 61 cm) of snow is forecast above elevations of 7,000 feet (2,133 meters), with 3 feet (91 cm) possible on Sierra ridgetops along the California-Nevada line, where winds may gust up to 120 mph (193 kph). Winds gusting up to 45 mph (72 kph) on the lake could create waves up to 4 feet high (1.2 meters), it said. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages,” the service said. “A combination of winds and waves may capsize small vessels on Lake Tahoe.”
delawarepublic.org

State encourages Delawareans to claim missing money

Delaware’s Office of Unclaimed Property is encouraging First State residents to check and see if they have missing assets waiting to be claimed. Delaware is participating in a country-wide campaign called National Unclaimed Property Day. With so many companies incorporated in the First State, Delaware has returned more than...
The Associated Press

Maryland marijuana measure prioritizes social equity

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is working toward creating a recreational marijuana industry with greater social equity, lawmakers said Friday, with more licenses for minority-owned businesses and proceeds directed to areas adversely impacted by the war on drugs. The measure before the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats,...
WGMD Radio

Free Baby Formula Pickup Locations in Delaware Starting Tomorrow

If you have a child under the age of one, you are eligible to receive a free 28.2 oz canister of formula starting tomorrow, Feb. 2nd. Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall announced today that the State of Delaware, in partnership with Donate Delaware, has purchased 44,000 canisters of Care Infant Formula from Gensco Pharma. The canisters will be distributed to high-needs areas throughout Delaware. A family member can get the formula at one of the distribution sites listed below and on the Lt. Governor’s website.
The Associated Press

Longtime AP newsman Joe Edwards dies at 75

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Edwards, who chronicled Tennessee news for more than 40 years as a newsman for The Associated Press and helped “Rocky Top” become a state song, has died. He was 75. A longtime AP colleague of Edwards, Randall Dickerson, said Edwards’ wife called...
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid-19 cases tied to Legislative Hall lead to mask advisory

The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting multiple positive cases of Covid-19 that could be related to several in-person events last week in and around Legislative Hall. DPH is recommending to those planning to attend Joint Finance Committee hearings beginning Tuesday Jan. 31, to take recommended steps. It was...
The Associated Press

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It had the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, but the hospital has not yet characterized it as such, instead calling it an “IT security issue.” Victims often at least initially decline to confirm ransomware attacks. The hospital said in a statement that it was diverting some emergency room patients, and rescheduling non-emergency patient appointments through Monday. It said it is not moving patients currently in the hospital to other facilities.
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It's going to be a bit chilly this first weekend in February and you know what that means - it's a perfect time to hit the beach and go for a dip in the frosty waters of the Atlantic Ocean. That's right, it's Polar Bear Plunge Weekend 2023 in Rehoboth...
WBOC

Snowflakes Tonight?; Arctic Air Arrives Friday

Forecast updated on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 3:21 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Showers likely and the rain may end with some wet snow flakes around sunrise. A dusting of snow in the grass is possible in northern Delmarva. Low 32-33°. Winds: NE 5-12 mph.
