Hollywood obits: Cindy Williams, Annie Wersching, Lisa Loring
Funeral services were pending Monday for actress Cindy Williams, forever remembered for her role as the upbeat Shirley opposite Penny Marshall’s Laverne in the classic ABC sitcom “Laverne & Shirley.”. According to a family statement provided to The Associated Press, Williams died Wednesday in Los Angeles at age...
Austin Butler Recalls Moment In Elvis' Bedroom After Filming That He Will 'Treasure Forever'
Several months after its release, Austin Butler is still riding the Baz Luhrmann "Elvis" wave across the Hollywood stratosphere — with him and the film scoring recent Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and Best Picture (per IMDb). As Butler begins to make his Oscar media rounds, "Elvis" fans have been learning more and more about what went into his critically-acclaimed performance and what he got out of it, both literally and emotionally.
The Story (and Fistfight) Behind the ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Theme Song
Creator of television hits Happy Days, The Odd Couple, Mork & Mindy, and films like Beaches, Pretty Woman, The Flamingo Kid, and The Princess Diaries, nearly every television show and movie that Garry Marshall touched became a hit, including the story of two young women, Laverne & Shirley, who would be the center of his Happy Days hit spin-off in the mid-1970s.
Actors We Lost In 2023
Because they're in the business of making entertaining and emotionally resonant films and television shows, actors seem immortal. Their art lives forever, after all — we can revisit their greatest performances long after they've passed on. But Hollywood stars really are just like the rest of us: They're not immune to the frailties of existence, and their time on Earth is limited. Actors die, and because we love their work, they're widely and deeply mourned.
Local history: Akron-born child star Jimmy Butler gave all for country
Private Jimmy Butler lugged a bulky radio across a foggy battlefield as enemy machine guns roared and mortar shells thudded. It wasn’t a scene from one of his Hollywood movies. The former child star had entered the thick of combat as a U.S. soldier. Butler, a driver in the...
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Anthony Anderson Was Forced To Shave His Beard For Law & Order After A Complaint From Dick Wolf's Wife
One does many things for a job, and actors are no different. Everything from eating live maggots to removing a tooth, sometimes there are uncomfortable and gross things actors have to do for a role. Other times, they don't have to go quite as extreme but must do things for odd reasons nobody expects. This was the case for Anthony Anderson on the set of "Law & Order."
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
allthatsinteresting.com
Karen Carpenter, The ‘Carpenters’ Singer Killed By Anorexia At The Age Of 32
Karen Carpenter died on February 4, 1983, after steadily poisoning herself with ipecac syrup, which she was using to try to maintain her weight while struggling with an eating disorder. Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions and/or images of violent, disturbing, or otherwise potentially distressing events. From the outside, Karen...
Yvonne De Carlo: "The Munsters" and Beyond
Acting icon Yvonne De Carlo played Moses’ devoted wife in The Ten Commandments but her greatest claim to fame was as Lily Munster on TV’s The Munsters. As documented by The Associated Press, and Today.com, Yvonne De Carlo's "shapely figure helped launch her career in B-movie desert adventures and Westerns." She rose to more significant roles in the 1950s, including Moses' wife in The Ten Commandments feature film, and later played a key role in a landmark Broadway musical, Stephen Sondheim’s Follies.
thedigitalfix.com
Val Kilmer almost fought this actor over Full Metal Jacket
Being involved in one of the best movies of all time and getting to work with the great Stanley Kubrick must be the experience of a lifetime. Well, Matthew Modine has a strange story for how he bagged the role in the war movie Full Metal Jacket, and it’s all thanks to Val Kilmer.
A Lap Dance In Magic Mike's Last Dance Put Salma Hayek In Real Danger
In a world where franchises are typically reserved for superheroes and gun-toting vigilantes, it's nice that a series about male strippers can break through the noise to become a phenomenon. Starting in 2012, "Magic Mike" was a bonafide success. Following the exploits of a male stripper group in Florida, the film went on to gross $167 million at the box office and acquire numerous accolades. There were plenty more stories to tell with this kind of setup, so a sequel was inevitable. That came in 2015 with "Magic Mike XXL."
‘Cheers’ Star John Ratzenberger Makes Rare Appearance In New Series
John Ratzenberger is best known for his role in Cheers, where everybody knew his name. In recent decades, his onscreen appearances are few and far between. So, fans were very excited to see John’s cameo in the new show Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne. The detective show features famous guest appearances in each episode.
‘The Ark’: A Sci-Fi Series About Disaster That’s a Travesty Itself
Dean Devlin has made a career out of larger-than-life sci-fi spectacles, producing frequent partner Roland Emmerich’s Stargate, Independence Day, and Godzilla, and helming the more recent Geostorm. Thus, even though it’s debuting on Syfy rather than in theaters, The Ark fits comfortably into his body of work, insofar as it’s another tale of apocalyptic planetary threats and humanity’s desperate mission to stave off extinction.Unfortunately, it’s also a calamity-oriented show that itself is a disaster.The Ark is set in an unspecified future in which Earth is on the verge of becoming uninhabitable. In response, mankind has built a collection of enormous...
Sara Gilbert’s Family Guide: Grandparents, Parents, Siblings and Children
A showbiz family! Sara Gilbert is best known for her role on Roseanne — but some many realize the Conners aren't her only famous family members. The Conners star was born to actress Barbara Cowan (née Crane) and Harold Abeles. Her mother was the daughter of Julia and Harry Crane, who were a model and […]
Seinfeld Star Estelle Harris' Character Name Was A Complete Coincidence
"Seinfeld" is arguably one of the biggest sitcoms of the 1990s. if not one of the biggest of all time. The show consistently drew high ratings throughout its nine-season run, with its finale attracting a staggering audience of over 76 million viewers (per Los Angeles Times). The series primarily focused on Jerry Seinfeld, who played a fictional version of himself, and the various hilarious but mundane shenanigans he would get into with his friends George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards).
startattle.com
Ana-Maria Mărgean AGT All-Stars 2023 Preliminary “You Don’t Own Me” Lesley Gore, Season 1
Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean performs “You Don’t Own Me” on the AGT: All-Stars stage! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 Season 1 Audition. Ana-Maria Mărgean AGT All-Stars 2023 Audition “You Don’t Own Me” Lesley Gore, Season 1, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023 Season 1.
Leonard Nimoy Once Described The Immense Competitiveness And Anxiety On Star Trek's Set
Little would TV audiences in 1966 know a little science fiction series called "Star Trek" was soon about to rock the world. And as it turns out, the stars of "Star Trek" were also in for a surprise while working on the series. "Star Trek," more modernly known as "Star...
Behind the Band Name: The 5th Dimension
The 1960s soul group The 5th Dimension remains beloved to this day. In fact, the group was recently featured in the Oscar-winning documentary, The Summer of Soul, directed by The Roots’ legendary drummer, Questlove. But where did the group get its name? And did it always go by The...
