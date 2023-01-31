ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
Hospitals balk at Indiana lawmakers’ plan to lower health care costs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana lawmakers on Tuesday said hospitals already had their chance to lower costs, and it’s now the state’s turn. A Republican-backed bill on health care costs targets several hospital practices. It would prohibit noncompete clauses that prevent physicians from moving to another practice elsewhere...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat￼

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
Winter weather not sole reason for higher utility bills in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers experienced sticker shock when opening up utility bills in January. Utility companies told I-Team 8 that weather played a role in the high bills, but it wasn’t the only reason. “Frankly, heat just goes right out the window,” said utility customer David Elscer, who...
