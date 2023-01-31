Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
WISH-TV
Husband of missing Carmel woman Ciera Breland awaiting extradition to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The husband of a Carmel woman missing for nearly a year will soon be extradited to Indiana from a county jail in Georgia. Xavier Breland Jr. has been held in the Coweta County Jail on stalking and harassment charges since March 2022. Online court records show...
WISH-TV
Hospitals balk at Indiana lawmakers’ plan to lower health care costs
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana lawmakers on Tuesday said hospitals already had their chance to lower costs, and it’s now the state’s turn. A Republican-backed bill on health care costs targets several hospital practices. It would prohibit noncompete clauses that prevent physicians from moving to another practice elsewhere...
WISH-TV
Indiana dashboard adds 39 COVID-19 deaths, 4,490 more cases of coronavirus in a week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays. Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,723 on Tuesday from 24,684 on Jan. 25....
WISH-TV
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat￼
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The...
WISH-TV
Winter weather not sole reason for higher utility bills in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers experienced sticker shock when opening up utility bills in January. Utility companies told I-Team 8 that weather played a role in the high bills, but it wasn’t the only reason. “Frankly, heat just goes right out the window,” said utility customer David Elscer, who...
WISH-TV
Dallas Zoo’s missing tamarin monkeys have been found in a closet of an abandoned home. Here’s what we know
(CNN) — After a tip led authorities to two emperor tamarin monkeys believed to have been taken from the Dallas Zoo, questions remain about their brief disappearance and an unidentified man authorities want to speak with. The monkeys went missing Monday and were found a day later inside a...
