Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos
The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
How ‘Laverne and Shirley’ Brought ‘Blue Collar Girls’ to TV
On Jan. 27, 1976, television welcomed its first female-fronted blue-collar comedy, Laverne & Shirley. The characters had originally shown up on TV in 1975, appearing for the first time in an episode of Happy Days. Garry Marshall, the hugely successful television producer, based the duo on two women he’d met during his dating days in Brooklyn.
Despite Clashes, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Stars Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall Could ‘Always Make Each Other Laugh’
Cindy Williams revealed that she and Penny Marshall could 'always make each other laugh' despite their frequent on-set clashes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King suggests all would-be writers of the world need to drop one phrase
If Stephen King isn’t America’s most critically-acclaimed writer, he’s certainly one of the country’s – if not the world’s – most successful. With 83 novels, most of them bestsellers, 19 movies or TV series he’s directly written, and over 100 film and TV adaptions he has not, when Stephen King gives advice, professionals and amateurs alike do well to pay attention.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nick Offerman demolishes ignorant and hateful ‘Last Of Us’ viewers still seething over featured gay storyline
Nick Offerman has no time for your nonsense. The Parks & Rec actor’s recent quote tweet let anyone still wringing their hands over last week’s episode of The Last of Us know exactly where he stands when it comes to LGBT storylines and the right to tell them with compassion and empathy.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bombastic slice of B-movie insanity born from infamous origins sheds blood and bullets on streaming
You can’t fault Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse for its ambition, with the duo teaming up to deliver an ode to the glory days of 1970s exploitation cinema, even if the results were fairly disastrous. Audiences simply didn’t share their enthusiasm, and while the film itself cratered at the box office, Danny Trejo’s Machete emerged as a winner.
Cindy Williams Shined As A Three-Dimensional Actress That Was Never Defined By Her Relationships With Men
I’m trying to figure out what quality it is that Cindy Williams had and why her loss hurts like it does. Maybe it’s something to do with her being too smart for the roles she was forced into — the Hollywood career of a small, pretty girl who could never completely hide how much smarter she was than you. Maybe it was because she was imprinted on me early as an example of a woman who wasn’t defined by her relationship with a man; she was funny and practical and not at all self-conscious about her imperfections. Maybe it was...
wegotthiscovered.com
An absolutely bizarre cult horror flick from the director of ‘The Descent’ is finally on streaming
Neil Marshall has had an interesting career in horror, with his 2008 film The Descent leading to widespread acclaim for its masterful claustrophobic horror. But before he was sending a group of women into a cave to get blitzed by inbred cave people, he was having people fight mutant soldiers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Bautista’s success with ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is already having the expected effect on Dwayne Johnson’s film career
Dave Bautista has spent the last decade painstakingly establishing a reputation as a talented actor. He’s proved his comedic and action chops many times over in his appearances as Drax in the MCU, though has also impressed in more straightforwardly dramatic roles in Blade Runner 2049, Dune, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King drops a groaner of a dad joke that might leave Ian McKellen upset
You know what’s even scarier than a Stephen King story? His dad jokes. Seriously. There’s no denying that King continues to be one of the world’s most prolific writers, but his Twitter game has slowly become just as impressive. An active user, Stephen King often chimes in...
wegotthiscovered.com
What happened at the end of ‘Lockwood & Co.’ season 1?
Lockwood & Co. season one has ended and the team of teenage ghost hunters had their hands full with supernatural mysteries that tested their skills and their friendship. The Netflix supernatural thriller is based on the popular young adult series by Jonathan Stroud, and it’s performed well, receiving positive reviews and debuting on the streaming service’s Top 10 in more than 70 countries. Unfortunately, with Netflix, one never knows what markers it uses to decide to keep the series going, but fans are desperately anxious for a Lockwood & Co. season two confirmation.
wegotthiscovered.com
Matthew McConaughey blames a fortune teller for one of his worst ever movies
Matthew McConaughey has had an absolutely stellar career which has seen him travel through science fiction, westerns, gritty dramas, and of course, absolutely horrendous romcoms. As one of his worst movies approaches its twentieth anniversary, he revealed why he even signed up for it in the first place. How to...
Comments / 0