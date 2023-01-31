ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos

The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
101.9 KING FM

How ‘Laverne and Shirley’ Brought ‘Blue Collar Girls’ to TV

On Jan. 27, 1976, television welcomed its first female-fronted blue-collar comedy, Laverne & Shirley. The characters had originally shown up on TV in 1975, appearing for the first time in an episode of Happy Days. Garry Marshall, the hugely successful television producer, based the duo on two women he’d met during his dating days in Brooklyn.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King suggests all would-be writers of the world need to drop one phrase

If Stephen King isn’t America’s most critically-acclaimed writer, he’s certainly one of the country’s – if not the world’s – most successful. With 83 novels, most of them bestsellers, 19 movies or TV series he’s directly written, and over 100 film and TV adaptions he has not, when Stephen King gives advice, professionals and amateurs alike do well to pay attention.
wegotthiscovered.com

A bombastic slice of B-movie insanity born from infamous origins sheds blood and bullets on streaming

You can’t fault Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse for its ambition, with the duo teaming up to deliver an ode to the glory days of 1970s exploitation cinema, even if the results were fairly disastrous. Audiences simply didn’t share their enthusiasm, and while the film itself cratered at the box office, Danny Trejo’s Machete emerged as a winner.
Decider.com

Cindy Williams Shined As A Three-Dimensional Actress That Was Never Defined By Her Relationships With Men

I’m trying to figure out what quality it is that Cindy Williams had and why her loss hurts like it does. Maybe it’s something to do with her being too smart for the roles she was forced into — the Hollywood career of a small, pretty girl who could never completely hide how much smarter she was than you. Maybe it was because she was imprinted on me early as an example of a woman who wasn’t defined by her relationship with a man; she was funny and practical and not at all self-conscious about her imperfections. Maybe it was...
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King drops a groaner of a dad joke that might leave Ian McKellen upset

You know what’s even scarier than a Stephen King story? His dad jokes. Seriously. There’s no denying that King continues to be one of the world’s most prolific writers, but his Twitter game has slowly become just as impressive. An active user, Stephen King often chimes in...
wegotthiscovered.com

What happened at the end of ‘Lockwood & Co.’ season 1?

Lockwood & Co. season one has ended and the team of teenage ghost hunters had their hands full with supernatural mysteries that tested their skills and their friendship. The Netflix supernatural thriller is based on the popular young adult series by Jonathan Stroud, and it’s performed well, receiving positive reviews and debuting on the streaming service’s Top 10 in more than 70 countries. Unfortunately, with Netflix, one never knows what markers it uses to decide to keep the series going, but fans are desperately anxious for a Lockwood & Co. season two confirmation.
wegotthiscovered.com

Matthew McConaughey blames a fortune teller for one of his worst ever movies

Matthew McConaughey has had an absolutely stellar career which has seen him travel through science fiction, westerns, gritty dramas, and of course, absolutely horrendous romcoms. As one of his worst movies approaches its twentieth anniversary, he revealed why he even signed up for it in the first place. How to...

